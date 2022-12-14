ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ames, IA

247Sports

Texas OL Aidan Gilmore talks Iowa State visit, recruitment plans

2023 Parish Episcopal School (Texas) offensive lineman recently took a visit to Iowa State, unofficially. Gilmore measures up at 6-5 and 290 pounds, and projects as an interior offensive lineman at the next level. Gilmore holds offers from Buffalo, Marshall, SMU and a few other schools, with interest from the...
AMES, IA
cyclonefanatic.com

RECRUITING: Iowa State to host four-star 2024 guard on official visit this weekend

With the 2023 recruiting cycle moving into the rearview, Iowa State is hard at work on the 2024 recruiting class. That work will continue this weekend when four-star guard Nojus Indrusaitis visits Ames for an official visit starting on Saturday, a source close to the program confirmed to Cyclone Fanatic on Friday. The visit was first reported by Cyclone Alert‘s Nick Osen.
AMES, IA
kiwaradio.com

Iowa State Set To Add Tre King To The Rotation

When Iowa State returns to action on Sunday against Western Michigan the Cyclones will gain the services of senior forward Tre King. The native of Lexington, Kentucky transferred from Georgetown to Iowa State last fall without playing a game for the Hoyas. He began his college career at Eastern Kentucky.
AMES, IA
Des Moines Business Record

NOTABLE TRANSACTIONS: Pleasant Hill property that includes bowling lanes sold for $6.6 million

Bowlero, a publicly traded company based in Richmond, Va., paid Dalrich LLC $6.67 million for the property, located at. 655 N.E. 56th St. (pictured). The 3.2-acre parcel includes a 38,172-square-foot building constructed in 2010. In addition to bowling, activities include laser tag, arcade games and a full-service restaurant called Social.
PLEASANT HILL, IA
iowapublicradio.org

Iowa State Veterans Trust out of funds for the fiscal year

The fund that can provide veterans with financial help has run out of money for the fiscal year. The Iowa State Veterans Trust Fund provides emergency assistance for things like medical care and equipment, emergency repairs for homes and vehicles and counseling. Karl Lettow, public information director for the Iowa...
IOWA STATE
iheart.com

Iowa Farmland Values Hit Record High

(Ames, IA) -- The value of Iowa farmland has hit a new high. Iowa State University's Center for Agricultural and Rural Development finds values are up 17 percent, to $11,411 per acre. Researchers say that's after values rose 29 percent during the previous year. When adjusting for inflation, the 2022...
IOWA STATE
dsmmagazine.com

First Bites From New Cooper’s Hawk in Clive

The pan-roasted mahi mahi is served over ginger rice soaked in a savory coconut curry sauce. The edamame beans and tomato slices add fresh color and flavor to the Cooper’s Hawk entree. Writer: Hailey Allen. If you haven’t heard the news already, Iowa’s first Cooper’s Hawk has officially opened...
CLIVE, IA
WHO 13

What to expect from phase one of East Mixmaster reconstruction

POLK COUNTY, Iowa — Crews are working on phase one of the East Mixmaster reconstruction. They’re redoing ramps connecting I-80, I-35, and I-235 in Polk County between Des Moines and Ankeny. In this phase, the ramps connecting I-80/35 with I-235 north and I-80 west with I-235 north are being redone. Construction on phase one is […]
POLK COUNTY, IA
247Sports

