Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Regional Restaurant is Opening a New Location in CaliforniaBryan DijkhuizenWalnut Creek, CA
Oakland Athletics Make A Free Agency SplashOnlyHomersOakland, CA
Deadline Today: Apply Now to Receive $1,200 Each MonthR.A. HeimSan Francisco, CA
Deadline for guaranteed $1200/month: San Francisco Mayor London Breed giving away millionsMark StarSan Francisco, CA
Related
thearknewspaper.com
Belvedere turnout in November vote 79%
Belvedere residents helped drive up countywide turnout in the Nov. 8 election, with some 79.2 percent of registered voters casting ballots on races that included the city’s controversial charter-and-tax initiative, its six-candidate City Council contest and a plan to protect 110 acres of private peninsula property as open space.
San Francisco Mayor Breed orders budget cuts across city departments
SAN FRANCISCO -- In an effort to tackle a budget shortfall of more than $700 million, San Francisco Mayor London Breed on Thursday issued instructions to city department heads to make cuts to their budgets. According to the mayor's office, over the next two years, San Francisco is projecting a budget shortfall of $728 million with a $200 million deficit in the first year and a $527 million deficit in the second year. "The shortfall is the result of slowed revenue growth, specifically the City's largest tax revenues that include property and business tax, and loss...
Proposed Highway 239 would improve travel in eastern Contra Costa; public can comment
Public comments are being accepted for a proposed new state highway that would connect state Highway 4 in eastern Contra Costa County to either Interstate 580 in Alameda County or a location further east at Interstate 205 in San Joaquin County. State Highway 239 would connect from Highway 4 at...
thearknewspaper.com
Noted UCSF researcher Robert Ockner was former Reed schools trustee
Dr. Robert Keith Ockner, a noted researcher in diseases of the liver at the University of California at San Francisco and a former member and president of the Reed Union School District board, died Sept. 26 at his home in Southern California after a short illness. He was 86. Dr....
Zhang Li, billionaire developer, arrested on Nuru bribery charges
The Chinese billionaire developer of 555 Fulton St., who purportedly plied Mohammed Nuru and others with extravagantly priced wine and gifts, was arrested in Great Britain last month for his alleged bribes here in San Francisco. Reuters is reporting that Zhang Li, who was taken into custody on Nov. 30,...
NBC Bay Area
San Francisco's Tenderloin Business Owners Say They Want Their Taxes Back
Some business and property owners in San Francisco’s Tenderloin said the neighborhood is on a verge of collapse, due to recent crime and drugs in the area. They said since the city hasn’t done its job, they want the taxes they paid this year back in their wallets.
Berkeley shelter sees results in housing homeless with different approach
BERKELEY – In a small tent in Southwest Berkeley, Jamie Morry strums his guitar, one of the few things he has left from his former life. "Living on the streets is hell," Morry told KPIX 5. "It's a daily, physical torture that grinds a person down mentally and emotionally." He's tried more than his fair share of shelters. But that, he said, turned out to be a whole other nightmare. "A lot of shelters that I've been in they kick you out at 5 o'clock in the morning and you have to take all your stuff with you," Morry said....
RV dwellers worry about potential ouster from Novato encampment
NOVATO – Residents living in their cars and motor homes along a rural Novato road are hoping Wednesday night won't be the last they have a place to call home. They say they've received conflicting notices, one that says they may have to leave by Thursday morning.Binford Road has always had a few motor homes along the side of the road but the community has grown significantly over the last couple of years. Residents say for the most part, they've been left alone and even received help but that may end tomorrow.Some of the residents have been here for years....
Three California Cities Named Among 'Hardest Working Cities' In U.S
Wallethub put together a list of the hardest working cites across the country.
ksro.com
Over Three Dozen Being Laid Off at Santa Rosa Memorial
About 45 medical technicians, including two dozen nursing assistants have been given layoff notices at Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital. The notices were handed out last week, but the hospital says they are trying to figure out a way to keep the employees, including changes to schedules to 12-hour days. Union reps say that this is a way to strong arm employees into concessions. It would also mean a 10-percent reduction in patient care which would not be made up.
Alameda City Hall Christmas tree no longer on display
ALAMEDA, Calif. (KRON) – The City of Alameda has changed its holiday decorations and the Christmas tree will no longer be on display outside city hall. City leaders said they have been working for years to try and make their decorations equitable and inclusive of all cultures and faiths. They felt the best way to […]
northbaybiz.com
Poppy Bank Announces Grand Opening of Fremont Branch
The Fremont Chamber of Commerce and Poppy Bank Executive Management came together for the branch’s grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday, Dec. 7 at noon. The full-service banking facility is located at 39152 Paseo Padre Parkway. “We are incredibly excited to open a new branch in Fremont as...
Where to see the best holiday lights in the Bay Area
A Santa Rosa winner from "The Great Christmas Light Fight" is going dark after this holiday season.
Huntington Hotel, Big 4 in San Francisco have new owner of grand legacy
"It was always midnight at The Big 4."
Chinese developer with multiple San Jose projects arrested
The head of a China-based development firm with major land holdings in San Jose has been arrested on allegations of using bribery and kickbacks to gain development approvals in San Francisco. Zhang Li, whose Z&L Properties has two long-stalled development projects in San Jose, was detained in London on Nov....
EXCLUSIVE: Novato police SWAT leader guns down neighbor's dog, releases video to defend actions
The dog had killed two chickens, but a police use of force expert says the officer -- who is head of the Novato SWAT team and their expert in de-escalation -- should not have opened fire as the dog's elderly owners looked on, horrified.
Gus’s Community Market to take over Canyon Market in San Francisco
"It truly feels like a win-win for everyone."
Chinook salmon return to urban watershed in the Santa Clara County
SANTA CLARA COUNTY -- A growing number of wild Chinook salmon are turning up and spawning in a most unlikely place: an urban watershed in the South Bay.Steve Holmes used to fish for salmon in the wild rivers of Alaska. Now he gears up to help save the salmon in the polluted urban streams of Santa Clara County."This waterway, the Guadalupe watershed, is the furthest south on the North American continent where you have Chinook salmon coming into an urban setting to have a re-occurring spawning event each year," said Holmes, who founded the environmental non-profit, the South Bay Clean...
sfstandard.com
24,000 and Counting: What’s Behind San Francisco’s Surge in Layoffs?
‘Tis the season, unfortunately. Companies often spend the weeks leading up and Christmas handing out pink slips. In fact, December is the second most popular month to cut staff according to a Wall Street Journal analysis of Bureau of Labor Statistics data. Since Dec. 1, blue-chip goliaths like Morgan Stanley...
TravelSkills 12-14-22 Huge private property on Bay Area coast to become public park
More than 6,000 acres of stunning Bay Area land, once slated for development into luxury estates, is to be protected and opened to the public. The rugged forested hilltops and remote coastal prairies of Cloverdale Ranch lie a few miles south of Pescadero in San Mateo County. Since 1997, the land has been protected by the Peninsula Open Space Trust, a nonprofit organization that aims to steward and protect open spaces on the San Francisco Peninsula and in the South Bay. Their acquisition of the land 25 years ago put an end to plans to develop the coastal land into low-density residences. Now, after gaining approval from its governing body, the land is set to be purchased for about $16 million by a public parks agency, the Midpeninsula Regional Open Space District (Midpen), which plans on opening the land up to the public. The land includes a rare intact coastal prairie. Here's a map.
Comments / 0