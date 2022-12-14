Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Colorado issues health advisory for retail marijuana sold in 5 communitiesMatt WhittakerColorado State
DougCo sheriff seeks IDs in Franktown diesel theftHeather WillardFranktown, CO
Denver Mayor Says City is Strained After Spending $800,000 Supporting MigrantsTom HandyDenver, CO
‘People with dirty mouths’ prepare homeless Christmas partyDavid Heitz
McGregor Square hosts holiday drag shows, skating and Santa pet photosBrittany Anas
Related
Westword
Fifteen More Things to Do in Denver This Weekend
Let there be lights! And singing reindeer, and gifts made by local makers. Christmas is coming, and so are endless entertainment options. Find all the holiday markets here, as well as twenty things to do for free on this list. Now keep reading for fifteen events all worth the price...
Westword
Artist Spotlight: Cindy Berry Sullivan Makes Art at Live Concerts
Cindy Berry Sullivan isn’t a metalhead — or a musician, for that matter. But after attending a show at the Gothic Theatre over the summer, the Parker-based artist couldn’t help but appreciate the intensity that the metal bands created that night. She captured the lively scene in four digital drawings of the acts on the bill: Axeslasher, Enforced, Municipal Waste and At the Gates.
Westword
Barbed Wire Reef Rebrands and Launches Brunch With a New Focus on Mexican Fare
In 2011, Barbed Wire Reef started as a food truck, roots it won't soon forget: The truck is parked smack dab in the middle of its brick-and-mortar location at 4499 West 38th Avenue in Berkeley. But a lot has changed since then, including the most recent development: a rebrand complete with a new name, Barbed Wire Reef GourMexican.
Westword
Fat Sully's Opens at Denver Biscuit Company in Centennial on December 16
"The people of Centennial spoke, and we listened," says Patrik Strate, general manager of the Centennial location of Denver Biscuit Company (DBC), which opened in April at 8271 South Quebec Street. Under the umbrella company of Atomic Provisions, most Denver Biscuit Company locations — except the Stanley Marketplace outpost —...
Fort Collins Says Goodbye to Another Old Town Eatery
A Fort Collins restaurant that's specialized in serving up saucy crispy chicken inside of waffle cones for the past four years announced they'll soon be closing for good. This is unfortunate news that's certainly giving locals something to squawk about. Chick'nCone originated in New York City but brought its unique,...
Westword
Arrival of Migrants Stretching Denver's Homelessness Resources
As cold weather continues to engulf the Mile High City, the City of Denver has begun to face a homeless shelter crunch due to the arrival of more than 900 migrants over the last few months. "Now, [with] hundreds and hundreds of people arriving, that’s more than we have margins...
lyonsrecorder.org
Fire in downtown Lyons, 4th and Main, 12/15/22
The stores located on the corner of 4th and Main in downtown Lyons caught fire Friday, December 15, 2022, approximately 11 a.m. Main Street was closed and Broadway was open, and High Street was closed during the school hours. The Lyons Fire Protection District attended the fire, and was joined by several other Districts. An ambulance took one person to the hospital alledgedly for smoke inhalation. No injuries. No cause determined yet.
Westword
Put It on Your Playlist: Blues Rock, Indie Pop and More New Music Releases From Denver
New music takes listeners to new worlds, and Colorado musicians are providing a bounty of soundscapes to explore before the year's end. This week's offerings include some fuzzed-out blues rock, acoustic indie, reverb-heavy Americana and melancholy Americana, indie pop, an acoustic track inspired by a near-death experience, and experimental rock from a former member of The Czars.
Westword
Get Outside: Ten Scenic Snowshoe Trails Near Denver
Though the air is frigid and trails are slick, winter is a great time to get outside. With a pair of snowshoes, you can access some of Colorado’s most popular outdoor destinations — without the summertime crowds, fees and permits. Bundle up and enjoy the views from these ten scenic snowshoe trails near Denver:
coloradobusinessprofiles.com
Locally Owned Mortuary In Loveland
Viegut Mortuary is the only Loveland funeral home to have the owner’s name on the business. This locally owned mortuary has served the northern Colorado community since 2000. The compassionate funeral directors at Viegut Funeral Home treat you and your loved ones just like family while exceeding all of your expectations. Because you deserve transparency to make the best decisions, the costs of all services and products are available on the website. There are many options available for a loving commemoration, presented with dignity and respectful service. Consider pre-planning your own arrangements—a thoughtful way to take the burden off of your family. It lets you choose the details and it gives you peace of mind. Proud to serve our Colorado veterans’ families.
