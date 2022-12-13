ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, OR

centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Mechanics are the unsung heroes of ODOT’s snowplowing efforts

In the ongoing battle to keep Oregon’s highways open during winter, snowplow drivers get much of the credit. But the unsung heroes of the road clearing effort are the mechanics who fix the plows and snowblowers as they break — and they break frequently. We visited the Oregon...
OREGON STATE
Madras Pioneer Newspaper

Tribal Council adds $10,000 for Warm Springs skatepark

Plans for a refurbished and expanded skatepark moved $20,000 closer to the funding goal when the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs added $10,000 to the pot, a donation matched by the Jefferson County Commissioners. At their Nov. 23 meeting commissioners voted to donate $3,000 to the project, but up to...
WARM SPRINGS, OR
Madras Pioneer Newspaper

Breese-Iverson retains minority leader post

State Rep. Vikki Breese-Iverson (R-Prineville) will again lead House Republicans in the Oregon Legislature. Breese-Iverson won the position in 2021 when Rep. Christine Drazan (R-Canby) stepped down to run for governor. With redistricting Breese-Iverson now represents the part of Jefferson County outside of the Warm Springs Reservation.
OREGON STATE
News Talk KIT

The 2 Fastest Growing Cities in the Pacific Northwest Include OR and WA

The 2 Fastest Growing Cities in Oregon and Washington. There are so many people relocating to the Pacific Northwest these days and we were curious which cities in Oregon and Washington made the list of the fastest growing cities in America. We discovered that Bend, Ore., and Spokane Valley, Wash., were the only two fastest growing cities in our neck of the woods (KNDO) so we wanted to know what’s so great about these two places.
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
KTVZ News Channel 21

Missing Bend woman found ‘alive and safe’ in S. Oregon, getting medical care; police investigating

A northeast Bend woman reported missing late Monday after she failed to return from an afternoon walk to a nearby convenience store was found “alive and safe” in Southern Oregon on Wednesday evening and is receiving medical attention, Bend Police said Thursday. The post Missing Bend woman found ‘alive and safe’ in S. Oregon, getting medical care; police investigating appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
bendsource.com

People's Rights Takes Over Deschutes GOP

People's Rights formed in April 2020 at a warehouse in Emmett, Idaho, belonging to Ammon Bundy, a right-wing activist who led the occupation of the Malheur Wildlife Refuge in 2016 and a standoff at his father's ranch in Nevada. The first meeting drew a crowd of about 70 people. Now, People's Rights is active in at least 16 states and has attracted thousands of members. In Deschutes County the local People's Rights Branch won institutional power in the county's Republican Party, winning the positions of chair, vice chair, secretary and treasurer at the party's reorganizational meeting on Nov. 21.
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
kptv.com

3 Bend shoplifters arrested, more than $2500 in merchandise recovered

BEND, Ore. (KPTV) - Bend Police arrested three people Tuesday afternoon for shoplifting from a Walmart Supercenter. At about 1:21 p.m. , officers responded to a report of shoplifting at the Walmart Supercenter on Pinebrook Boulevard. The Loss Prevention team at the store said two customers had wheeled out two full shopping carts without paying. They were loading the merchandise into a white pickup truck with a brown tarp on the back.
BEND, OR
opb.org

Reckoning with the homelessness crisis in The Dalles

Your browser does not support the audio element. Kenny LaPoint is the executive director of the Mid-Columbia Community Action Council, an organization that provides services to people experiencing homelessness in Wasco, Hood River and Sherman counties. MCCAC operates the only homeless shelter in Wasco County, a facility made up of 18 tiny homes in an industrial part of The Dalles, overlooking the Columbia River. It also conducts a federally mandated Point-in-Time count of people experiencing homelessness, and is in the process of acquiring a 54-room hotel to serve as transitional housing for families and clients with complex medical cases. This spring, MCCAC will break ground on a navigation center on the west side of The Dalles which will not only include shelter beds, but also office space for community agencies to provide wraparound services, including employment assistance. On Tuesday mornings, a mobile medical clinic operated by a non-profit medical center, One Community Health, visits the shelter to offer free medical services such as diabetes and cancer screenings.
THE DALLES, OR
foodieflashpacker.com

The 12 Best Restaurants In Redmond Oregon

Redmond, located in central Oregon, is a tiny city surrounded by stunning natural areas, making it an ideal place for outdoor enthusiasts. Lovely shops and, of course, a variety of restaurants. Although not as well-known as Portland, Oregon’s central city of Redmond is plenty of gastronomic gems to suit any...
REDMOND, OR
Madras Pioneer Newspaper

Ding-Ho demolished

The building that has most recently housed Ding-Ho Chinese restaurant on I Street and Highway 97 in Madras is no more. Beginning on Dec. 14, developer Mark Nordstrom began demolishng the building, which originally housed the A&W drive-in.
MADRAS, OR

