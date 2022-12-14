ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salon

Trump is losing it on Truth Social as he braces for DOJ referral

Former President Donald Trump speaks to supporters during a rally at the I-80 Speedway on May 01, 2022 in Greenwood, Nebraska. (Scott Olson/Getty Images) Hours after Donald Trump lashed out over the possibility that the Department of Justice could be receiving one or more criminal referrals next week from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6th riot at the Capitol, he launched a new broadside with an implied threat that his perceived political enemies "must be dealt with."
Harvard Health

Harvard, MIT math professors win Steele Prize

The American Mathematical Society (AMS) awarded Harvard Professor of Mathematics Peter Kronheimer and MIT Professor of Mathematics Tomasz Mrowka the 2023 Steele Prize for Seminal Contribution to Research for their 1993 paper “Gauge theory for embedded surfaces, I.” Kronheimer and Mrowka’s work introduced new notions and developed sophisticated technology that continues to play a central role in gauge theory and low-dimensional topology. The authors and other researchers have developed the ideas in the cited paper to define new invariants in low-dimensional topology. The subject has grown to include relations with a wide array of topics, from knots to graph-colorings.
Harvard Health

Inaugural Quad Fellows named

Two exceptional STEM students have been named to the inaugural cohort of Quad Fellows, the governments of Australia, India, Japan, and the United States jointly announced. Pallas Chou ’23 studies chemical and physical biology with a secondary in government. At Harvard, the senior works on the chemistry of enzymes that form the antibiotic negamycin. Chou, who is part of the Quad’s U.S. cohort, has also worked at Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory to bioengineer fungi to produce enzymes that break down plants to potentially form biofuels. She is passionate about education and accessibility, and runs a non-profit that provides free tutoring in the U.S.
Harvard Health

Harvard names Claudine Gay 30th president

Claudine Gay, a widely admired higher education leader and distinguished scholar of democracy and political participation, will become the 30th president of Harvard University on July 1. Since 2018, Gay has served as the Edgerley Family Dean of Harvard’s Faculty of Arts and Sciences (FAS), the University’s largest and most...
Harvard Health

On campus and beyond, rise of ‘natural leader’ cause for celebration

Scholars and students greeted Claudine Gay’s election as Harvard’s next leader with joy and praise on Thursday. An accomplished political scientist and the Edgerley Family Dean of the Faculty of Arts and Sciences since 2018, Gay will become the University’s 30th president in July. “I’m absolutely thrilled,”...
