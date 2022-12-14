Read full article on original website
Randall E. ‘Randy’ Ingelse
Randall E. “Randy” Ingelse of Belgium passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, at Froedtert Hospital at the age of 74. He was born the son of Lawrence and Eleanor (nee Voskuil) Ingelse on May 28, 1948, in Sheboygan. Randy was a 1967 graduate of Oostburg High School...
Tracy Tenpenny
Tracy Donald Tenpenny, adoring husband of Clare and loving father of Joe and Lorraine, was welcomed into eternal life on Dec. 2, 2022, by a multitude of angels and saints at the age of 54. Tracy, the son of Jerry and Barbara Tenpenny, was born on Nov. 6, 1968, in...
James Boyd
James Palmer “Jim” Boyd of Grafton, Wis., was called to his heavenly home on Nov. 30, 2022. We trust he has already found heaven’s perfect fishing hole and cast a line for the big one!. Jim was born in Flint, Mich., on June 20, 1942, to Orley...
Dolores Joers
Dolores Caroline Joers of Cedarburg passed away on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, at the age of 95. She was born in Milwaukee to Frank and Mary (Mueller) Storch on Jan. 25, 1927. Dolores married Arthur Joers on May 17, 1969, in Milwaukee. Dolores graduated from Messmer High School in 1944.
Albert Burmesch
Albert H. Burmesch, age 68, of Port Washington (Town of Belgium), Wis., passed away Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. He was born to Clarence and Sidonia (Strauss) Burmesch on Dec. 4, 1953, in Port Washington. A lifelong resident of Ozaukee County, Al was known for his exceptional work in the masonry...
Allen E. Cooper
Allen Cooper of Port Washington, formerly of Edgerton and Butler, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Saturday morning, Nov. 19, 2022. He was 96 years old. Allen was raised on a farm near the Rock River, attended a single-room grade school and graduated from Milton Union High School.
Grafton tops one rival, loses heartbreaker to other
GRAFTON’S MARISSA MORGAN looked to pass around the defense of Port Washington’s Sierra Miller on Dec. 6 in Grafton. Photo by Mitch Maersch.
Sharon Bohlen
Sharon A. Bohlen, age 82, of the Town of Saukville, Wis., found eternal peace Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, at Milan Estates in Saukville, Wis. She was born in Milwaukee, Wis., on Aug. 30, 1940, to Thomas and Anne C. (Ternes) Marcus. She grew up in Port Washington and graduated from...
Willy Porter to be part of open mic night
Singer and songwriter Willy Porter will be the guest when the Cedarburg Cultural Center’s Blueburg Cafe holds its open microphone show on Wednesday, Dec, 7, at The Annex at Foxtown in Mequon. Porter will join the open mic line-up, perform a few songs and talk about the art of...
Antoine honored
The Belgium Village Board on Monday thanked Village Attorney Gerald Antoine for his 37 years of service. Antoine is retiring, and Monday was his last Village Board meeting. He was presented with a plaque. Antoine was born and raised in Belgium and said serving the village has been special. “This...
Gifts from the heart made with their hands
Often the best Christmas gifts, especially those given by children, are handmade ones, and that’s the idea behind the annual Handmade for the Holidays workshops at Riveredge Nature Center in the Town of Saukville. Hard at work taking care of her gift list recently was 9-year-old Zoey Ristan, who created a wood display box with guidance from Laurie Pestby (above). Photo by Sam Arendt.
Vada ‘Alice’ Dickmann
Vada “Alice” Dickmann, age 93, of Saukville, Wis., passed away peacefully on Dec. 7, 2022, at Cedar Community in West Bend, Wis. Alice was born on Jan. 14, 1929, to Vada and Claude Dalton in Barnum, Wis. After graduating from North Division High School, she went on to...
Village president says his mission is accomplished
Grafton Village President Jim Brunnquell said he has accomplished everything he set out to do when he was first elected to the office nearly 20 years ago, making this a good time to not seek re-election in the spring election. “There were a couple things I set out to do,...
From Pizza Hut to Port Family Pharmacy
Independent drug store opens in completely renovated restaurant building next to former Apothecary site. PORT FAMILY PHARMACY opened its doors in the former Pizza Hut restaurant building on Wisconsin Street in Port Washington (far left photo) on Dec. 1. The staff includes (from left) Kyler Ward, a certified pharmacy technician and director of retail services; Michael Vineburg, the owner and pharmacist; and Courtney Baxter, a certified pharmacy technician and director of long-term care. Photos by Sam Arendt.
January activities for adults set at library
January activities for adults at the Niederkorn Library in Port Washington have been announced. Grab n’ Go Cold Weather Craft kits will be available beginning at 9 a.m. Friday, Jan. 6, while supplies last. The kits include an instruction sheet as well as all the supplies needed for the...
Teen charged with stealing Jeep, leading cops on chase
A teenager accused of stealing a vehicle from Grafton with two friends, then leading authorities on a chase into Milwaukee while avoiding tire spikes and surviving an attempt to run him off the highway, was charged last week in Ozaukee County with two felonies. Jacquon L. Dawson, 18, faces charges...
Sunken treasure from Port
For decades, an 8-foot-tall anchor from the schooner America and a 15-foot-tall wooden rudder believed to be from the trading schooner Byron — artifacts lifted from the bottom of Lake Michigan by diver Allen “Butch” Klopp — graced the yard of Klopp’s home on South Division Street in Port Washington.
CG-Belgium wrestlers win another tourney
Rockets beat Port; Pirates beat Grafton; Ozaukee wins two of three Big East Conference matches. The Cedar Grove-Belgium High School wrestling team notched two tournament wins in as many tries last Saturday. The Rockets scored 200.5 points and easily won the 18-team Rebel Invite at Kimberly. Crandon was second with...
Town panels filled
Belgium Town Chairman Tom Winker appointed people to two committees on Dec. 5. Tom Bichler, Keith Schueller, Matt Fuller and Winker will serve on the Plan Commission from 2023 to 2025. Al Weyker and Janice Poss will serve on the Board of Appeals from 2023 to 2025.
Cleaning service may be hired for Town Hall
The Town of Belgium is considering hiring a cleaning lady. Zoning Administrator Charlie Parks and Treasurer Dale Parks said they have someone in mind. The woman works for $20 per hour, Dale Parks said. She would likely spend three hours for the first session and two hours each time after that.
