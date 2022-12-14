Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Longstanding Macy’s Location Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergFort Collins, CO
Untold Success Story of DJM.Design with the Larimer SBDC and Sally EbelingDJM.DesignFort Collins, CO
The richest woman in ColoradoLuay RahilColorado State
Frozen Dead Guys Festival moves to Estes ParkBrittany AnasEstes Park, CO
Related
coloradosun.com
How to heat Denver’s buildings with sewage. And no, it doesn’t smell.
As long as humans are around, there’s vast renewable energy to be had from the results of their daily living. The National Western Center and Colorado State University’s growing Denver Spur campus are now heated every day by energy that experts in renewables were tired of seeing literally flushed down the drain. In a squeaky-clean building in the shadow of Interstate 70, energy is pulled from one of Denver’s main sewage lines and transferred to clean water pipes shooting out to buildings on the National Western Center campus next door.
SVVSD to acquire $6.1M land in Frederick for future high school
The St. Vrain Valley School District board voted Wednesday to sign closing documents for the purchase of 73 acres in Frederick. The $6.1 million land, at 3160 Godding Hollow Parkway in Weld County, is zoned for residential development, which allows a school to be built on the property. “It would...
High Plains Bank buys Longmont building, announces new executives
High Plains Bank has purchased a building on Main Street in Longmont and announced new executives in its leadership team. The community bank acquired the 5,800-square-foot building at 385 Main Street for $2.07 million on Dec. 1, said John Creighton, the bank’s CEO. “We have needed office space for...
CDOT kicks off winter with free tire checks and resources for the public
Winter is here, and CDOT is bringing together winter safety partners to share information, free tire checks, snow tire discounts, tire giveaways, snowplow tours and photo opportunities and more at the Winter Wise Village event on Friday, Dec. 16, from noon to 2 p.m. The Winter Wise Village will feature...
Thornton officials say some new residents blocked by water pipeline dispute
By Kati Weis and Dillon ThomasWhether you're a native with decades of family roots, or a new addition to the Centennial State, the signs of growth — and growing pains — are impossible to miss. Housing is harder to find, the roads are more crowded, and the demand for drinking water is greater than ever. In that vein, two Colorado municipalities are debating over water, fighting over how to transport a pristine water supply from western Larimer County down south to the city of Thornton. Thornton city officials tell CBS News Colorado that dispute is costing the city in a major...
This week in Longmont: Holiday schedules for City facilities
Most City facilities will be closed Monday, Dec. 26, and Monday, Jan. 2, in observance of the Christmas and New Year’s Day holidays. Trash, recycling and compost will be collected one day later throughout the week. Recreation facilities will be open on Dec. 26 and Jan. 2 Find schedules at longmontcolorado.gov/holidays.
oilcity.news
Hundreds of miles of Interstates 25, 80, 90 in Wyoming closed on Thursday morning
CASPER, Wyo. — A winter storm that moved through Wyoming this week continues to cause travel headaches for commuters as swaths of major interstates and highways are closed early Thursday. According to the Wyoming Department of Transportation, Interstate 25 from Cheyenne to Douglas closed late Wednesday after reopening earlier...
Officials Issue a Warning to Not Touch Dead Birds in Colorado
Not that you would want to, but here is a friendly reminder to not touch dead birds in Colorado. Colorado Parks and Wildlife sent out a Tweet on Tuesday telling people to avoid contact with dead birds if they are found. The reason for the public services announcement is that...
Longmont seeks community feedback on redistricting options
Longmont’s city clerk is seeking feedback from residents about three options for ward redistricting. The city’s charter requires the boundaries be updated at least every 10 years, and the last redistricting occurred in 2012. Using updated data from the 2020 U.S. Census, Longmont City Clerk Dawn Quintana and...
Fort Morgan Times
CU’s $120 million investment loss upends plans for “once in a lifetime” spending on campus projects
The University of Colorado lost $120 million by not withdrawing investment gains ahead of this year’s market downturn, a snafu that has forced CU leaders to halt or delay some of the “once in a lifetime” spending plans they made across the system’s four campuses in the wake of historic investment returns in 2021.
