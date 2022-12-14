ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

gomocs.com

Postgame Notes - Middle Tennessee

December 15 – Murphy Center – Murfreesboro, Tenn. - Chattanooga won its sixth-straight game after an 82-73 victory on the road at Middle Tennessee… Mocs improve to 8-3 on the season… MT falls to 7-4 following the loss… UTC's win snaps MT's 20-game home win streak.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
gomocs.com

Late Scoring Run, Solid Defense Lead Mocs to Win at North Alabama

FLORENCE, Ala. --- The Chattanooga women's basketball team went on a 17-0 run in the fourth quarter to come away with a 55-44 win over North Alabama at Flowers Hall Thursday night. Defense kept the game close for the Mocs who held North Alabama to its second-lowest scoring output this...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
gomocs.com

PREVIEW: Wrestling Takes on 2 in North Carolina

CHATTANOOGA---The Chattanooga Mocs wrestling team is in action for the final time in 2022 Friday at Gardner-Webb. The Mocs and Bulldogs are not matching up; however, it's SIUE and Clarion on the docket. The Mocs enter at 2-6, while the Cougars (0-2) and Golden Eagles (1-1) have both wrestled in...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
atozsports.com

Why Tennessee football should soon have a much more stout defense

Let’s be honest, Tennessee football’s defense was not great in 2022. Tim Banks’ unit finished the regular season ranked 85th nationally in total defense. But, thanks to the hard work of Josh Heupel and his staff, these lackluster defensive efforts should become a lot rarer in the near future. We talked about exactly why the Vols’ defense should be getting significantly better soon on the Big Orange Podcast. Check out the conversation in the YouTube video below…
NASHVILLE, TN
wjle.com

DCHS Tigers and Lady Tigers Lose to White County at Home

The DCHS basketball teams were swept at home by the visiting White County Warriors and Warriorettes Tuesday night in Smithville. The Lady Tigers were beaten 92 to 44 while the Tigers were defeated 62 to 57. Friday night, December 16 DCHS will have a rematch with Cannon County in Smithville...
SMITHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

Legacy Sports Proposed a Massive Sports and Entertainment Venue in Murfreesboro, but Now has Financial Woes in Arizona

(Murfreesboro, TN) It’s been one-year since Legacy Sports announced plans to build a $350-million sports and entertainment venue in Murfreesboro. The announcement was made at a highly publicized press conference inside the Murfreesboro City Hall, where Legacy Sports talked about their intention to build the venue on Broad Street near I-840. Now, plans to move forward may have been stalled…
MURFREESBORO, TN
WSMV

MLB star Mookie Betts gives back to community

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The holiday spirit is in full swing and once again Major League Baseball star Mookie Betts is giving back to the community. His 50 Feeds 50 campaign is helping a community member in need. This year he’s playing Santa Claus to the residents of Knowles Home Assisted Living.
NASHVILLE, TN
Tennessee Tribune

TSU Students to Compete as Finalist in Morgan Stanley HBCU Wall Street Exchange Case Competition

NASHVILLE, TN (TSU News Service) — Tennessee State University is one of four finalist out of 13 HBCU’s who participated in the competition. Four students from the College of Business department of Economic and Finance will be headed to New York next year to compete as finalist in a Morgan Stanley HBCU Wall Street Exchange Case Competition. The students who were selected to advance in the next round of the competition are Leandra Sanchez and Jalen Hatton, who are both seniors studying finance, from Taos, NM, and Columbus, OH. Mylan Townsel, a senior from Memphis, majoring in economics and finance, and Julian Mitchell, a junior from Jackson, MS, also studying economics and finance.
NASHVILLE, TN
urbanviewsrva.com

HBCU Updates: Historically Black Colleges and Universities

Georgia HBCU alumna teaching kids about HBCUs and Black Wall Street through her book series. Claudia Walker, a Spelman College, Atlanta, GA, graduate and author, is dedicated to educating children on the value of HBCUs and financial literacy through her book series The ABCs of HBCUs and The ABCs of Black Wall Street.
ATLANTA, GA
eastcoasttraveller.com

Best Whiskey Distilleries to Visit in Tennessee

Where are The Best Whiskey and Bourbon Tours in TN?. Located in the Nashville, Tennessee, suburbs, Corsair Distillery is making a name for itself in the craft spirits industry. A little over five years old, Corsair has earned more than 40 awards and recognition, including Craft Distiller of the Year from the Whisky Advocate. It is the first legal craft distillery in Tennessee in almost a century. The company uses several unique processes, such as triple smoke, to produce smoked wheat whiskey. In addition to the smoked wheat, the distillery produces rye and quinoa whiskey.
NASHVILLE, TN
mymix1041.com

Reba McIntire Drummer, Garth Justice Receives Lee University Degree

We spoke with Cleveland Native Garth Justice who recently completed a degree at Lee University and was honored on stage at a Reba concert. Garth Justice is a 20+ year veteran of the Nashville music scene. He began drumming at a young age and developed his talents by playing in church in his hometown of Cleveland, TN. He attended Lee University where he gained experience in the recording studio playing with local artists and college music groups. In 1997, Garth and his wife Shelly moved to Nashville, TN. Together they own and operate Next Level Productions, a full production studio specializing in recording, mixing and mastering for artists, film, TV and choral music.
CLEVELAND, TN
insideevs.com

Ultium Cells' Factory In Tennessee To Produce More Battery Cells

Ultium Cells intends to produce more battery cells than initially planned at its plant in Spring Hill, Tennessee (currently under construction). The joint venture between General Motors and LG Energy Solution announced an additional $275 million investment (on top of the previously announced $2.3 billion) to boost the manufacturing output by more than 40%.
SPRING HILL, TN
WKRN

House fire under investigation in Columbia

The search is underway for the cause of the fire that damaged a home in Columbia Thursday night. The search is underway for the cause of the fire that damaged a home in Columbia Thursday night. Metro police look for short term rental burglars. Metro police hope you take a...
COLUMBIA, TN

