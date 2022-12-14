Read full article on original website
The stock market just flashed an extremely rare signal that has a solid track record for strong gains ahead, Fundstrat says
An extremely rare signal flashed in the stock market on Tuesday, suggesting big gains ahead. That's according to Fundstrat's Tom Lee, who highlighted a surge in the put-to-call ratio despite a jump in the S&P 500. Since 1997, there have been only three instances when the put-to-call ratio surged above...
astaga.com
Stablecoins Flow Into Spot Exchanges, Fuel For Christmas Bitcoin Rally?
On-chain knowledge exhibits the variety of stablecoin transactions going into spot exchanges have risen just lately, one thing that would assist gasoline a Christmas Bitcoin rally. Stablecoin Deposits To Spot Exchanges Have Proven Rising Demand Not too long ago. As identified by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, there was...
astaga.com
BTC On-Chain Data Signals Bullish Sentiment, $15K Or $20k By Dec End?
Bitcoin (BTC) value hit a excessive of $18,318 within the final 24 hours. Regardless of a correction within the BTC value after the U.S. Federal Reserve’s 50 bps rate hike, the feelings stay optimistic. On-chain knowledge additionally signifies a decline in Bitcoin promoting strain by whales and miners. With...
astaga.com
Bitcoin Hashrate Rebounds 11% Since Nov End, Can It Reach New ATH?
Knowledge exhibits the Bitcoin mining hashrate has rebounded 11% for the reason that November finish lows; can the metric maintain this up and set a brand new all-time excessive?. Bitcoin Mining Hashrate Continues To Rise, Approaches ATH. The “mining hashrate” is an indicator that measures the full quantity of computing...
The stock market could soar to new records in another 1982-style vertical rally as inflation continues to ease, Fundstrat says
Stocks could rise abruptly and cause the S&P 500 to hit 4,400-4,500 by the end of the year, Fundstrat's Tom Lee said. Easing inflation means markets will start discounting hawkish Fed comments, which have weighed on stocks all year. Lee also noted that inflation was being fueled by several transitory...
Here are the kinds of stocks set to rally as the stock market changes its character amid inflation 'falling like a rock', according to Fundstrat's Tom Lee
The character of the stock market is changing as inflation starts to fall "like a rock," according to Fundstrat's Tom Lee. A drop in inflation would offer the market numerous rallies to keep momentum into year-ed, Lee said. These are the types of stocks that see short-term upside if inflation...
astaga.com
Bitcoin Miner Capitulation Is An Exaggerated Fear: Analyst
Jaran Mellerud of Hashrate Index lately launched a ‘complete evaluation’ on the thesis {that a} Bitcoin miner capitulation may put large promoting strain in the marketplace, inflicting a crash. The subject has been a recurring a part of the dialogue in current weeks as as to if the BTC bear market might be extended by the tight mining trade.
astaga.com
Upswing Of VIX Signals Doom For Bitcoin; Friday Will Be Crucial
As NewsBTC reported, the VIX skilled a development reversal final Friday which might be important for Bitcoin as nicely. The VIX volatility index reveals merchants the anticipated vary of fluctuation of the S&P 500. Remarkably, there’s an inverse correlation between the VIX index and the S&P 500. A rising VIX index often means falling costs for the S&P 500, and vice versa.
astaga.com
Ethereum Price Just Signaled “Sell” And It’s Vulnerable to More Downsides
Ethereum began a recent decline from the $1,350 resistance in opposition to the US Greenback. ETH traded beneath $1,300 and is displaying bearish indicators. Ethereum began one other decline and traded beneath the $1,300 help. The value is now buying and selling beneath $1,290 and the 100 hourly easy shifting...
astaga.com
How Are These Top 2 Cryptocurrencies Performing Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum
Cryptocurrency Worth At this time: The crypto market traded within the purple right this moment (Friday) as the worth of the highest two main cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin and Ethereum, have been below strain, down 1.39% and 5.75% on the time of writing. The worldwide crypto market cap fell 1.03% at $852.30B, monitoring unfavourable cues from the fairness markets following the 50bps fee hike by the Federal Reserve.
