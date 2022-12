ASHEVILLE, N.C. – The UNC Asheville swimming & diving team will hit the road for a pair of meets in Florida in the coming days. Asheville will start its trip to the Sunshine State with the CSCAA Open Water Championships in Miami, Florida on December 18. Following the CSCAA Championships, the Bulldogs will close out the 2022 portion of their schedule with a conference meet at Florida Gulf Coast on December 20 at 2 p.m.

