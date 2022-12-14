ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas man charged with threatening doctor at LGBTQ clinic

BOSTON (AP) - A 38-year-old Texas man has been indicted on federal charges that he threatened a doctor who works with gender nonconforming children. The Massachusetts office of the United States Attorney says the indictment was handed down on Thursday. Court records say that on Aug. 31, the man from Comfort, Texas, called the Boston-based National LGBTQIA+ Health Education Center and left a voicemail targeting an affiliated doctor.
Driver in HOV lane cited for inflatable Grinch passenger

AVONDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5/Gray News) - An Arizona driver was cited for traveling with a “Seuss-picious” driver down the interstate, according to police. The Arizona Department of Public Safety says around 8 a.m. during busy morning traffic last week, a trooper spotted a driver in the HOV lane on Interstate 10 and saw a “grumpy green guy” in the passenger seat. After pulling over the driver, troopers say the passenger turned out to be an inflatable Grinch.
Start of cedar fever season may cause allergies

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - According to Texas A&M Forest Services, cedar fever season typically begins around this time of year, from mid-December through late February. “Certainly, people that travel from East Texas that are allergic to cedar, they have more severe symptoms if they travel down to Austin or San Antonio or Fredericksburg or Kerrville for Christmas,” said Jack Harris, a board-certified allergist at Allergy Partners of East Texas.
