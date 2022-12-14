Read full article on original website
Related
Families shattered by tornadoes in Louisiana and Mississippi
KEITHVILLE, La. (AP) — A storm system that spawned dozens of reported tornadoes from east Texas to the Florida Panhandle was all but done with the South on Thursday after killing at least three people and uprooting families across Louisiana, where some homes were blown into pieces. Elsewhere, heavy...
Have You Visited the Ugliest City in Texas?
I take a lot of pride in the fact that I am not living in what people consider the ugliest town in Texas. I think every city in America has negatives and positives to living in it. However, a recent article from Travel A Lot is focusing on the negatives. By the way, this is not the people being ugly, this is the city being ugly to look at. You expected many popular cities to win in their respective states. Detroit, Michigan or Baltimore, Maryland. For Texas, it was not a 'major city'.
blackchronicle.com
Oklahoma wind turbine is no match for Mother Nature
CUSTER COUNTY, Okla. – A massive wind turbine at one of the country’s largest wind farms is no more, thanks to the impacts of a strong thunderstorm that moved through central Oklahoma on Tuesday. First responders arrived at the Traverse Wind Energy Center around 4:30 p.m. to find...
This Oklahoma Town is the Pipeline Crossroads of the World
Aside from its origin in Indian Territory and the seven different land runs, oil has been at the heart of Oklahoma's short and storied history. The once richest tribe of people in the world found their fortune in the ground. Oklahoma's most notorious serial killer committed his crimes for oil. The majority of Oklahoma's elite billionaires now owe their wealth to the state's oil industry.
Cars Filmed Dodging Tornado As It Rips Across Texas Highway
Videos of a tornado passing over a highway in Texas that forced cars to stop or turn around have been viewed more than 450,000 times.
3 dead in Louisiana as US storm spawns Southern tornadoes
KEITHVILLE, La. (AP) — A vast and volatile storm system ripping across the U.S. killed at least three people in Louisiana, spinning up tornadoes that battered the state from north to south, including the New Orleans area where memories of 2021′s Hurricane Ida and a tornado in March linger. Elsewhere, the huge system hurled blizzard-like conditions at the Great Plains. Several injuries were reported around Louisiana by authorities, and more than 40,000 power outages statewide as of Wednesday night. The punishing storms barreled eastward Wednesday after killing a mother and son in the northwestern part of the state a day earlier. The system spun off a suspected tornado that killed a woman Wednesday in southeast Louisiana’s St. Charles Parish and another that pummeled parts of New Orleans and neighboring Jefferson and St. Bernard parishes — including areas badly damaged by a March tornado.
The Weather Channel
Deadly Tornado Outbreak Strikes The South (PHOTOS)
Sign up for the Morning Brief email newsletter to get weekday updates from The Weather Channel and our meteorologists. Severe storms erupted across parts of the South Tuesday and Wednesday, spawning several tornadoes that left damage in multiple states. At least three people have been killed by this tornado...
Incredible videos show tornadoes carving deadly path of destruction across Louisiana, Oklahoma and Texas
The South continues to be battered by a severe weather outbreak that spawned several tornadoes in Texas, Oklahoma and Louisiana on Tuesday, and incredible videos and photos show the storms carving a deadly path of destruction across the region.
This Crazy and Rare Oklahoma Address has the Same Street, City, County and State In It
Imagine writing a letter or sending a package to someone who lives on Oklahoma Ave. in Oklahoma City located in Oklahoma County in the state of Oklahoma!. It's one of the few, maybe even the only U.S. address that contains the same street, city, county, and state. Now there could...
Tornadoes Hit 2 States as 'Long Day of Severe Weather' Begins
Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport activated a "shelter in place" order because of a tornado warning.
At least 5 tornadoes confirmed in Texas as storms roll through southwestern US and blizzard conditions mount in the northern Plains
CNN — At least five tornadoes were confirmed in Texas during a storm outbreak Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service in Fort Worth. Three of the tornadoes were in Tarrant County, with the strongest having an EF-1 rating. One damage track was seen in the city of Grapevine, near the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport.
The Top 10 Most Ridiculous & Crazy Oklahoma Laws That Are Still on the Books to This Day
The beautiful state of Oklahoma is well known for a great many things. For example our beautiful landscapes and scenery, rich state history, well-mannered and neighborly citizens, small-town charm, incredible outdoor experiences, and of course our amazing college teams. SCROLL DOWN TO HIT PLAY ON THE "TOP TEN" VIDEO BELOW.
The Weather Channel
Damaging Tornadoes Strike Texas, Oklahoma; Injuries In Texas
Damage has been reported in the town of Wayne, Oklahoma. A tornado also touched down near Decatur, Texas. The town of Grapevine, Texas, also reports damage. This page is no longer being updated. For Wednesday's live updates page, click here. Severe weather in the South has spawned severe thunderstorms...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Could North Louisiana get a white Christmas?
Christmas is still nine days away so the most wonderful time of the year is still pretty far off when it comes to accurate weather predictions. However, some weather models are saying there is a much higher than normal chance of some winter weather round the same time that Santa comes calling.
ktalnews.com
Tornado watch cleared in the Arklatex
Updated 9:15 a.m. Tuesday: A Tornado Watch has been issued for east Texas, McCurtain County in Oklahoma, and much of southern Arkansas until 5 p.m. There will likely be an additional watch that covers the remainder of our counties and parishes later today. In addition to the tornado threat, large hail, and damaging wind gusts in excess of 60 miles per hour will be possible with any thunderstorms in the watch area.
KOCO
How often do tornadoes happen in the winter in Oklahoma?
OKLAHOMA CITY — The National Weather Service said an EF-2 tornado hit the town of Wayne early Tuesday morning. It raises a question for a lot of Oklahomans: how often do tornadoes happen in the winter?. Meteorologist Sabrina Bates looked back at the data in Oklahoma. Watch the video...
Brothers snag apparent state-record raccoon in northern Missouri
Two brothers appear to have snagged a state-record raccoon in northern Missouri amid hunting season.
This Is The Coldest City In Nebraska
Stacker put together a list of the coldest cities in each state.
KFOR
Arctic Blast still on track and heading for Oklahoma!
The Jet stream shows a huge Arctic Blast approaching Oklahoma by late Wednesday! Temperatures may warm up briefly before taking a nosedive Wednesday Night with bitter cold air and very strong winds surging south across Oklahoma. Temperatures will drop into the teens for highs and single digits for lows with wind chills well below zero right before Christmas! The good news for travel is that we are not expecting a winter storm but some light snow and flurries possible as the cold air comes in Thursday. So dangerously cold temps but no White Christmas the way it looks right now.
kgns.tv
Missing Texas man found in Webb County
WEBB COUNTY, Tex. (KGNS) - After a 300-mile search, a central Texas man missing was found in Webb County. On Tuesday afternoon, December 13, the Webb County Sheriff’s Office was called out to mile maker 35 on I-35. There, they found a 70-year-old man sitting on the road who appeared to be disoriented.
Comments / 1