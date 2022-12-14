Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
4 Great Pizza Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
TCU completes perfect season, could become the first Texas school to qualify for the College Football PlayoffsJalyn SmootFort Worth, TX
Three Great Steakhouses in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Texas OL Aidan Gilmore talks Iowa State visit, recruitment plans
2023 Parish Episcopal School (Texas) offensive lineman recently took a visit to Iowa State, unofficially. Gilmore measures up at 6-5 and 290 pounds, and projects as an interior offensive lineman at the next level. Gilmore holds offers from Buffalo, Marshall, SMU and a few other schools, with interest from the...
cyclonefanatic.com
RECRUITING: Iowa State to host four-star 2024 guard on official visit this weekend
With the 2023 recruiting cycle moving into the rearview, Iowa State is hard at work on the 2024 recruiting class. That work will continue this weekend when four-star guard Nojus Indrusaitis visits Ames for an official visit starting on Saturday, a source close to the program confirmed to Cyclone Fanatic on Friday. The visit was first reported by Cyclone Alert‘s Nick Osen.
weareiowa.com
Here are the Iowa State Cyclone football players currently in the transfer portal
AMES, Iowa — Local 5 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TV. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand. With the college football transfer portal in full swing, several Iowa State Cyclone players have announced their decision to move on to a new team.
kiwaradio.com
Iowa State Set To Add Tre King To The Rotation
When Iowa State returns to action on Sunday against Western Michigan the Cyclones will gain the services of senior forward Tre King. The native of Lexington, Kentucky transferred from Georgetown to Iowa State last fall without playing a game for the Hoyas. He began his college career at Eastern Kentucky.
cyclonefanatic.com
RECRUITING: Samuel Same ‘extremely excited’ to put pen to paper on early signing day
Iowa State defensive line commit Samuel Same will sign his national letter of intent in less than a week’s time, as will a majority of the 2023 class. It marks the end of a long recruiting process and one that’s been as satisfactory as can be for Same.
Iowa Native’s Latest Accolade Honors Commitment to His Roots
Not that they ever left him. The pro golfer from Cedar Rapids has already had a storied career in his sport, most notably with the 2007 Masters win that put him on the map. If there's one thing we know about Zach Johnson, it's that he's never forgotten where he came from.
ankenyfanatic.com
‘It was a rough night’: Ankeny boys score just 29 points in loss to No. 1 Wolves
It’s time for the Ankeny boys’ basketball team to regroup. After losing to Indianola on Monday, the Hawks suffered another defeat on their home court Tuesday, dropping a 60-29 decision to top-ranked Waukee Northwest in a CIML Conference game. While the Wolves shot 55.3 percent from the field...
Movie Based on True Events in Northern Iowa Now Showing [WATCH]
Last weekend was the premiere of a movie filmed in the northern part of the state last year. It's a movie that's based on true events that happened in Iowa nearly 80 years ago, that few Iowans even knew about. Until now. Scenes for the movie were shot in Algona,...
Des Moines Business Record
NOTABLE TRANSACTIONS: Pleasant Hill property that includes bowling lanes sold for $6.6 million
Bowlero, a publicly traded company based in Richmond, Va., paid Dalrich LLC $6.67 million for the property, located at. 655 N.E. 56th St. (pictured). The 3.2-acre parcel includes a 38,172-square-foot building constructed in 2010. In addition to bowling, activities include laser tag, arcade games and a full-service restaurant called Social.
iowapublicradio.org
Iowa State Veterans Trust out of funds for the fiscal year
The fund that can provide veterans with financial help has run out of money for the fiscal year. The Iowa State Veterans Trust Fund provides emergency assistance for things like medical care and equipment, emergency repairs for homes and vehicles and counseling. Karl Lettow, public information director for the Iowa...
iheart.com
Iowa Farmland Values Hit Record High
(Ames, IA) -- The value of Iowa farmland has hit a new high. Iowa State University's Center for Agricultural and Rural Development finds values are up 17 percent, to $11,411 per acre. Researchers say that's after values rose 29 percent during the previous year. When adjusting for inflation, the 2022...
dsmmagazine.com
First Bites From New Cooper’s Hawk in Clive
The pan-roasted mahi mahi is served over ginger rice soaked in a savory coconut curry sauce. The edamame beans and tomato slices add fresh color and flavor to the Cooper’s Hawk entree. Writer: Hailey Allen. If you haven’t heard the news already, Iowa’s first Cooper’s Hawk has officially opened...
What to expect from phase one of East Mixmaster reconstruction
POLK COUNTY, Iowa — Crews are working on phase one of the East Mixmaster reconstruction. They’re redoing ramps connecting I-80, I-35, and I-235 in Polk County between Des Moines and Ankeny. In this phase, the ramps connecting I-80/35 with I-235 north and I-80 west with I-235 north are being redone. Construction on phase one is […]
Adair Chief of Police Charged with Getting Machine Guns Through False Statements to the ATF
(Des Moines) A federal grand jury in Des Moines returned an indictment on December 14, 2022, charging Adair Chief of Police Bradley Wendt with unlawfully obtaining and possessing machine guns. According to unsealed court documents, Wendt, age 46, exploited his position as the Adair Chief of Police to acquire 10...
