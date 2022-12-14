Read full article on original website
‘The Legend of Vox Machina’: The Gang Faces Dragons, Danger, and More in Season 2 Trailer (VIDEO)
Everyone’s favorite (and sometimes morally corrupt) band of adventurers are back in action — and this time, they’re not just contending with evil sorcerers and soul-sucking demons. They’re dealing with something much more deadly: dragons. Prime Video and Critical Role have officially announced the premiere date and episode count for the Season 2 premiere of the hit animated series The Legend of Vox Machina, which fans can look forward to watching when it premieres January 20. The second season will consist of 12 episodes, with three episodes premiering per week.
‘Criminal Minds: Evolution’ Stars Promise ‘Crazy’ End to Season (VIDEO)
A.J. Cook (Jennifer “JJ” Jareau) was right when she said fans needed to “prepare” themselves for the Criminal Minds: Evolution midseason finale (it left two of the profilers in serious peril!), but there are still another five episodes to come!. And those episodes are going to...
‘Yellowjackets’ Renewed for Season 3 Months Ahead of Season 2 Premiere
Showtime loves Yellowjackets as much as we do. The drama has been renewed for Season 3. This news comes months ahead of the series returning for its second season, on Friday, March 24, 2023, on non-linear platforms and Sunday, March 26 at 9/8c on Showtime. It’s also been just over a week since that date was announced, along with the release of a chilling teaser and new photo.
‘Mythic Quest’ Flashback and More Apple Treats, Netflix’s Spy ‘Recruit,’ Christmas Episodes (‘Lopez,’ ‘Rock’) and Movies
The Apple TV+ comedy Mythic Quest looks back at how the video game’s visionaries fared as kids. Netflix presents a tongue-in-cheek spy thriller with Noah Centineo as The Recruit. NBC comedies Lopez vs. Lopez and Young Rock get in the holiday spirit, along with an array of movies and specials.
‘Shantaram’: Watch Negotiations Get Heated With Madame Zhou & Lin in Season Finale (VIDEO)
The season finale for Apple TV+‘s original series Shantaram is slated to arrive on December 16, and in the exclusive clip above, things look to be getting heated between Charlie Hunnam‘s Lin Ford and Gabrielle Scharnitzky’s Madame Zhou. The footage showcases Lin and Zhou face to face...
‘Ghosts’ Star Brandon Scott Jones Breaks Down Holiday Romance Revelations
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Ghosts Season 2, Episodes 9 & 10, “The Christmas Spirit” Part One & Two.]. Ghosts served up its first holiday episode, and as promised, it was a spirited affair for the livings and ghosts at Woodstone. While several romantic storylines unfolded,...
‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Season 3 Premiere Date Revealed in New Teaser
Starz announced the upcoming premiere date for Season 3 of Power Book II: Ghost, starring Michael Rainey Jr., Mary J. Blige, Shane Johnson, and more. In the footage below, Monet (Blige) asks, “Are you with me, or against me?” setting the tone of the upcoming episodes. Season 3...
‘The Never Game’ With Justin Hartley Ordered to Series at CBS
We’re just reaching the end of 2022, but CBS is already looking ahead to the 2023-2024 season — and in doing so, is bringing a This Is Us star back to our TV screens primetime full-time. The Never Game, starring and executive produced by Justin Hartley, has been...
‘Beauty and the Beast’ at 30, a ‘Ghost’-ly Hour, Simpsons at the Opera, ‘Parent Test’
Josh Groban and H.E.R. headline a 30th-anniversary celebration of Disney’s Beauty and the Beast. CBS hit Ghosts expands to an hour for a rollicking Christmas episode. A new Simpsons short features the singing Bocelli family. ABC puts parents to the test in a new reality show. Disney invites you...
‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Actress Amanda Brugel Joins Apple TV+ Sci-Fi Series ‘Dark Matter’
Amanda Brugel, best known for playing Rita Blue on The Handmaid’s Tale, has been cast in a recurring role in Apple TV+‘s upcoming sci-fi series Dark Matter. According to Deadline, Brugel will portray the character of Blaire, a close friend of Jennifer Connelly‘s (Snowpiercer) Daniela. She will star alongside Joel Edgerton (The Stranger), Alice Braga (The Suicide Squad), Oakes Fegley (Person of Interest), Dayo Okeniyi (Shades of Blue), and Jimmi Simpson (Westworld).
‘1923’: Meet the Cast & Characters of the ‘Yellowstone’ Prequel (PHOTOS)
The Dutton family tree expands with every Yellowstone iteration, and the generations go further back yet again in 1923. Premiering Sunday, December 18 on Paramount+, Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford star as the Dutton family leaders in this rendition of the Taylor Sheridan-created TV family, marking Ford’s first-ever series regular role.
‘Yellowstone’ in ‘1923,’ World Cup Final, Holiday Movies Classic and New—and a Hallmark Hanukkah Treat
Yellowstone spins off again with its second prequel: 1923, starring Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren. Argentina faces France in the World Cup final. Classic Christmas-timed movies (Meet Me in St. Louis, ABC’s annual The Sound of Music) compete with new holiday movies, including Hallmark’s Hanukkah on Rye. SUNDAY:...
‘Last Man Standing’ Is Joining UPtv Lineup in 2023 (VIDEO)
If you’ve been missing Last Man Standing or never got a chance to watch while it was on ABC, then Fox after it was saved, you’re in luck: TV Insider has learned exclusively that UPtv has licensed all nine seasons and it is joining the network’s weeknight lineup.
‘Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration’ Honors Angela Lansbury & 7 More Must-See Moments
Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration brought Disney fans behind-the-scenes of the creation of the Disney animated classic. H.E.R., Josh Groban, and a star-studded cast came together on the Disney Animation Studios lot to deliver a tribute production of the film’s musical numbers, paired with scenes from the animated film shown both in animated form and live-action recreations, on December 15 on ABC, telling the tale as old as time.
Did the Jury Choose the Right ‘Survivor’ Season 43 Winner? (POLL)
Well, that Survivor finale was… a finale. Viewers may have expected Cassidy to take home the $1 million after she won Final Immunity and knocked frontrunner Jesse out the game by sending him to make fire. Or perhaps Owen’s underdog story was a narrative the jury wanted to reward. By looks of social media reactions, it seems most viewers did not have Gabler winning Survivor Season 43 on their Bingo card. Admittedly, we didn’t either. Then again, who didn’t presume Jesse would walk away victorious?
‘Emily in Paris’: Lily Collins Says Friendship With Camille Is ‘Important’ in Season 3
A third season with bright, bold, bubbly Emily Cooper? That’s like renewing the best virtual tour of Paris with a highly poised guide. “Emily’s graduated to a new level of confidence,” says Emily in Paris star Lily Collins. What she lacks in her command of French, she makes up for in pluck and fashion sense.
‘CSI: Vegas’ Sets Eric Szmanda as Latest Original Series Return in Season 2
Remember when CSI creator Anthony Zuiker and star Marg Helgenberger shared with us that another original series cast member would be showing up on Vegas this season? Well, now we know who it is. TV Insider has learned that Eric Szmanda is reprising his role as Greg Sanders in CSI:...
Robert De Niro to Star in TV Crime Drama ‘Mr. Natural’
Robert De Niro looks to be trading in the big screen for the small screen as the two-time Oscar winner lands his second TV project this year. According to Variety, The Irishman star is set to lead and executive produce Mr. Natural, a crime drama series from Entertainment One created by Mitch Glazer (On the Rocks). The project is designed to be a multi-season series, with Glazer and De Niro on board as exec producers alongside Art and John Linson (Yellowstone).
‘Bachelor’ Season 27 New Promo Released, But Fans Have Mixed Feelings About Zach Shallcross
Zach Shallcross might be “ready” to lead the upcoming season of The Bachelor, but are the fans ready for him? Bachelor Nation appears to have mixed feelings after the latest promo. “I’m ready, are you?” Shallcross says in the new Season 27 teaser (watch below), which features behind-the-scenes...
