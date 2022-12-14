NASHVILLE, TN (TSU News Service) — Tennessee State University is one of four finalist out of 13 HBCU’s who participated in the competition. Four students from the College of Business department of Economic and Finance will be headed to New York next year to compete as finalist in a Morgan Stanley HBCU Wall Street Exchange Case Competition. The students who were selected to advance in the next round of the competition are Leandra Sanchez and Jalen Hatton, who are both seniors studying finance, from Taos, NM, and Columbus, OH. Mylan Townsel, a senior from Memphis, majoring in economics and finance, and Julian Mitchell, a junior from Jackson, MS, also studying economics and finance.

