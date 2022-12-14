ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

The Spun

Son Of Longtime College Football Coach Is Transferring

Florida Atlantic quarterback Willie Taggart Jr. has entered the NCAA transfer portal. His decision was made a month after his father was fired as the head coach of the Owls. Now that Taggart has entered the transfer portal, he'll get to explore his options. Taggart received limited playing time this...
BOCA RATON, FL
The Spun

Top Transfer Quarterback Reportedly Visiting Prominent SEC Program

It was announced this week that Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall entered the NCAA transfer portal. On Wednesday, Brandon Marcello of 247Sports provided an update on the talented signal-caller. According to 247Sports, McCall will visit Auburn this Saturday. This would be a huge move for Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze....
AUBURN, AL
Yardbarker

Browns Fan At Bengals Game Is Going Viral

The Cleveland Browns have certainly put their fans through the wringer this season. Some would argue that fandom is hard work for practically as long as the Browns have been in existence. So it is not surprising that social media spotlighted a Browns fan who clearly had seen better days.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Tom Brady reveals what he says to refs before games

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has choice words for referees before games, too. "I usually start by apologizing pregame. I say, 'Look, I'm an a--hole out there. You know me. I'm going to say a lot of sh--. Don't take it personal,'" Brady said on his "Let's Go!" podcast.
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Steelers Bring Back Popular OLB After 2 Year Hiatus; Sign Jets Defender From Their Practice Squad

The Pittsburgh Steelers had a relatively busy Tuesday for a team that is 5-8 and virtually out of the playoff picture. Defensive lineman, Chris Wormley will head to IR as his season is over due to a torn ACL that he suffered in Week 14 against his former team, the Baltimore Ravens. While the team has not announced it, multiple reports suggest he will be shelved for the remainder of 2022. The organization is reportedly signing defensive tackle, Jonathan Marshall off of the New York Jets practice squad to help fill the void, but that wasn't the only move that was reported on Tuesday evening.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

The Lions Were Not Fooled By The Jets

The Detroit Lions, led by head coach Dan Campbell, have certainly been one of the most surprising storylines of the 2022 NFL season. Detroit's fanbase has been looking for a leader like Campbell for quite some time. He is outspoken and boisterous, speaking his mind at all times to...
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Chicago Bears release sour news on top wide receiver

The Chicago Bears offense had a few out at Wednesday's practice. The Chicago Bears were back at practice Wednesday following their bye last week. The Bears are preparing to play arguably the best team in the NFC, the Philadelphia Eagles, in Week 15. Head coach Matt Eberflus said earlier Wednesday that Justin Fields would be missing their first practice of the week. The Bears had more bad news for their top wide receiver on the active roster.
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Colin Cowherd's Message For Ohio State Fans Going Viral

Colin Cowherd has a message for Ohio State fans ahead of this year's College Football Playoff. In response to a tweet praising the Buckeyes' recent recruiting efforts, the Fox Sports analyst reminded the Ohio State faithful of their recent blowout loss to the Michigan Wolverines. "Michigan 45 v Ohio State...
COLUMBUS, OH
Yardbarker

Ben Roethlisberger Detailed 1 Mistake In The Steelers Devastating Loss That Will Make Mike Tomlin Furious

According to Roethlisberger, this is definitely something they practiced and planned for in game prep. He referred to the credit Head Coach Mike Tomlin gave Campbell earlier in the week. Roethlisberger called him one of the biggest men he's ever seen. That's saying something considering Ben spent 18 years in the NFL. Campbell stands a whopping 6'8″ and weighs 300 pounds.
PITTSBURGH, PA

