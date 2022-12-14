ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Collins, CO

coloradosun.com

How to heat Denver’s buildings with sewage. And no, it doesn’t smell.

As long as humans are around, there’s vast renewable energy to be had from the results of their daily living. The National Western Center and Colorado State University’s growing Denver Spur campus are now heated every day by energy that experts in renewables were tired of seeing literally flushed down the drain. In a squeaky-clean building in the shadow of Interstate 70, energy is pulled from one of Denver’s main sewage lines and transferred to clean water pipes shooting out to buildings on the National Western Center campus next door.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Thornton officials say some new residents blocked by water pipeline dispute

By Kati Weis and Dillon ThomasWhether you're a native with decades of family roots, or a new addition to the Centennial State, the signs of growth — and growing pains — are impossible to miss.  Housing is harder to find, the roads are more crowded, and the demand for drinking water is greater than ever. In that vein, two Colorado municipalities are debating over water, fighting over how to transport a pristine water supply from western Larimer County down south to the city of Thornton.  Thornton city officials tell CBS News Colorado that dispute is costing the city in a major...
THORNTON, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis calls to expand state’s 3-year red flag law

COLORADO (KRDO) -- Colorado Governor Jared Polis is calling to expand the state's three-year red flag law. Friday, Colorado's District Attorney's offices are meeting in Denver to consider the proposal that would give them the power to seek the removal of weapons from people deemed to be dangerous under the law. As the red flag The post Colorado Gov. Jared Polis calls to expand state’s 3-year red flag law appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE
K99

5 Places Where You Can Get Gas Under $2.25 Per Gallon in Colorado

Christmas is right around the corner and you might be traveling to be with family. That trip may or may not involve a flight out of Denver International Airport, but you still have to get there. One thing you will certainly need is gas in your vehicle. Why not take advantage of the cheapest gas options for your trip?
LONGMONT, CO
estesparknews.com

Carryout bag fee in unincorporated Larimer County begins January 1

Retail stores in unincorporated Larimer County will be required to collect a disposable carryout bag fee beginning on January 1, 2023. Retail stores will charge a 10-cent fee for each single-use plastic or recyclable paper carryout bag provided to customers which will be added to a customer’s total sale. A retail store is defined as a grocery store, supermarket, convenience store, liquor store, dry cleaner, pharmacy, drug store, clothing store, or other types of retail establishments where carryout bags are provided to customers.
OutThere Colorado

10 investigated causes of Colorado wildfire that killed 2, destroyed 1,000-plus buildings

The Boulder County Sheriff's Office has released another update on their investigation into the Marshall Fire, which killed two people and destroyed 1,084 buildings, causing widespread damage and creating an apocalyptic scene after rapid spread on a windy day. Resulting in more than $500 million in damages and destroying huge portions of towns Superior and Louisville, the cause of the fire remains unknown nearly a year later.
LOUISVILLE, CO
KDVR.com

Will Colorado see subzero temperatures next week?

Pinpoint Weather meteorologist Travis Michels talks with Nicole Fierro about a blast of frigid air set to hit the U.S. next week. Pinpoint Weather meteorologist Travis Michels talks with Nicole Fierro about a blast of frigid air set to hit the U.S. next week. Colorado has a constitutional ban on...
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

RTD permanently ends C and F light rail

LITTLETON, Colo. — The Regional Transportation District (RTD) said it will permanently discontinue the C and F light rail lines beginning Sunday, Jan. 8. The ending of the rail lines is listed as part of RTD's January service changes, which also include updates to regional and FlexRide bus routes.
DENVER, CO
lovgov.org

Emergency Unauthorized Encampment Ban - Public Update for the week of Dec. 4, 2022

City Council approved an emergency unauthorized encampment ban ordinance on May 17, 2022 to reduce the risk of fire and preserve public and private property. City staff began operating under an Incident Command System (ICS) Model on May 18 with three working groups comprised of staff from 12 City departments/divisions along with partners at the Loveland Fire Rescue authority (LFRA).
LOVELAND, CO
Community Policy