Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Longstanding Bed Bath & Beyond Permanently Closing After Two DecadesJoel EisenbergMequon, WI
Wisconsin Insurance Man Asks Chipotle Hinge Date for Venmo 'Refund' Because She didn't Buy Insurance from HimZack LoveBrookfield, WI
Bed Bath & Beyond Permanently Closes - 20 Year Old Wisconsin Store ShuttersTy D.Mequon, WI
Popular local restaurant opens new location in Wisconsin this weekKristen WaltersMilwaukee, WI
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in the Country Here in WisconsinTravel MavenKewaskum, WI
Related
ozaukeepress.com
Sharon Bohlen
Sharon A. Bohlen, age 82, of the Town of Saukville, Wis., found eternal peace Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, at Milan Estates in Saukville, Wis. She was born in Milwaukee, Wis., on Aug. 30, 1940, to Thomas and Anne C. (Ternes) Marcus. She grew up in Port Washington and graduated from...
ozaukeepress.com
Albert Burmesch
Albert H. Burmesch, age 68, of Port Washington (Town of Belgium), Wis., passed away Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. He was born to Clarence and Sidonia (Strauss) Burmesch on Dec. 4, 1953, in Port Washington. A lifelong resident of Ozaukee County, Al was known for his exceptional work in the masonry...
ozaukeepress.com
Allen E. Cooper
Allen Cooper of Port Washington, formerly of Edgerton and Butler, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Saturday morning, Nov. 19, 2022. He was 96 years old. Allen was raised on a farm near the Rock River, attended a single-room grade school and graduated from Milton Union High School.
ozaukeepress.com
Dolores Joers
Dolores Caroline Joers of Cedarburg passed away on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, at the age of 95. She was born in Milwaukee to Frank and Mary (Mueller) Storch on Jan. 25, 1927. Dolores married Arthur Joers on May 17, 1969, in Milwaukee. Dolores graduated from Messmer High School in 1944.
ozaukeepress.com
Pastor Seth John Meeks
Seth John Meeks of Port Washington was born to Randy and Jeanne Meeks (nee Dillingham) on Nov. 8, 1980, in Morrison, Ill. He unexpectedly went home to be with Jesus at age 42 on Dec. 11, 2022. He married his childhood sweetheart, Anya Meeks (nee Panice), on June 30, 2001,...
ozaukeepress.com
James Boyd
James Palmer “Jim” Boyd of Grafton, Wis., was called to his heavenly home on Nov. 30, 2022. We trust he has already found heaven’s perfect fishing hole and cast a line for the big one!. Jim was born in Flint, Mich., on June 20, 1942, to Orley...
ozaukeepress.com
Daniel J. Buser
Mr. Dan Buser of West Bend, formerly of Port Washington, passed away Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, at Kathy Hospice. He was 63 years old. Dan was born in Port Washington on March 27, 1959, the son of Edwin and Dorothy Hagel Buser. He grew up in Holy Cross and attended...
ozaukeepress.com
Tracy Tenpenny
Tracy Donald Tenpenny, adoring husband of Clare and loving father of Joe and Lorraine, was welcomed into eternal life on Dec. 2, 2022, by a multitude of angels and saints at the age of 54. Tracy, the son of Jerry and Barbara Tenpenny, was born on Nov. 6, 1968, in...
ozaukeepress.com
Randall E. ‘Randy’ Ingelse
Randall E. “Randy” Ingelse of Belgium passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, at Froedtert Hospital at the age of 74. He was born the son of Lawrence and Eleanor (nee Voskuil) Ingelse on May 28, 1948, in Sheboygan. Randy was a 1967 graduate of Oostburg High School...
ozaukeepress.com
Antoine honored
The Belgium Village Board on Monday thanked Village Attorney Gerald Antoine for his 37 years of service. Antoine is retiring, and Monday was his last Village Board meeting. He was presented with a plaque. Antoine was born and raised in Belgium and said serving the village has been special. “This...
ozaukeepress.com
Teen charged with stealing Jeep, leading cops on chase
A teenager accused of stealing a vehicle from Grafton with two friends, then leading authorities on a chase into Milwaukee while avoiding tire spikes and surviving an attempt to run him off the highway, was charged last week in Ozaukee County with two felonies. Jacquon L. Dawson, 18, faces charges...
ozaukeepress.com
Think a cop’s job is tough? Try teaching.
Before he retired recently as a Port Washington police officer, Steve Footit gave two boys a ride to school in his quad car as part of a community promotion. Now he works with children of that age every day of the school year in his new career as a teachers aide at Cedar Grove-Belgium Elementay School.. Photo by Sam Arendt.
ozaukeepress.com
CG-Belgium wrestlers win another tourney
Rockets beat Port; Pirates beat Grafton; Ozaukee wins two of three Big East Conference matches. The Cedar Grove-Belgium High School wrestling team notched two tournament wins in as many tries last Saturday. The Rockets scored 200.5 points and easily won the 18-team Rebel Invite at Kimberly. Crandon was second with...
ozaukeepress.com
Village president says his mission is accomplished
Grafton Village President Jim Brunnquell said he has accomplished everything he set out to do when he was first elected to the office nearly 20 years ago, making this a good time to not seek re-election in the spring election. “There were a couple things I set out to do,...
ozaukeepress.com
Grafton boys sweep rivals in different fashions
Black Hawks take it to Port Washington, edge Cedarburg on McNabb’s last-second layup in OT. GRAFTON’S MICHAEL MCNABB JR. went up for a dunk against Port Washington on Dec. 6 (Left). Photo by Mitch Maersch PORT WASHINGTON’S RYAN BURMESCH drove the lane against Matthew Zabel at Grafton on Dec. 6 (Right). Photo by Mitch Maersch.
ozaukeepress.com
Sunken treasure from Port
For decades, an 8-foot-tall anchor from the schooner America and a 15-foot-tall wooden rudder believed to be from the trading schooner Byron — artifacts lifted from the bottom of Lake Michigan by diver Allen “Butch” Klopp — graced the yard of Klopp’s home on South Division Street in Port Washington.
ozaukeepress.com
From Pizza Hut to Port Family Pharmacy
Independent drug store opens in completely renovated restaurant building next to former Apothecary site. PORT FAMILY PHARMACY opened its doors in the former Pizza Hut restaurant building on Wisconsin Street in Port Washington (far left photo) on Dec. 1. The staff includes (from left) Kyler Ward, a certified pharmacy technician and director of retail services; Michael Vineburg, the owner and pharmacist; and Courtney Baxter, a certified pharmacy technician and director of long-term care. Photos by Sam Arendt.
ozaukeepress.com
January activities for adults set at library
January activities for adults at the Niederkorn Library in Port Washington have been announced. Grab n’ Go Cold Weather Craft kits will be available beginning at 9 a.m. Friday, Jan. 6, while supplies last. The kits include an instruction sheet as well as all the supplies needed for the...
ozaukeepress.com
Investigator to be county’s first medical examiner
Forensic expert hired to fill position as Ozaukee moves from elected coroner to appointed ME. The County Board last week approved hiring a Milwaukee County forensic investigator to be the county’s first medical examiner. County Administrator Jason Dzwinel recommended hiring Luke Warnke, a forensic investigator since 2013 in the...
ozaukeepress.com
Drunk driver busted by Taco Bell employees sentenced to jail
A man who was so noticeably drunk when he pulled up to a drive-through this summer that the Saukville restaurant’s employees called police was convicted of fourth-offense drunken driving in Ozaukee County Circuit Court last week. Joshua K. Evje, 38, of Port Washington, pleaded no contest to the felony...
Comments / 0