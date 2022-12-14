Often the best Christmas gifts, especially those given by children, are handmade ones, and that’s the idea behind the annual Handmade for the Holidays workshops at Riveredge Nature Center in the Town of Saukville. Hard at work taking care of her gift list recently was 9-year-old Zoey Ristan, who created a wood display box with guidance from Laurie Pestby (above). Photo by Sam Arendt.

SAUKVILLE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO