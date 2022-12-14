The Talk4 Podcast: The Podcast That Has Experienced Explosive Growth In It’s First Year And Is Set To Create A Global Movement

Read full article on original website
disruptmagazine.com
5 Tips for Maximizing the PR Value of Your Guest Podcast Appearance
Podcasting is becoming increasingly mainstream. In 2022, 70% of the US population have heard of “podcasting;” Having guests on podcasts is becoming a standard part of PR campaigns. Podcasts are an excellent public relations tool because their primary format is an interview between a host and a guest...
disruptmagazine.com
Chris Bicourt On Explains How To Leverage Augmented Reality in Marketing Today
Augmented Reality (AR) is revolutionizing the digital marketing industry. Some of the world’s leading brands, including Google, Facebook, and Apple, are already incorporating augmented reality capabilities in their platforms. Chris Bicourt, a passionate digital marketing entrepreneur, futurist, and Augmented Reality enthusiast, observes that AR provides entrepreneurs and businesses with...
disruptmagazine.com
How To Reimagine Capitalism With Nathan A. Stuck
This interview with Nathan A. Stuck is part of the TEDxFolsom Reimagine Series, showcasing global changemakers, innovators, and thought-leaders who will be speaking at the upcoming TEDxFolsom event. Share with us a little bit about your background and what inspired you to apply to speak at TEDxFolsom?. While it seems...
disruptmagazine.com
How Content Creators are Getting Ripped off in Social Media With Julian Sarafian
This interview with Julian Sarafian is part of the TEDxFolsom Reimagine Series, showcasing global changemakers, innovators, and thought-leaders who will speak at the upcoming TEDxFolsom event. Share with us a little bit about your background and what inspired you to apply to speak at TEDxFolsom?. I’m a Harvard law grad...
AdWeek
Revolving Door Agency Moves: Dentsu Creative, Melon, SmartBug Media & More
As the year inches towards its close, this week brings exciting new campaigns, partnerships, acquisitions and expansions. Avery Dennison was selected as the official embellishment partner of the Sacramento Kings. The company will be responsible for providing player names, numbers and jersey patches for the team as well as customization and personalization options for fans. The partnership aims to maximize fan engagement through digitally connected shirt embellishments.
disruptmagazine.com
Brian Lysy’s Passion Project-Turned-Business, Kleen Whips, Shines Across Maryland’s Automotive Landscape
Success stories often arise from the most unexpected situations. What started as a hobby for career firefighter Brian Lysy quickly blossomed into a thriving business. Now the esteemed founder and owner of the auto-detailing business enterprise Kleen Whips, Brian often gets asked how he built such a triumphant company in such a short amount of time. The short answer is passion. For the longer answer, the clients will have to see for themselves.
