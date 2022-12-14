ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saukville, WI

ozaukeepress.com

Sharon Bohlen

Sharon A. Bohlen, age 82, of the Town of Saukville, Wis., found eternal peace Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, at Milan Estates in Saukville, Wis. She was born in Milwaukee, Wis., on Aug. 30, 1940, to Thomas and Anne C. (Ternes) Marcus. She grew up in Port Washington and graduated from...
SAUKVILLE, WI
ozaukeepress.com

Albert Burmesch

Albert H. Burmesch, age 68, of Port Washington (Town of Belgium), Wis., passed away Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. He was born to Clarence and Sidonia (Strauss) Burmesch on Dec. 4, 1953, in Port Washington. A lifelong resident of Ozaukee County, Al was known for his exceptional work in the masonry...
PORT WASHINGTON, WI
ozaukeepress.com

Allen E. Cooper

Allen Cooper of Port Washington, formerly of Edgerton and Butler, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Saturday morning, Nov. 19, 2022. He was 96 years old. Allen was raised on a farm near the Rock River, attended a single-room grade school and graduated from Milton Union High School.
PORT WASHINGTON, WI
ozaukeepress.com

Dolores Joers

Dolores Caroline Joers of Cedarburg passed away on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, at the age of 95. She was born in Milwaukee to Frank and Mary (Mueller) Storch on Jan. 25, 1927. Dolores married Arthur Joers on May 17, 1969, in Milwaukee. Dolores graduated from Messmer High School in 1944.
CEDARBURG, WI
ozaukeepress.com

Pastor Seth John Meeks

Seth John Meeks of Port Washington was born to Randy and Jeanne Meeks (nee Dillingham) on Nov. 8, 1980, in Morrison, Ill. He unexpectedly went home to be with Jesus at age 42 on Dec. 11, 2022. He married his childhood sweetheart, Anya Meeks (nee Panice), on June 30, 2001,...
PORT WASHINGTON, WI
ozaukeepress.com

James Boyd

James Palmer “Jim” Boyd of Grafton, Wis., was called to his heavenly home on Nov. 30, 2022. We trust he has already found heaven’s perfect fishing hole and cast a line for the big one!. Jim was born in Flint, Mich., on June 20, 1942, to Orley...
GRAFTON, WI
ozaukeepress.com

Daniel J. Buser

Mr. Dan Buser of West Bend, formerly of Port Washington, passed away Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, at Kathy Hospice. He was 63 years old. Dan was born in Port Washington on March 27, 1959, the son of Edwin and Dorothy Hagel Buser. He grew up in Holy Cross and attended...
WEST BEND, WI
ozaukeepress.com

Tracy Tenpenny

Tracy Donald Tenpenny, adoring husband of Clare and loving father of Joe and Lorraine, was welcomed into eternal life on Dec. 2, 2022, by a multitude of angels and saints at the age of 54. Tracy, the son of Jerry and Barbara Tenpenny, was born on Nov. 6, 1968, in...
CEDARBURG, WI
ozaukeepress.com

Randall E. ‘Randy’ Ingelse

Randall E. “Randy” Ingelse of Belgium passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, at Froedtert Hospital at the age of 74. He was born the son of Lawrence and Eleanor (nee Voskuil) Ingelse on May 28, 1948, in Sheboygan. Randy was a 1967 graduate of Oostburg High School...
BELGIUM, WI
ozaukeepress.com

Antoine honored

The Belgium Village Board on Monday thanked Village Attorney Gerald Antoine for his 37 years of service. Antoine is retiring, and Monday was his last Village Board meeting. He was presented with a plaque. Antoine was born and raised in Belgium and said serving the village has been special. “This...
BELGIUM, WI
ozaukeepress.com

Teen charged with stealing Jeep, leading cops on chase

A teenager accused of stealing a vehicle from Grafton with two friends, then leading authorities on a chase into Milwaukee while avoiding tire spikes and surviving an attempt to run him off the highway, was charged last week in Ozaukee County with two felonies. Jacquon L. Dawson, 18, faces charges...
GRAFTON, WI
ozaukeepress.com

Think a cop’s job is tough? Try teaching.

Before he retired recently as a Port Washington police officer, Steve Footit gave two boys a ride to school in his quad car as part of a community promotion. Now he works with children of that age every day of the school year in his new career as a teachers aide at Cedar Grove-Belgium Elementay School.. Photo by Sam Arendt.
PORT WASHINGTON, WI
ozaukeepress.com

CG-Belgium wrestlers win another tourney

Rockets beat Port; Pirates beat Grafton; Ozaukee wins two of three Big East Conference matches. The Cedar Grove-Belgium High School wrestling team notched two tournament wins in as many tries last Saturday. The Rockets scored 200.5 points and easily won the 18-team Rebel Invite at Kimberly. Crandon was second with...
CEDAR GROVE, WI
ozaukeepress.com

Village president says his mission is accomplished

Grafton Village President Jim Brunnquell said he has accomplished everything he set out to do when he was first elected to the office nearly 20 years ago, making this a good time to not seek re-election in the spring election. “There were a couple things I set out to do,...
GRAFTON, WI
ozaukeepress.com

Grafton boys sweep rivals in different fashions

Black Hawks take it to Port Washington, edge Cedarburg on McNabb’s last-second layup in OT. GRAFTON’S MICHAEL MCNABB JR. went up for a dunk against Port Washington on Dec. 6 (Left). Photo by Mitch Maersch PORT WASHINGTON’S RYAN BURMESCH drove the lane against Matthew Zabel at Grafton on Dec. 6 (Right). Photo by Mitch Maersch.
GRAFTON, WI
ozaukeepress.com

Sunken treasure from Port

For decades, an 8-foot-tall anchor from the schooner America and a 15-foot-tall wooden rudder believed to be from the trading schooner Byron — artifacts lifted from the bottom of Lake Michigan by diver Allen “Butch” Klopp — graced the yard of Klopp’s home on South Division Street in Port Washington.
PORT WASHINGTON, WI
ozaukeepress.com

From Pizza Hut to Port Family Pharmacy

Independent drug store opens in completely renovated restaurant building next to former Apothecary site. PORT FAMILY PHARMACY opened its doors in the former Pizza Hut restaurant building on Wisconsin Street in Port Washington (far left photo) on Dec. 1. The staff includes (from left) Kyler Ward, a certified pharmacy technician and director of retail services; Michael Vineburg, the owner and pharmacist; and Courtney Baxter, a certified pharmacy technician and director of long-term care. Photos by Sam Arendt.
PORT WASHINGTON, WI
ozaukeepress.com

January activities for adults set at library

January activities for adults at the Niederkorn Library in Port Washington have been announced. Grab n’ Go Cold Weather Craft kits will be available beginning at 9 a.m. Friday, Jan. 6, while supplies last. The kits include an instruction sheet as well as all the supplies needed for the...
PORT WASHINGTON, WI
ozaukeepress.com

Investigator to be county’s first medical examiner

Forensic expert hired to fill position as Ozaukee moves from elected coroner to appointed ME. The County Board last week approved hiring a Milwaukee County forensic investigator to be the county’s first medical examiner. County Administrator Jason Dzwinel recommended hiring Luke Warnke, a forensic investigator since 2013 in the...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
ozaukeepress.com

Drunk driver busted by Taco Bell employees sentenced to jail

A man who was so noticeably drunk when he pulled up to a drive-through this summer that the Saukville restaurant’s employees called police was convicted of fourth-offense drunken driving in Ozaukee County Circuit Court last week. Joshua K. Evje, 38, of Port Washington, pleaded no contest to the felony...
SAUKVILLE, WI