Westword
The Weathervane Cafe Celebrates a Decade in Uptown
For ten years, the Weathervane Cafe has operated inside a small, now-126-year-old house at 1725 East 17th Avenue. During that time, it's shifted and adjusted as needed, but its "granny chic" cozy feel, as co-owner Lindsay Dalton calls it, has been maintained. Along with serving coffee and tea, the cafe...
Denver’s best bartenders share their vintage eggnog recipe
'Vintage eggnog' from Death & Co.Photo byDeath & Co. (Denver, CO) Boozy and creamy, eggnog is the unofficial drink of the holiday season. While you could certainly pick some up at the store, add some bourbon or rum to your glass and then garnish your cocktail with some nutmeg, whipping up a homemade version is all the more decadent.
This Is Colorado's Best Steakhouse
Looking for your next favorite steakhouse? Mashed found the best one in every state.
Westword
A Bagel Shop From Bakery Four Is the Latest Eatery Heading to Wheat Ridge
Is Denver's hottest food neighborhood about to become...Wheat Ridge? This northwest suburb in Jefferson County already has some gems — many of which serve up old-school Italian, like Mama Sannino's, Dolce Sicilia Italian Bakery, Belfiore Italian and Grammy's Goodies. Now, though, it's about to gain a buzzy new addition.
bodyshopbusiness.com
Classic Collision Adds Two Locations in Colorado
Classic Collision has announced the acquisition of CARSTAR Highland Denver North and Highland Denver South Franchise in Denver, Colo. The owners have been dedicated for the past 35 years to serving their customers’ needs throughout the vehicle repair by providing the most efficient, cost-effective methods available, while providing the highest quality repair and an exceptional customer service experience.
tmpresale.com
The Pink Floyd Laser Spectaculars concert in Denver, CO Feb 25th, 2023 – presale code
The Pink Floyd Laser Spectacular presale code fans have been asking for is finally here 😀 Everyone with a working presale code will have the chance to order sweet seats before the public!. Don’t pass up on this tremendous chance to personally see The Pink Floyd Laser Spectacular’s concert...
denverite.com
Architect Richard Crowther’s former Cherry Creek home can now be demolished
It’s a building that preservationists have called one of the “most important designs” of its kind. Neighbors know it as the “CIA Bunker of N Cherry Creek.” But an engineer considers it “structurally unsound.”. Now, the house designed by famous architect Richard Crowther is...
6 concerts added to Red Rocks schedule
DENVER — Red Rocks Amphitheatre may have just ended its season, but the legendary venue is already looking ahead to 2023. Big Head Todd and the Monsters, Walker Hayes, Wiz Khalifa, Sublime with Rome, Bone Thugs-n-Harmony, Rezz, and Trampled by Turtles announced this week concerts at the venue in 2023.
milehighcre.com
Central Denver Office Warehouse Sells for First Time in 50 Years
A 44,986-square-foot office, light industrial and warehouse facility located at 2506-2596 West Barberry Place in Denver that has been privately held since the late 1960s, has been sold to a Canada-based fund for $7,965,000. Prior to the closing, the facility had been privately held since the late 1960s. The property was fully leased to ten tenants at the time of sale.
Westword
Michael Spencer on Shifting From Sports to News Anchor at CBS4 Denver
Michael Spencer is in a transitional phase. Next March, Spencer will take over for the retiring Jim Benemann as a news anchor at CBS4 Denver, where he'll co-host the 5, 6 and 10 p.m. weekday newscasts with longtimer Karen Leigh. But until then, he remains the station's lead sports personality — a job that he quite frankly adores.
Comments / 0