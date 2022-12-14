Read full article on original website
Related
Control Engineering
Embroidery as low-cost solution for wearable electronics
North Carolina State researchers have embedded a self-powered, numerical touch-pad and movement sensors into clothing with embroidery, which could make wearable devices cheaper. The researchers relied on a method of generating electricity called the “triboelectric effect,” which involves harnessing electrons exchanged by two different materials, like static electricity.
Control Engineering
PLC module coordinates real-time data in coal shipping application
Learn how a shipping company improved their operations efficiency using a built-for-purpose operational technology (OT) to information technology (IT) connectivity solution. Learn why not knowing real-time status and real-time routing can lead to inefficiencies and downtime. PLC insights. Integrating programmable logic controllers (PLC) to business systems to manage operations used...
General Motors says it will stop wasting money on electric vehicles by the year 2025
In pursuit of achieving its long-term goal of becoming the biggest electric vehicle seller in North America, General Motors, a leading automobile company, is burning huge amounts of money on electric vehicles.
Control Engineering
Mobile robot shipments grow in 2022
The mobile robot market (AGVs and AMRs) has enjoyed strong growth in 2022, driven by increasing e-commerce penetration, a lack of labor and on-going shifts to more flexible manufacturing. The market is far from saturated and growth prospects remain strong, with the ongoing labor shortage providing a continual stimulus for warehouses to automate any operations they can. Demand for mobile robots from the manufacturing sector is less consistent, with some major manufacturers remaining cautious with their spending plans due to volatile demand for their products.
Control Engineering
Asphaltene turned into graphene for composites
Asphaltenes, a byproduct of crude oil production, are a waste material with potential. Rice University scientists are determined to find it by converting the carbon-rich resource into useful graphene. Muhammad Rahman, an assistant research professor of materials science and nanoengineering, is employing Rice’s unique flash Joule heating process to convert...
Control Engineering
Microlaser chip adding potential to quantum communication, computing
Researchers at Penn Engineering have created a chip that outstrips the security and robustness of existing quantum communications hardware. Their technology communicates in “qudits,” doubling the quantum information space of any previous on-chip laser. Liang Feng, Professor in the Departments of Materials Science and Engineering (MSE) and Electrical...
Comments / 0