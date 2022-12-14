Read full article on original website
USPS Suspends Service for Particular Offices in These 2 StatesBryan DijkhuizenChattanooga, TN
Popular restaurant chain opening another new location in Georgia this weekKristen WaltersDalton, GA
Mouse Creek Road "Porch Pirate"Charleston News BreakCleveland, TN
There's a cabin in this picture - welcome to Tennessee's Mirror Cabins - first of their kind in the USAEllen EastwoodChattanooga, TN
gomocs.com
Men’s Basketball Wins Sixth Straight, Snaps Middle Tennessee’s Home Win Streak During 82-73 Victory on Thursday
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – The Chattanooga Mocs men's basketball team continued its winning ways and upped its winning streak to six games following an 82-73 victory on the road at in-state foe Middle Tennessee on Thursday night inside the Murphy Center in Murfreesboro, Tenn. Following the win, Chattanooga improves to...
gomocs.com
Postgame Notes - Middle Tennessee
December 15 – Murphy Center – Murfreesboro, Tenn. - Chattanooga won its sixth-straight game after an 82-73 victory on the road at Middle Tennessee… Mocs improve to 8-3 on the season… MT falls to 7-4 following the loss… UTC's win snaps MT's 20-game home win streak.
gomocs.com
Late Scoring Run, Solid Defense Lead Mocs to Win at North Alabama
FLORENCE, Ala. --- The Chattanooga women's basketball team went on a 17-0 run in the fourth quarter to come away with a 55-44 win over North Alabama at Flowers Hall Thursday night. Defense kept the game close for the Mocs who held North Alabama to its second-lowest scoring output this...
gomocs.com
PREVIEW: Wrestling Takes on 2 in North Carolina
CHATTANOOGA---The Chattanooga Mocs wrestling team is in action for the final time in 2022 Friday at Gardner-Webb. The Mocs and Bulldogs are not matching up; however, it's SIUE and Clarion on the docket. The Mocs enter at 2-6, while the Cougars (0-2) and Golden Eagles (1-1) have both wrestled in...
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols defensive commit receives big recruiting ratings boost
One of the Tennessee Vols‘ top 2023 commits received a big ratings boost on Tuesday. Daevin Hobbs, a defensive lineman from Concord, NC, went from being a four-star recruit in 247Sports’ rankings to a five-star recruit this week. Hobbs also went from being the No. 38 overall player...
atozsports.com
Why Tennessee football should soon have a much more stout defense
Let’s be honest, Tennessee football’s defense was not great in 2022. Tim Banks’ unit finished the regular season ranked 85th nationally in total defense. But, thanks to the hard work of Josh Heupel and his staff, these lackluster defensive efforts should become a lot rarer in the near future. We talked about exactly why the Vols’ defense should be getting significantly better soon on the Big Orange Podcast. Check out the conversation in the YouTube video below…
wjle.com
DCHS Tigers and Lady Tigers Lose to White County at Home
The DCHS basketball teams were swept at home by the visiting White County Warriors and Warriorettes Tuesday night in Smithville. The Lady Tigers were beaten 92 to 44 while the Tigers were defeated 62 to 57. Friday night, December 16 DCHS will have a rematch with Cannon County in Smithville...
wgnsradio.com
Legacy Sports Proposed a Massive Sports and Entertainment Venue in Murfreesboro, but Now has Financial Woes in Arizona
(Murfreesboro, TN) It’s been one-year since Legacy Sports announced plans to build a $350-million sports and entertainment venue in Murfreesboro. The announcement was made at a highly publicized press conference inside the Murfreesboro City Hall, where Legacy Sports talked about their intention to build the venue on Broad Street near I-840. Now, plans to move forward may have been stalled…
Tennessee Lottery Player 'Slept Like A Baby' After Scoring $1 Million Prize
The lucky winner scored a huge prize in a recent Powerball drawing.
