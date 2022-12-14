Everyone’s favorite (and sometimes morally corrupt) band of adventurers are back in action — and this time, they’re not just contending with evil sorcerers and soul-sucking demons. They’re dealing with something much more deadly: dragons. Prime Video and Critical Role have officially announced the premiere date and episode count for the Season 2 premiere of the hit animated series The Legend of Vox Machina, which fans can look forward to watching when it premieres January 20. The second season will consist of 12 episodes, with three episodes premiering per week.

