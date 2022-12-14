At least 3 dead and multiple injured as tornadoes wreak havoc across Louisiana and the Southeast

Read full article on original website
Related
Clayton News Daily
'It's a nightmare:' Iguana causes power outage in Florida town for third time this year
An iguana caused "a large-scale outage" in Lake Worth Beach, Florida earlier this month -- the third iguana-triggered outage in the city this year. The outage impacted about 1,400 customers in Lake Worth Beach in Palm County, city spokesman Ben Kerr told CNN. The power was restored within 35 minutes, according to a tweet from the city.
Clayton News Daily
Mandatory military instruction affects Black and Latino high school students most frequently, report says
When high school student Trevor Reed was automatically enrolled in a Junior Reserve Officers' Training Corps (JROTC) class in 2020, both he and his mother objected. "We don't have to look far outside of our family to see the effect that the military has, especially when you have to go off to war. And so that's something my son never really wanted to do," Tineeka Reed told CNN.
Clayton News Daily
'This was a hate crime': A year after a fire destroyed their house, an interracial family may soon be homeless again
A year after his Tennessee home was burned down and a racial slur was spray-painted on his property, Alan Mays says he's still pleading with authorities for answers to what he's calling a hate crime. Authorities are actively investigating the cause of the fire that destroyed the family's seven-bedroom home...
Clayton News Daily
Kenny DeLand Jr., formerly missing American college student, on flight back to US
American college student Kenny DeLand Jr. has been reunited with his mother in Lyon, France, and is on his way back to the US, according to a French diplomatic official. DeLand Jr., who was reported missing more than two weeks ago in France, told relatives on Friday that he was safe in Spain, his family said.
Comments / 0