astaga.com
Bitcoin retreats below $18k as Fed raises interest rate to a 15-year high
Bitcoin has dropped under the $18k as soon as once more following its rally earlier this week. The Federal Reserve raised rates of interest by half some extent just a few hours in the past. The whole crypto market cap continues to remain above $800 billion. Federal Reserve raises rate...
decrypt.co
Bitcoin, Ethereum Jump With Stocks on Jobs Report Release
Bitcoin is back above $17,000—rising with U.S. stocks as traders responded to a Labor Department report showing a rise in jobless claims, a possible sign that federal interest rate hikes could slow down. The price of the biggest digital asset by market cap was trading for $17,183, a 2.1%...
astaga.com
Bitcoin Price Poised To Continue Its Rally As Whales Pivot
The bitcoin worth has seen a minor rally forward of yesterday’s FOMC meeting and has held comparatively sturdy regardless of the hawkish outlook from the US central financial institution. A have a look at the day by day chart of BTC reveals that the value managed to carry above $18,600. After an exuberant euphoria following the discharge of CPI data, bitcoin appears prepared for a consolidation section for now.
astaga.com
Why BTC Could Still Tumble Below $16K
Bitcoin value did not clear $18,000 and corrected decrease. BTC is signaling bearish indicators and may even begin a recent decline within the coming classes. Bitcoin began a downward transfer and traded under the $17,600 assist. The value is buying and selling under $17,500 and the 100 hourly easy transferring...
astaga.com
Buy The Dip? Stablecoin Whale Addresses In Strong Accumulation
On Wednesday, December 14, the broader cryptocurrency market got here below selling pressure with Fed elevating rates of interest by 50 foundation factors. Nevertheless, this promoting stays contained as the speed hike was fairly on the anticipated strains. On-chain information reveals that whales are again in motion and have been...
astaga.com
Toncoin Price Jumps 12.06%, Bitcoin, Aptos, & Solana Also See Positive Price Movement
Following better-than-expected US inflation information, right now’s crypto market noticed a bullish run. The Worth of main cryptocurrencies contributed to right now’s positive factors as the worldwide crypto market cap rose 2.58% to $870.28B, ensuing within the whole crypto market quantity hovering by 56.97% at $52.70B within the final 24 hours. Bitcoin value was up 3.44% at USD$17,769.79, whereas Ethereum gained 3.69% at $1,318.91.
astaga.com
Fed Interest Rate Hike Triggers Pullback, Is Bitcoin Headed For A Weak Finish?
Bitcoin had been using the euphoric excessive from the CPI information launched on Tuesday which confirmed that inflation was lastly slowing down in the USA. The digital asset had been in a position to clear $18,000 for the primary time because the FTX collapse because of this. Nevertheless, the FOMC announcement that will comply with on Wednesday would shock the market again into its shell, sending bitcoin’s worth spiraling downwards as soon as extra.
astaga.com
Why TRX Could Outperform BTC and ETH
Tron worth is up over 5% and displaying constructive indicators above $0.055 towards the US Greenback. TRX may outperform bitcoin and rise additional in the direction of $0.060. Tron worth is buying and selling in a constructive zone properly above the $0.0520 pivot degree towards the US greenback. The value...
Motley Fool
2 Super Stocks Down 51% and 65% to Buy Before They Rebound
Bill.com grew its revenue by a whopping 94% in the most recent quarter, bucking the economic weakness. DigitalOcean's cloud business is outgrowing the cloud businesses of both Amazon and Microsoft right now. Shares of both companies are beaten down, but could be set for a strong rebound in the new...
astaga.com
Bitcoin Falls Below $17,000; Mazars Pauses Work For Binance
The Bitcoin value has as soon as once more fallen under the $17,000 mark after it grew to become recognized that the auditing agency Mazars will pause its work with Binance. Already in the previous couple of days, rumors and FUD about Binance intensified. As NewsBTC reported, traders are frightened...
