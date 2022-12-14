The mobile robot market (AGVs and AMRs) has enjoyed strong growth in 2022, driven by increasing e-commerce penetration, a lack of labor and on-going shifts to more flexible manufacturing. The market is far from saturated and growth prospects remain strong, with the ongoing labor shortage providing a continual stimulus for warehouses to automate any operations they can. Demand for mobile robots from the manufacturing sector is less consistent, with some major manufacturers remaining cautious with their spending plans due to volatile demand for their products.

3 DAYS AGO