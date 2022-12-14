How Car Dealer Jacob Newman Is Disrupting The Industry in 2022, Helping Thousands of Australians Access New And Used Vehicles

When considering renting a car, the thought can be overwhelming with visions of long lines at rental offices, high prices and hidden fees, and the frustration that comes with confusing paperwork. Carla Car Rental is quickly changing that perception by bringing technology to the forefront of the car rental industry. Carla is a car rental aggregator app that allows users to compare prices from major and local car rental companies. It offers partnerships to all sizes of car rental companies, and it is currently working with more than 900 car rental companies in 160 countries, which makes it easy for customers to find what they are looking for in a rental, simplifying the process for drivers.

23 HOURS AGO