West Hollywood, CA

iheart.com

Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Reveals More Disturbing Details About His Death

The late Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' wife suspected something was wrong on the morning the beloved DJ was found dead. According to a report TMZ published on Thursday, December 15, Allison Holker went to a local brand of the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday morning to report her husband missing. She said that Boss left their home unexpectedly and didn't answer any communication afterward. She told police how out of character it was for him to do that, especially since they had just celebrated their anniversary days before and there was no argument between them.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Thrillist

This Year, Throw a Wild, Over-the-Top Holiday Party Inspired by the New Movie ‘Babylon’

You may have graduated from the peppermint-patty-shot holiday parties of your youth, but you still want your get-togethers to feel just as memorable — minus the sticky floors. When it’s time for you to host this year, go all out and celebrate with a wild party inspired by Paramount’s new movie, Babylon. Premiering December 23 in theaters, Babylon takes place during the period when films transitioned from silent to sound. It follows actors, movie executives, and filmmakers in the industry, who are played by Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Diego Calva, Jean Smart, and more.
Us Weekly

Pippa Middleton Matches Sister Princess Kate in Same Wine-Colored Coat While Attending Her Older Sister’s Christmas Carol Service

Pretty in purple! Princess Kate and sister Pippa Middleton donned strikingly similar wine-colored coats while attending the royal’s annual holiday concert at Westminster Abbey. The Princess of Wales, 40, showed up to the taping for the Royal Carols: Together at Christmas on Thursday, December 15, wearing a maroon coat dress that had structured shoulders and […]
Footwear News

Queen Consort Camilla Brings Wild Flair in Leopard Dress & Suede Boots to ‘Together at Christmas’ Carol Service at Westminster Abbey

Queen Consort Camilla joined the “Together at Christmas” holiday service, which films this evening to air on Christmas Eve in the United Kingdom. During the occasion, Camilla wore a collared cream wool coat with a closed front. The long outerwear was layered atop a long-sleeved dress, featuring an orange-brown base covered in a spotted black and white leopard print. The queen accessorized with black leather gloves and a matching smooth flap-style clutch, as well as diamond stud earrings and a sparkling ruby brooch. When it came to footwear, Camilla slipped on a pair of black boots. Her style appeared to feature suede...
The Guardian

This Christmas I’m visiting my parents. I worry one of them shows hoarding-style behaviour

One of my parents shows hoarding-style behaviour. Is there anything I can do to help and support them?. This Christmas, I’m heading back to my parents’ house. I am close to them and love them very much. I have just found out from one of my parents that the other has bought another freezer. My parents have several freezers in their house already, all filled to the point you can’t really open them easily. It is a small terrace house, and it’s just my parents living there.
Footwear News

Kelly Clarkson Looks Celestial in Starry Blue Dress & Hidden Heels on ‘The Voice’ Season 22 Finale

Kelly Clarkson brought stars to the season 22 finale of “The Voice” which aired yesterday on NBC. The singer and talk show host graced the stage for a solo performance of “Santa, Can’t You Hear Me?” from her album “When Christmas Comes Around.” Clarkson went festive for the special occasion in a show-stopping dramatic blue gown by Gucci. The “Stronger” songstress’ look was sequined and billowing, made out of velvet fabric. The floor-length style was completed with a sequined silver belt and lengthy sleeves likened to those on a traditional kimono. The dress is from Gucci’s “Cosmogonies” collection, which was inspired by...
housebeautiful.com

Princess Kate Brings the Holiday Spirit in a Lush Maroon Evening Gown

The Princess of Wales put a royal twist on a classic holiday color scheme. Princess Kate made a festive arrival to host her second-ever Christmas carol service. For the occasion, she wore a long-sleeved maroon wrap dress, which featured structured shoulders and two golden button buckles above the waist. She paired the look with monochromatic accessories, opting for wine-colored pumps, gloves, and a croc-embossed clutch.
Refinery29

Since When Were We All Pretending To Have Money?

I'm going to be honest with you: I'm writing this piece because I'm broke. At the time of writing, I have £5 to my name and a bundle of debt from various life happenings in the past few years, including a relationship that ended which required me to take on the financial burden, moving cities and, of course, COVID. The interest on it all is crippling me. After the increase in rent, travel costs and bills, I’ve been getting by on a maximum of £40 a week for months, which – to give some context – is £3 more than a weekly discounted travel card in London. It's not a great state of affairs.
Footwear News

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton Pops in $65 White Sneakers & Skinny Jeans for 2022 Royal Christmas Card With Family

Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, brought casual style to her family’s Christmas card this year. As released on Instagram, the princess wore a white floral lace blouse, tucked into a pair of dark blue skinny jeans. Small gold huggie hoop earrings completed her ensemble with a versatile finish. Coordinating with her was Prince William, dressed in a dark blue Polo Ralph Lauren shirt with blue jeans and a set of navy paneled suede sneakers. Their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis were similarly outfitted in a range of blue tones across coordinating short-sleeved tops, shorts and flat children’s sneakers. When it...