WSMV
MLB star Mookie Betts gives back to community
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The holiday spirit is in full swing and once again Major League Baseball star Mookie Betts is giving back to the community. His 50 Feeds 50 campaign is helping a community member in need. This year he’s playing Santa Claus to the residents of Knowles Home Assisted Living.
Popculture
Golf Champion Found Dead After Disappearing: What to Know About John Swoboda's Death
A golf champion who was reported missing was found dead in Nashville, Tennessee, according to the Charlotte Observer. John Swoboda, 29, was last seen on Wednesday, Dec. 7 and vanished under "suspicious" circumstances. According to the Mt. Juliet police department, Swoboda didn't bring a phone, ID or any extra clothes when he left his home.
Tennessee Tribune
TSU Students to Compete as Finalist in Morgan Stanley HBCU Wall Street Exchange Case Competition
NASHVILLE, TN (TSU News Service) — Tennessee State University is one of four finalist out of 13 HBCU’s who participated in the competition. Four students from the College of Business department of Economic and Finance will be headed to New York next year to compete as finalist in a Morgan Stanley HBCU Wall Street Exchange Case Competition. The students who were selected to advance in the next round of the competition are Leandra Sanchez and Jalen Hatton, who are both seniors studying finance, from Taos, NM, and Columbus, OH. Mylan Townsel, a senior from Memphis, majoring in economics and finance, and Julian Mitchell, a junior from Jackson, MS, also studying economics and finance.
urbanviewsrva.com
HBCU Updates: Historically Black Colleges and Universities
Georgia HBCU alumna teaching kids about HBCUs and Black Wall Street through her book series. Claudia Walker, a Spelman College, Atlanta, GA, graduate and author, is dedicated to educating children on the value of HBCUs and financial literacy through her book series The ABCs of HBCUs and The ABCs of Black Wall Street.
Looking back at the great concerts Murphy Center hosted over the last 50 years
On December 11, 2022, the iconic Murphy Center arena on Middle Tennessee State University's campus turned 50 years old.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Best Whiskey Distilleries to Visit in Tennessee
Where are The Best Whiskey and Bourbon Tours in TN?. Located in the Nashville, Tennessee, suburbs, Corsair Distillery is making a name for itself in the craft spirits industry. A little over five years old, Corsair has earned more than 40 awards and recognition, including Craft Distiller of the Year from the Whisky Advocate. It is the first legal craft distillery in Tennessee in almost a century. The company uses several unique processes, such as triple smoke, to produce smoked wheat whiskey. In addition to the smoked wheat, the distillery produces rye and quinoa whiskey.
mymix1041.com
Reba McIntire Drummer, Garth Justice Receives Lee University Degree
We spoke with Cleveland Native Garth Justice who recently completed a degree at Lee University and was honored on stage at a Reba concert. Garth Justice is a 20+ year veteran of the Nashville music scene. He began drumming at a young age and developed his talents by playing in church in his hometown of Cleveland, TN. He attended Lee University where he gained experience in the recording studio playing with local artists and college music groups. In 1997, Garth and his wife Shelly moved to Nashville, TN. Together they own and operate Next Level Productions, a full production studio specializing in recording, mixing and mastering for artists, film, TV and choral music.
insideevs.com
Ultium Cells' Factory In Tennessee To Produce More Battery Cells
Ultium Cells intends to produce more battery cells than initially planned at its plant in Spring Hill, Tennessee (currently under construction). The joint venture between General Motors and LG Energy Solution announced an additional $275 million investment (on top of the previously announced $2.3 billion) to boost the manufacturing output by more than 40%.
Pork Report outlines ‘egregious’ spending by local, state lawmakers
The report, issued each year by the Beacon Center Tennessee, outlines what the organization characterizes as wasteful spending by governmental agencies.
WKRN
House fire under investigation in Columbia
The search is underway for the cause of the fire that damaged a home in Columbia Thursday night. The search is underway for the cause of the fire that damaged a home in Columbia Thursday night. Metro police look for short term rental burglars. Metro police hope you take a...