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis calls to expand state’s 3-year red flag law
COLORADO (KRDO) -- Colorado Governor Jared Polis is calling to expand the state's three-year red flag law. Friday, Colorado's District Attorney's offices are meeting in Denver to consider the proposal that would give them the power to seek the removal of weapons from people deemed to be dangerous under the law. As the red flag The post Colorado Gov. Jared Polis calls to expand state’s 3-year red flag law appeared first on KRDO.
5 Places Where You Can Get Gas Under $2.25 Per Gallon in Colorado
Christmas is right around the corner and you might be traveling to be with family. That trip may or may not involve a flight out of Denver International Airport, but you still have to get there. One thing you will certainly need is gas in your vehicle. Why not take advantage of the cheapest gas options for your trip?
4 Colorado cities make national arts-vibrancy rankings
After a three-year hiatus, the metro Denver area has once again been ranked among the nation's top communities for supporting arts, but that's not the only Colorado city to make the grade.
estesparknews.com
Carryout bag fee in unincorporated Larimer County begins January 1
Retail stores in unincorporated Larimer County will be required to collect a disposable carryout bag fee beginning on January 1, 2023. Retail stores will charge a 10-cent fee for each single-use plastic or recyclable paper carryout bag provided to customers which will be added to a customer’s total sale. A retail store is defined as a grocery store, supermarket, convenience store, liquor store, dry cleaner, pharmacy, drug store, clothing store, or other types of retail establishments where carryout bags are provided to customers.
10 investigated causes of Colorado wildfire that killed 2, destroyed 1,000-plus buildings
The Boulder County Sheriff's Office has released another update on their investigation into the Marshall Fire, which killed two people and destroyed 1,084 buildings, causing widespread damage and creating an apocalyptic scene after rapid spread on a windy day. Resulting in more than $500 million in damages and destroying huge portions of towns Superior and Louisville, the cause of the fire remains unknown nearly a year later.
RTD discontinues two DougCo light rail connections
Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Dec. 14, 2022. (Douglas County, Colo.) The Regional Transportation District will discontinue two light rail lines connecting Denver with Highlands Ranch and Lone Tree. The service change occurs on Jan. 8.
KDVR.com
Will Colorado see subzero temperatures next week?
Pinpoint Weather meteorologist Travis Michels talks with Nicole Fierro about a blast of frigid air set to hit the U.S. next week. Pinpoint Weather meteorologist Travis Michels talks with Nicole Fierro about a blast of frigid air set to hit the U.S. next week. Colorado has a constitutional ban on...
RTD permanently ends C and F light rail
LITTLETON, Colo. — The Regional Transportation District (RTD) said it will permanently discontinue the C and F light rail lines beginning Sunday, Jan. 8. The ending of the rail lines is listed as part of RTD's January service changes, which also include updates to regional and FlexRide bus routes.
Longmont family discovers piece of history in antique camera
Father and daughter Andrew and Violet Oliver were searching a Longmont antique shop when they stumbled upon a Brownie camera. When they opened it up the family discovered film that had never been seen before. What the pictures revealed would change the family’s appreciation of history forever. The father-daughter...
lovgov.org
Emergency Unauthorized Encampment Ban - Public Update for the week of Dec. 4, 2022
City Council approved an emergency unauthorized encampment ban ordinance on May 17, 2022 to reduce the risk of fire and preserve public and private property. City staff began operating under an Incident Command System (ICS) Model on May 18 with three working groups comprised of staff from 12 City departments/divisions along with partners at the Loveland Fire Rescue authority (LFRA).
The Longmont Leader
Longmont, CO
1K+
Followers
12K+
Post
212K+
Views
ABOUT
The Longmont Leader is a community news source for residents who care about Longmont’s present and future. We seek to highlight what makes our community special, empower residents to connect with one another and uncover stories with fair reporting.http://www.longmontleader.com
Comments / 0