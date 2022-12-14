At least 3 dead and multiple injured as tornadoes wreak havoc across Louisiana and the Southeast

Read full article on original website
Video shows tornado ‘jumping’ from New Orleans across Mississippi River
Check out the video submitted to our team by viewer Jacob Blouin. The video was shot just outside of Algiers Point, facing south toward St. Bernard Parish.
Videos Capture Tornadoes That Wreaked Havoc on Gretna, Killona, Greater New Orleans Area
Tornadoes that tore through the greater New Orleans area were captured on video by tower-traffic surveillance, doorbell cameras, and via the cell phones of numerous people who saw the twisters from their cars. According to the National Weather Service, at least 2 EF-2 tornadoes have been confirmed in areas surrounding...
NOLA.com
A series of wintry cold blasts will leave New Orleans with a freezing Christmas
New Orleanians will have to bundle up for the rest of the year. A modest cold snap is coming this weekend, and chillier weather will soon follow, with freezing temperatures expected to blow in before next weekend and last through Christmas, forecasters say. There's a 70% chance the freezing cold...
WDSU
WATCH: Tornadoes across New Orleans captured on video
NEW ORLEANS — Several videos show the moment a large tornado that damaged communities across New Orleans on Wednesday. WDSU's Tower Cam caught a tornado on the ground in the Lower Ninth Ward and Arabi for the second time this year. 2. Margaret Orr reacts to tornado on the...
NOLA.com
WATCH: Videos show a tornado moving through the New Orleans area, including Gretna
Posts on social media showed video of a tornado that struck Gretna and was moving near downtown New Orleans late Wednesday afternoon. Live footage of the tornado was shown on WDSU-TV after a tornado warning was issued for New Orleans around 3:45 p.m., and it wasn't set to expire until 4:30 p.m.
Forecast Has Temperatures in Louisiana Way Below Freezing Prior to Christmas
As Christmas approaches, we are beginning to see temperatures drop across the country. How cold will it get for Christmas in Louisiana? The answer is, VERY cold. Early forecasts have temperatures in the 20s just days before Christmas, but one model even has temperatures here in the teens. So yes,...
NOLA.com
Tornadoes hit New Orleans area, killing one in St. Charles Parish and causing damage in Gretna, Arabi
The deadly storms that slammed into Louisiana spawned at least two tornadoes in the New Orleans area on Wednesday, killing one person in St. Charles Parish, destroying homes in Gretna and landing a blow to the same part of Arabi where another tornado tore through less than a year ago.
Mayor Cantrell, city officials assess damage following West Bank tornado
On Thursday (Dec. 15), New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell will hold a press conference and provide an update on the storm that tore through the West Bank, hitting areas in Algiers and Jefferson Parish.
NOLA.com
Tornado touches down in Marrero; see video
A tornado apparently touched down in the New Orleans metro area on U.S 90 eastbound near K Avenue, according to video retweeted by the National Weather Service New Orleans. A live feed from a Department of Transportation and Development traffic cameras in Marrero showed multiple vehicles driving past a funnel cloud illuminated by flashes of lighting at around 3:55 p.m. Wednesday.
Two shot on South Claiborne
New Orleans Police are investigating a double shooting on South Claiborne Avenue near the intersection of Jackson Avenue. Officers initially responded to reports of a man shot in the head at the scene around 1am.
New Orleans Police report murder on I-10 in midst of severe weather
A man is dead after a shooting on the interstate in New Orleans as severe weather hit Southeast Louisiana. “The location of occurrence for this incident has been determined to be the I-10 West exit ramp at Saint Bernard Avenue
WLOX
Woman talked to officers for 30 minutes before firing deadly shots, investigators say
The Bay St. Louis community just beginning to process the effect of the shooting deaths of the two police officers. If you're looking for a heartwarming Christmas show that's perfect for the whole family, "Finding Christmas" at Beau Rivage might be the answer. In the Kitchen with Mosaic Restaurant and...
darkhorsepressnow.com
JSU Student Killed Over Fight About Doughnuts
According to WLBT, a preliminary hearing Thursday explained the reason for the fight that lead to a Jackson State University student’s death. Hinds County Prosecutor Gerald Mumford said that after listening to testimonies, a fight about doughnuts allegedly caused the two students to fight. 20-year-old Randall Smith, from New...
NOLA.com
Two men shot on South Claiborne Avenue, New Orleans police say
Two men were wounded by gunfire on South Claiborne Avenue early Saturday, New Orleans police said. Officers received a report at 12:53 a.m. of a shooting involving one man with at least one gunshot wound to the head near the 2100 block of South Claiborne. Police learned the shooting injured two men, 54 and 46, who were sitting outside when they were approached by a person who opened fire.
wbrz.com
State Police: Pedestrian killed in Tangipahoa Parish crash
KENTWOOD - A pedestrian was killed after being struck on LA Hwy 10 near North Jackson Road in Tangipahoa Parish, shortly after 6:00 p.m. Friday night. State Police are investigating a fatal crash that took the life of 24-year-old Timothy Warden Jr. of Loranger. According to their initial investigation, authorities...
2022 Jingle on the Boulevard parade cancelled
NEW ORLEANS — The 2022 Jingle on the Boulevard Parade in New Orleans East has been cancelled. City Councilman from District E Oliver Thomas announced news of the cancellation on Twitter shortly after 1 a.m. Saturday. The parade was scheduled to start at noon at the intersection of Crowder Boulevard and Morrison Road.
Pair of shootings in New Orleans keep police busy
A woman was shot in the arm sometime after 1am near St. Andrew and Freret Streets. The female victim was taken by a private car to a local hospital for treatment.
New Orleans Inspector General urges nationwide search for new NOPD chief
The New Orleans Office of Inspector General is urging Mayor LaToya Cantrell to hold a transparent national search for a new superintendent of the New Orleans Police Department.
'This one hits really close to home' Slain officer was Slidell resident
SLIDELL, La. — Two police officers in coastal Mississippi were shot and killed early Wednesday by a woman who they had talked to for nearly 30 minutes in a motel parking lot, authorities said. The woman also died. Amy Anderson, 43, was sitting in a parked SUV with a...
Henry County Daily Herald
Arizona man ticketed for driving in the HOV lane with an inflatable Grinch in the passenger seat
An Arizona man driving in the high-occupancy vehicle lane was ticketed after a police officer realized his passenger wasn't a person at all. It was an inflatable Grinch. The man was spotted by an Arizona state trooper last week, according to a Tuesday tweet from the Arizona Department of Public Safety.
