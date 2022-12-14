Read full article on original website
Pastor Seth John Meeks
Seth John Meeks of Port Washington was born to Randy and Jeanne Meeks (nee Dillingham) on Nov. 8, 1980, in Morrison, Ill. He unexpectedly went home to be with Jesus at age 42 on Dec. 11, 2022. He married his childhood sweetheart, Anya Meeks (nee Panice), on June 30, 2001,...
Allen E. Cooper
Allen Cooper of Port Washington, formerly of Edgerton and Butler, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Saturday morning, Nov. 19, 2022. He was 96 years old. Allen was raised on a farm near the Rock River, attended a single-room grade school and graduated from Milton Union High School.
Albert Burmesch
Albert H. Burmesch, age 68, of Port Washington (Town of Belgium), Wis., passed away Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. He was born to Clarence and Sidonia (Strauss) Burmesch on Dec. 4, 1953, in Port Washington. A lifelong resident of Ozaukee County, Al was known for his exceptional work in the masonry...
Vada ‘Alice’ Dickmann
Vada “Alice” Dickmann, age 93, of Saukville, Wis., passed away peacefully on Dec. 7, 2022, at Cedar Community in West Bend, Wis. Alice was born on Jan. 14, 1929, to Vada and Claude Dalton in Barnum, Wis. After graduating from North Division High School, she went on to...
Randall E. ‘Randy’ Ingelse
Randall E. “Randy” Ingelse of Belgium passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, at Froedtert Hospital at the age of 74. He was born the son of Lawrence and Eleanor (nee Voskuil) Ingelse on May 28, 1948, in Sheboygan. Randy was a 1967 graduate of Oostburg High School...
Daniel J. Buser
Mr. Dan Buser of West Bend, formerly of Port Washington, passed away Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, at Kathy Hospice. He was 63 years old. Dan was born in Port Washington on March 27, 1959, the son of Edwin and Dorothy Hagel Buser. He grew up in Holy Cross and attended...
Antoine honored
The Belgium Village Board on Monday thanked Village Attorney Gerald Antoine for his 37 years of service. Antoine is retiring, and Monday was his last Village Board meeting. He was presented with a plaque. Antoine was born and raised in Belgium and said serving the village has been special. “This...
Teen charged with stealing Jeep, leading cops on chase
A teenager accused of stealing a vehicle from Grafton with two friends, then leading authorities on a chase into Milwaukee while avoiding tire spikes and surviving an attempt to run him off the highway, was charged last week in Ozaukee County with two felonies. Jacquon L. Dawson, 18, faces charges...
Sunken treasure from Port
For decades, an 8-foot-tall anchor from the schooner America and a 15-foot-tall wooden rudder believed to be from the trading schooner Byron — artifacts lifted from the bottom of Lake Michigan by diver Allen “Butch” Klopp — graced the yard of Klopp’s home on South Division Street in Port Washington.
Youth to seniors have activities in Grafton
The Grafton Senior Center has three trips planned to the Fireside Dinner Theatre in Fort Atkinson during the first three months of 2023. On Saturday, Jan. 28, a motor coach will take people to see “Piano Men Generations.” The $114 cost includes transportation, a meal and seats. People...
CG-Belgium wrestlers win another tourney
Rockets beat Port; Pirates beat Grafton; Ozaukee wins two of three Big East Conference matches. The Cedar Grove-Belgium High School wrestling team notched two tournament wins in as many tries last Saturday. The Rockets scored 200.5 points and easily won the 18-team Rebel Invite at Kimberly. Crandon was second with...
Village president says his mission is accomplished
Grafton Village President Jim Brunnquell said he has accomplished everything he set out to do when he was first elected to the office nearly 20 years ago, making this a good time to not seek re-election in the spring election. “There were a couple things I set out to do,...
Gifts from the heart made with their hands
Often the best Christmas gifts, especially those given by children, are handmade ones, and that’s the idea behind the annual Handmade for the Holidays workshops at Riveredge Nature Center in the Town of Saukville. Hard at work taking care of her gift list recently was 9-year-old Zoey Ristan, who created a wood display box with guidance from Laurie Pestby (above). Photo by Sam Arendt.
From Pizza Hut to Port Family Pharmacy
Independent drug store opens in completely renovated restaurant building next to former Apothecary site. PORT FAMILY PHARMACY opened its doors in the former Pizza Hut restaurant building on Wisconsin Street in Port Washington (far left photo) on Dec. 1. The staff includes (from left) Kyler Ward, a certified pharmacy technician and director of retail services; Michael Vineburg, the owner and pharmacist; and Courtney Baxter, a certified pharmacy technician and director of long-term care. Photos by Sam Arendt.
Port church to offer finance classes in 2023
People who want to take control of their money are invited to attend Financial Peace Universtiy at Friedens Church in Port Washington. Classes will be held from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays on nine Tuesdays beginning Jan. 10. The course uses common sense principles and small-group accountability to provide people...
January activities for adults set at library
January activities for adults at the Niederkorn Library in Port Washington have been announced. Grab n’ Go Cold Weather Craft kits will be available beginning at 9 a.m. Friday, Jan. 6, while supplies last. The kits include an instruction sheet as well as all the supplies needed for the...
Grafton school draws a crowd with a plethora of Christmas cookies
Thousands of homemade holiday treats, some of which were displayed by 12-year-old Maya Ertl, filled table after table at St. Paul Lutheran School for the school’s annual Christmas Cookie Walk on Dec. 3. Photos by Sam Arendt.
Drunk driver busted by Taco Bell employees sentenced to jail
A man who was so noticeably drunk when he pulled up to a drive-through this summer that the Saukville restaurant’s employees called police was convicted of fourth-offense drunken driving in Ozaukee County Circuit Court last week. Joshua K. Evje, 38, of Port Washington, pleaded no contest to the felony...
Investigator to be county’s first medical examiner
Forensic expert hired to fill position as Ozaukee moves from elected coroner to appointed ME. The County Board last week approved hiring a Milwaukee County forensic investigator to be the county’s first medical examiner. County Administrator Jason Dzwinel recommended hiring Luke Warnke, a forensic investigator since 2013 in the...
Town panels filled
Belgium Town Chairman Tom Winker appointed people to two committees on Dec. 5. Tom Bichler, Keith Schueller, Matt Fuller and Winker will serve on the Plan Commission from 2023 to 2025. Al Weyker and Janice Poss will serve on the Board of Appeals from 2023 to 2025.
