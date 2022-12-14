Rangers head coach Gerard Gallant seemingly deployed his four lines differently than he has all season in a decisive 3-1 victory over the Maple Leafs on Thursday night at the Garden. The ice time was much more evenly distributed, with the Kid Line of Alexis Lafreniere, Filip Chytil and Kaapo Kakko logging a team-high 12:45 together. Part of that can be traced back to how the Rangers only had one power play and were on the penalty kill for six minutes, but it was still a noticeable change for a coach who has largely preferred to ride the team’s star players...

