Tiburon, CA

thearknewspaper.com

Belvedere turnout in November vote 79%

Belvedere residents helped drive up countywide turnout in the Nov. 8 election, with some 79.2 percent of registered voters casting ballots on races that included the city’s controversial charter-and-tax initiative, its six-candidate City Council contest and a plan to protect 110 acres of private peninsula property as open space.
BELVEDERE, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Francisco Mayor Breed orders budget cuts across city departments

SAN FRANCISCO -- In an effort to tackle a budget shortfall of more than $700 million, San Francisco Mayor London Breed on Thursday issued instructions to city department heads to make cuts to their budgets. According to the mayor's office, over the next two years, San Francisco is projecting a budget shortfall of $728 million with a $200 million deficit in the first year and a $527 million deficit in the second year. "The shortfall is the result of slowed revenue growth, specifically the City's largest tax revenues that include property and business tax, and loss...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
thearknewspaper.com

Noted UCSF researcher Robert Ockner was former Reed schools trustee

Dr. Robert Keith Ockner, a noted researcher in diseases of the liver at the University of California at San Francisco and a former member and president of the Reed Union School District board, died Sept. 26 at his home in Southern California after a short illness. He was 86. Dr....
TIBURON, CA
CBS San Francisco

Berkeley shelter sees results in housing homeless with different approach

BERKELEY – In a small tent in Southwest Berkeley, Jamie Morry strums his guitar, one of the few things he has left from his former life. "Living on the streets is hell," Morry told KPIX 5. "It's a daily, physical torture that grinds a person down mentally and emotionally." He's tried more than his fair share of shelters. But that, he said, turned out to be a whole other nightmare.  "A lot of shelters that I've been in they kick you out at 5 o'clock in the morning and you have to take all your stuff with you," Morry said....
BERKELEY, CA
CBS San Francisco

RV dwellers worry about potential ouster from Novato encampment

NOVATO – Residents living in their cars and motor homes along a rural Novato road are hoping Wednesday night won't be the last they have a place to call home. They say they've received conflicting notices, one that says they may have to leave by Thursday morning.Binford Road has always had a few motor homes along the side of the road but the community has grown significantly over the last couple of years. Residents say for the most part, they've been left alone and even received help but that may end tomorrow.Some of the residents have been here for years....
NOVATO, CA
ksro.com

Over Three Dozen Being Laid Off at Santa Rosa Memorial

About 45 medical technicians, including two dozen nursing assistants have been given layoff notices at Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital. The notices were handed out last week, but the hospital says they are trying to figure out a way to keep the employees, including changes to schedules to 12-hour days. Union reps say that this is a way to strong arm employees into concessions. It would also mean a 10-percent reduction in patient care which would not be made up.
KRON4 News

Alameda City Hall Christmas tree no longer on display

ALAMEDA, Calif. (KRON) – The City of Alameda has changed its holiday decorations and the Christmas tree will no longer be on display outside city hall. City leaders said they have been working for years to try and make their decorations equitable and inclusive of all cultures and faiths. They felt the best way to […]
ALAMEDA, CA
northbaybiz.com

Poppy Bank Announces Grand Opening of Fremont Branch

The Fremont Chamber of Commerce and Poppy Bank Executive Management came together for the branch’s grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday, Dec. 7 at noon. The full-service banking facility is located at 39152 Paseo Padre Parkway. “We are incredibly excited to open a new branch in Fremont as...
FREMONT, CA
CBS San Francisco

Chinook salmon return to urban watershed in the Santa Clara County

SANTA CLARA COUNTY -- A growing number of wild Chinook salmon are turning up and spawning in a most unlikely place: an urban watershed in the South Bay.Steve Holmes used to fish for salmon in the wild rivers of Alaska. Now he gears up to help save the salmon in the polluted urban streams of Santa Clara County."This waterway, the Guadalupe watershed, is the furthest south on the North American continent where you have Chinook salmon coming into an urban setting to have a re-occurring spawning event each year," said Holmes, who founded the environmental non-profit, the South Bay Clean...
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
SFGate

TravelSkills 12-14-22 Huge private property on Bay Area coast to become public park

More than 6,000 acres of stunning Bay Area land, once slated for development into luxury estates, is to be protected and opened to the public.  The rugged forested hilltops and remote coastal prairies of Cloverdale Ranch lie a few miles south of Pescadero in San Mateo County. Since 1997, the land has been protected by the Peninsula Open Space Trust, a nonprofit organization that aims to steward and protect open spaces on the San Francisco Peninsula and in the South Bay. Their acquisition of the land 25 years ago put an end to plans to develop the coastal land into low-density residences.  Now, after gaining approval from its governing body, the land is set to be purchased for about $16 million by a public parks agency, the Midpeninsula Regional Open Space District (Midpen), which plans on opening the land up to the public.  The land includes a rare intact coastal prairie. Here's a map.
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA

