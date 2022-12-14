Read full article on original website
KTRE
Texas man charged with threatening doctor at LGBTQ clinic
BOSTON (AP) - A 38-year-old Texas man has been indicted on federal charges that he threatened a doctor who works with gender nonconforming children. The Massachusetts office of the United States Attorney says the indictment was handed down on Thursday. Court records say that on Aug. 31, the man from Comfort, Texas, called the Boston-based National LGBTQIA+ Health Education Center and left a voicemail targeting an affiliated doctor.
Lt. Governor’s Legislative session agenda focuses on rural Texas
AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV) - Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick’s agenda for the upcoming legislative session focuses on rural Texas. “There are a number of things that rank at the top,” Patrick said in an interview with KLTV via Zoom. “I might call them all equal leads.”. But if...
Driver in HOV lane cited for inflatable Grinch passenger
AVONDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5/Gray News) - An Arizona driver was cited for traveling with a “Seuss-picious” driver down the interstate, according to police. The Arizona Department of Public Safety says around 8 a.m. during busy morning traffic last week, a trooper spotted a driver in the HOV lane on Interstate 10 and saw a “grumpy green guy” in the passenger seat. After pulling over the driver, troopers say the passenger turned out to be an inflatable Grinch.
Man accused of stabbing mother, sister, neighbor while out on a walk
MEDFORD, Mass. (WBZ) - A Massachusetts man is accused of stabbing three women, including his mother and sister. Police said all three victims are expected to survive. Meanwhile, the suspect’s family said he just snapped while out for his nightly walk. “Mom was stabbed three times that day. The...
Start of cedar fever season may cause allergies
EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - According to Texas A&M Forest Services, cedar fever season typically begins around this time of year, from mid-December through late February. “Certainly, people that travel from East Texas that are allergic to cedar, they have more severe symptoms if they travel down to Austin or San Antonio or Fredericksburg or Kerrville for Christmas,” said Jack Harris, a board-certified allergist at Allergy Partners of East Texas.
