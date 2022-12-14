Read full article on original website
Related
Christmas joy: Incredible festive lights at Bristol house raise money for charity
A Bristol house has been transformed into a magical Christmas display to raise money for charity and spread festive cheer.This video shows the amazing winter wonderland scene made with 50,000 lights in the Brentry area of the city.All money raised by brothers Lee and Paul Brailsford will go to The Grand Appeal for Bristol Children’s Hospital.Some of the lit-up figures in the garden include Santa, reindeer, elves, and snowmen.The brothers have been running the show since 1994.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Beauty advent calendars 2021: Our guide to this year’s top treats13 best tech gifts to spoil a gadget geek this Christmas10 best luxury Christmas crackers for dressing up your dining table
Woman charges her family for Christmas dinner including 3-year-old grandkids
A mom-of-five has admitted that she charges her children and grandchildren for Christmas dinner. Caroline Duddridge, a 63-year-old woman, started charging for Christmas dinner after she noticed it was draining her income. She charges up to $18 for adults, $6 for her 12-year-old and 9-year-old grandkids, and $3 for her two 3-year-old grandchildren. The adult women attending the dinner have lower charges because they have families and work part-time jobs.
Brothers transform family home into Christmas lights display
Two brothers have turned a family home into one of Britain’s brightest Christmas lights displays.Lee and Paul Brailsford have been decorating their mother Rosemary’s house in Brentry, Bristol, since 1994 to raise money for charity.They have already raised more than £92,000 for The Grand Appeal, the charity for Bristol Royal Hospital for Children, and hope the total will reach £100,000 this year.It takes six weeks for Lee, a carpenter, and Paul, a bricklayer, to erect the display which features dozens of figures including Santas, reindeer, snowmen and 50 rope-light shapes.There are trains, elves and a life-size nativity from America, powered by thousands of LED lights.The display is usually illuminated for five hours a day but will run for four hours this year, from 5pm until 9pm, due to energy costs.Donations can be made in person when visiting the Christmas display, or online at www.brailsfordlights.co.uk. Read More Charity boss speaks out over ‘traumatic’ encounter with royal aideUkraine war’s heaviest fight rages in east - follow live
Christmas wreaths and why we hang them on doors
Christian Christmas wreathPhoto byAllExpress screenshot. Perhaps you grew up as I did with a real or artificial evergreen wreathhanging on a door or wall every Christmas but never considered why it is done. The popular belief is that wreaths, whether green or some other color announce that the home is welcoming the holiday season. For Christians, the use of green symbolizes everlasting life in Christ The evergreen reminds believers that those who trust Jesus will have eternal life and the red berries, bows or other decorations symbolize His blood that was shed for our sins.
40 Christmas Traditions To Make Your Family’s Holiday Season Merry and Bright
More than ever in a climate of what seems like constant uncertainty, traditions are making a big comeback—especially Christmas traditions. They're a source of comfort and nostalgia for when the world felt safer, cozier and, if we're being honest, just happier. Embracing Christmas traditions is one way to make the holiday season merrier and brighter, and creating your own can make your loved ones feel even closer than they did before.
The Daily South
Why My Family Will Always Prefer Our “Tiny Feast” Over Christmas Dinner
During Christmas, the biggest gift of all is getting to spend quality time with loved ones. Well, and the food, particularly if you’re from the South. My family loves casseroles and towering cakes and cranberry molds as much as the next Southern brood, but we’ve now traded in the big, fancy, heavy Christmas dinner for something decidedly more, well, tiny. Since appetizers are hands-down the best part of any party anyway, my grandmother decided to switch up our usual spread one year to instead throw a party with the biggest cheer and littlest portions, which we now dub “The Tiny Feast.”
dallasexpress.com
Former Pediatric Patient Makes Christmas Visit
Annabella Spears, 11, spent her first Christmas in the hospital. Now, she wants to bring joy and Christmas cheer to other children undergoing treatment. After she was born with a rare liver disease, Annabella spent her first Christmas at Children’s Medical Center in Dallas, waiting for an organ transplant. Without a transplant, the chances of overcoming the disease were grim.
Journal Inquirer
How To Support Veterans’ Families During The Holidays
(NAPSI)—While the holiday season is generally a time of joy and celebration, military families can often experience a very different range of emotions. Active service members and veterans returning home for the holidays might struggle to participate in family gatherings or even find the season particularly distressing. And, for the families of those service members who do not return, the holidays can be an agonizing reminder of a loved one’s absence.
madetobeamomma.com
Handprint Christmas Bell
Make your own Handprint Christmas Bell using simple craft supplies! This makes for a cute handprint keepsake for the holiday season!. Parents, teachers, and caregivers always look for adorable and easy Christmas crafts for kids. They make a great gift and are perfect for keeping kids busy during the holiday season. Add these simple handprint Christmas bell crafts to your list this year. Kids will enjoy making them, and parents will love keeping them for years. Continue reading to see how easy this craft is to complete.
macaronikid.com
Christmas tree craft for kids
Searching for season art project to do with your little one? This is the perfect, simple Christmas crafts for kiddos of all ages! Once they are done you can hang them up as ornaments, or use as Christmas cards. the holiday season can be stressful, and exspensive, so I put together this diy project with your wallet in mind. You should have these few materials laying around the house somewhere, and as a bonus it will keep your kids super entertained for a while!
Comments / 0