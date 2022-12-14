Read full article on original website
Former QB Chris Simms doesn't think Eagles' Jalen Hurts is much better than his backup Gardner Minshew
In his third NFL season, Jalen Hurts has emerged as an MVP candidate, helping catapult the Philadelphia Eagles to a 12-1 record, the best in the NFL. However, former quarterback and current NBC Sports analyst Chris Simms doesn't believe Hurts' value is at the level of the league's elite passers.
Colin Cowherd Makes His Thoughts On Baker Mayfield's Football Future Clear
Colin Cowherd hasn't already said the nicest things about Baker Mayfield. Following a theatric comeback win in his Los Angeles Rams debut, the radio host revisited his stance on the quarterback. During Wednesday's The Herd, Cowherd considered the future of the top quarterbacks drafted in 2018. While Mayfield led a...
ESPN analyst Sal Paolantonio: Eagles' Jalen Hurts is 'much more like Tom Brady than any other player'
Quarterback Jalen Hurts has turned quite a few heads this season, leading the Philadelphia Eagles to the NFL's best record while playing at an MVP level. While this might be only the start of Hurts' rise, ESPN analyst Sal Paolantonio compares one part of the quarterback's game to the GOAT.
Jason Smith: “Brock Purdy is a Big Reason Everyone Fears the 49ers”
Jason Smith and Mike Harmon react to the San Francisco 49ers win over the Seattle Seahawks to clinch the NFC West.
Son Of Longtime College Football Coach Is Transferring
Florida Atlantic quarterback Willie Taggart Jr. has entered the NCAA transfer portal. His decision was made a month after his father was fired as the head coach of the Owls. Now that Taggart has entered the transfer portal, he'll get to explore his options. Taggart received limited playing time this...
Top Transfer Quarterback Reportedly Visiting Prominent SEC Program
It was announced this week that Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall entered the NCAA transfer portal. On Wednesday, Brandon Marcello of 247Sports provided an update on the talented signal-caller. According to 247Sports, McCall will visit Auburn this Saturday. This would be a huge move for Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze....
Kirk Herbstreit Makes His Opinion On Pat McAfee Very Clear
After Pat McAfee's first season as a full-time member of College GameDay, he already has a five-star review. Kirk Herbstreit made his opinion of his newest coworker clear on social media. "Outstanding article on our guy Pat McAfee," Herbstreit tweeted. "Grateful he joined the College ...
NFL Fans Slam Amazon Over ‘Thursday Night Football’ Issues
While the 49ers and Seahawks go at it head-to-head on Thursday Night Football, a lot of fans are having a hard time watching. It has nothing to do with the product on the field. It has to do with the quality of the streaming service. Those same problems have never gone away.
Browns Fan At Bengals Game Is Going Viral
The Cleveland Browns have certainly put their fans through the wringer this season. Some would argue that fandom is hard work for practically as long as the Browns have been in existence. So it is not surprising that social media spotlighted a Browns fan who clearly had seen better days.
Tom Brady reveals what he says to refs before games
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has choice words for referees before games, too. "I usually start by apologizing pregame. I say, 'Look, I'm an a--hole out there. You know me. I'm going to say a lot of sh--. Don't take it personal,'" Brady said on his "Let's Go!" podcast.
Time to pump the brakes on talk of Lions winning the Matthew Stafford trade
It appeared to be a foregone conclusion that the Rams won the Matthew Stafford trade with the Lions after winning the Super Bowl last season. That hasn't stopped a debate from percolating that suggests Detroit was the trade's true winner. Los Angeles (4-9) began the season by trying to become...
Steelers Bring Back Popular OLB After 2 Year Hiatus; Sign Jets Defender From Their Practice Squad
The Pittsburgh Steelers had a relatively busy Tuesday for a team that is 5-8 and virtually out of the playoff picture. Defensive lineman, Chris Wormley will head to IR as his season is over due to a torn ACL that he suffered in Week 14 against his former team, the Baltimore Ravens. While the team has not announced it, multiple reports suggest he will be shelved for the remainder of 2022. The organization is reportedly signing defensive tackle, Jonathan Marshall off of the New York Jets practice squad to help fill the void, but that wasn’t the only move that was reported on Tuesday evening.
The Lions Were Not Fooled By The Jets
The Detroit Lions, led by head coach Dan Campbell, have certainly been one of the most surprising storylines of the 2022 NFL season. Detroit’s fanbase has been looking for a leader like Campbell for quite some time. He is outspoken and boisterous, speaking his mind at all times to...
Chicago Bears release sour news on top wide receiver
The Chicago Bears offense had a few out at Wednesday’s practice. The Chicago Bears were back at practice Wednesday following their bye last week. The Bears are preparing to play arguably the best team in the NFC, the Philadelphia Eagles, in Week 15. Head coach Matt Eberflus said earlier Wednesday that Justin Fields would be missing their first practice of the week. The Bears had more bad news for their top wide receiver on the active roster.
Seahawks draft picks 2023: Who the Seahawks may take in first round with Broncos' No. 2 pick
The Seattle Seahawks have found themselves in an incredible position this season. They've surpassed expectations and are playing for the NFC West in December. And they're still likely to find themselves with a top five draft pick next year because of the horrendous season the Denver Broncos are having following the blockbuster Russell Wilson trade.
College Football Analyst Names No. 1 Available Transfer Player
The transfer portal is still hopping, with talented players entering on a daily basis. Former Texas A&M cornerback Denver Harris officially joined the portal on Dec. 2. A five-star recruit out of Houston in the 2022 cycle, Harris is the No. 1 overall player in the portal, according to 247Sports.
Colin Cowherd's Message For Ohio State Fans Going Viral
Colin Cowherd has a message for Ohio State fans ahead of this year's College Football Playoff. In response to a tweet praising the Buckeyes' recent recruiting efforts, the Fox Sports analyst reminded the Ohio State faithful of their recent blowout loss to the Michigan Wolverines. "Michigan 45 v Ohio State...
Ben Roethlisberger Detailed 1 Mistake In The Steelers Devastating Loss That Will Make Mike Tomlin Furious
According to Roethlisberger, this is definitely something they practiced and planned for in game prep. He referred to the credit Head Coach Mike Tomlin gave Campbell earlier in the week. Roethlisberger called him one of the biggest men he’s ever seen. That’s saying something considering Ben spent 18 years in the NFL. Campbell stands a whopping 6’8″ and weighs 300 pounds.
Eagles’ Gardner Minshew, ex-Mississippi State QB, gets emotional in Mike Leach farewell tribute
Former Mississippi State football head coach Mike Leach’s passing hit the sports world like hard, but it especially hit his current and former players like a ton of bricks. Gardner Minshew, current Philadelphia Eagles backup quarterback and former Washington State quarterback under Leach, spoke about the impact the late coach had on his life.
Former Kansas Coach David Beaty Reportedly Lands New Job
The Kansas Jayhawks are finally back in bowl season after over a decade of terrible football with some of the worst records in all of college sports. One of the coaches who was a part of those doldrums, David Beaty, is also back in the spotlight. According to ESPN's Adam...
