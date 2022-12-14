Two exceptional STEM students have been named to the inaugural cohort of Quad Fellows, the governments of Australia, India, Japan, and the United States jointly announced. Pallas Chou ’23 studies chemical and physical biology with a secondary in government. At Harvard, the senior works on the chemistry of enzymes that form the antibiotic negamycin. Chou, who is part of the Quad’s U.S. cohort, has also worked at Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory to bioengineer fungi to produce enzymes that break down plants to potentially form biofuels. She is passionate about education and accessibility, and runs a non-profit that provides free tutoring in the U.S.

