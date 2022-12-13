Read full article on original website
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ 13 potential sites named to replace Knott Landfill: See the map
The Deschutes County Solid Waste Advisory Committee has identified 13 potential sites for a new facility to replace Knott Landfill. The committee will meet on Dec. 20 to review them. Knott Landfill is set to reach capacity in 2029. It is the county’s only landfill. The 13 locations include...
Madras Pioneer Newspaper
County Commissioners approve development on Crooked River Ranch
After six lengthy meetings of impassioned testimony from residents, on Wednesday, Dec. 14, Jefferson County Commissioners voted quickly to approve the disputed zoning change, clearing the way for a 54-home development at the center of the Crooked River Ranch.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Mechanics are the unsung heroes of ODOT’s snowplowing efforts
In the ongoing battle to keep Oregon’s highways open during winter, snowplow drivers get much of the credit. But the unsung heroes of the road clearing effort are the mechanics who fix the plows and snowblowers as they break — and they break frequently. We visited the Oregon...
Madras Pioneer Newspaper
Rio Restaurant to get updated patio seating, HVAC and bathrooms
Rio Restaurant in downtown Madras will soon get a facelift thanks to funding from the Madras Redevelopment Commission. The commission approved a $150,000 grant and a $200,000 loan for the project at their Tuesday, Dec. 13 meeting.
Crook County Fire crews knock down blaze in downtown Prineville smokehouse
A downtown Prineville smokehouse almost went up in smoke Tuesday afternoon, but Crook County Fire and Rescue crews were able to quickly knock down the blaze that a fire official said began in a large commercial smoker. The post Crook County Fire crews knock down blaze in downtown Prineville smokehouse appeared first on KTVZ.
Madras Pioneer Newspaper
Tribal Council adds $10,000 for Warm Springs skatepark
Plans for a refurbished and expanded skatepark moved $20,000 closer to the funding goal when the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs added $10,000 to the pot, a donation matched by the Jefferson County Commissioners. At their Nov. 23 meeting commissioners voted to donate $3,000 to the project, but up to...
Madras Pioneer Newspaper
Breese-Iverson retains minority leader post
State Rep. Vikki Breese-Iverson (R-Prineville) will again lead House Republicans in the Oregon Legislature. Breese-Iverson won the position in 2021 when Rep. Christine Drazan (R-Canby) stepped down to run for governor. With redistricting Breese-Iverson now represents the part of Jefferson County outside of the Warm Springs Reservation.
The 2 Fastest Growing Cities in the Pacific Northwest Include OR and WA
The 2 Fastest Growing Cities in Oregon and Washington. There are so many people relocating to the Pacific Northwest these days and we were curious which cities in Oregon and Washington made the list of the fastest growing cities in America. We discovered that Bend, Ore., and Spokane Valley, Wash., were the only two fastest growing cities in our neck of the woods (KNDO) so we wanted to know what’s so great about these two places.
Missing Bend woman found ‘alive and safe’ in S. Oregon, getting medical care; police investigating
A northeast Bend woman reported missing late Monday after she failed to return from an afternoon walk to a nearby convenience store was found “alive and safe” in Southern Oregon on Wednesday evening and is receiving medical attention, Bend Police said Thursday. The post Missing Bend woman found ‘alive and safe’ in S. Oregon, getting medical care; police investigating appeared first on KTVZ.
Update: Missing Bend woman found, but police still seek public info on where she’s been
A Bend woman missing since Monday afternoon has been located, police said Wednesday night, but they released no details and are still seeking the public’s help to determine where she’d been. The post Update: Missing Bend woman found, but police still seek public info on where she’s been appeared first on KTVZ.
bendsource.com
People's Rights Takes Over Deschutes GOP
People's Rights formed in April 2020 at a warehouse in Emmett, Idaho, belonging to Ammon Bundy, a right-wing activist who led the occupation of the Malheur Wildlife Refuge in 2016 and a standoff at his father's ranch in Nevada. The first meeting drew a crowd of about 70 people. Now, People's Rights is active in at least 16 states and has attracted thousands of members. In Deschutes County the local People's Rights Branch won institutional power in the county's Republican Party, winning the positions of chair, vice chair, secretary and treasurer at the party's reorganizational meeting on Nov. 21.
kptv.com
3 Bend shoplifters arrested, more than $2500 in merchandise recovered
BEND, Ore. (KPTV) - Bend Police arrested three people Tuesday afternoon for shoplifting from a Walmart Supercenter. At about 1:21 p.m. , officers responded to a report of shoplifting at the Walmart Supercenter on Pinebrook Boulevard. The Loss Prevention team at the store said two customers had wheeled out two full shopping carts without paying. They were loading the merchandise into a white pickup truck with a brown tarp on the back.
opb.org
Reckoning with the homelessness crisis in The Dalles
Your browser does not support the audio element. Kenny LaPoint is the executive director of the Mid-Columbia Community Action Council, an organization that provides services to people experiencing homelessness in Wasco, Hood River and Sherman counties. MCCAC operates the only homeless shelter in Wasco County, a facility made up of 18 tiny homes in an industrial part of The Dalles, overlooking the Columbia River. It also conducts a federally mandated Point-in-Time count of people experiencing homelessness, and is in the process of acquiring a 54-room hotel to serve as transitional housing for families and clients with complex medical cases. This spring, MCCAC will break ground on a navigation center on the west side of The Dalles which will not only include shelter beds, but also office space for community agencies to provide wraparound services, including employment assistance. On Tuesday mornings, a mobile medical clinic operated by a non-profit medical center, One Community Health, visits the shelter to offer free medical services such as diabetes and cancer screenings.
foodieflashpacker.com
The 12 Best Restaurants In Redmond Oregon
Redmond, located in central Oregon, is a tiny city surrounded by stunning natural areas, making it an ideal place for outdoor enthusiasts. Lovely shops and, of course, a variety of restaurants. Although not as well-known as Portland, Oregon’s central city of Redmond is plenty of gastronomic gems to suit any...
Madras Pioneer Newspaper
Ding-Ho demolished
The building that has most recently housed Ding-Ho Chinese restaurant on I Street and Highway 97 in Madras is no more. Beginning on Dec. 14, developer Mark Nordstrom began demolishng the building, which originally housed the A&W drive-in.
