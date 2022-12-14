ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Two-year-old hospitalized with RSV spent eight days on ventilator

By Faith Abubey, Derick Yanehiro, Sasha Pezenik, Mary Kekatos, ABC News
westerniowatoday.com
 2 days ago
KOAT 7

Treating children's viruses at home

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — There are many respiratory viruses going around, it can be tough to know what virus your child has, how to treat it and where, if necessary to get care. "There's lots of talk about COVID-19, RSV, influenza, but really the thing to focus on when your child is ill with a respiratory virus is that it often doesn't matter what type of respiratory virus they have, the symptoms can usually be managed at home," said Dr. Tiffany Stromberg, a pediatric specialist at Presbyterian.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
rrobserver.com

Suit: Botched diagnostic test led to columnist’s death

A lawsuit alleges that former Journal columnist Jim Belshaw died as a result of a botched diagnostic test performed in 2020 at a University of New Mexico Health Sciences facility. The lawsuit, filed in 13th Judicial District Court, alleges that a procedure called a cerebral angiography resulted in an injury...
KOAT 7

UNMH shares update on COVID-19, flu and RSV cases

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Most hospitals like to run around 85% capacity. UNM officials say their overall hospital capacity has been well over 100% for six weeks. Their chief medical officer says this is unlike anything he's ever seen. "The team here is definitely experiencing this as a historic public...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Life sentence, APD traffic tickets, Cold weekend temperatures, Homeless, Toys for Tots

[1] Man sentenced for role in 4-year-old’s death in 2019 – A New Mexico man will serve a life sentence in prison for beating a 4-year-old boy to death. Thursday, state prosecutors read statements and explained the horrific abuse 4-year-old James Dunklee went through at the hands of Zerrick Marquez. Dunklee had a total of 30 injuries across his body, including skull fractures, broken bones and multiple bruises.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
ksfr.org

Three major NM Hospitals see increase in respiratory illnesses

A surge of respiratory viruses that affect both adults and children alike have stretched New Mexico’s three biggest hospitals to their operational limits. Dubbed a “triple-demic”, the combination of COVID, RSV and the flu have led to The University of New Mexico (UNMH), Lovelace and Presbyterian hospitals facing maximum capacity, limited beds for patients and packed emergency waiting rooms.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

Albuquerque hospitals address capacity as tents are set up to triage patients

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Several Albuquerque hospitals held a press conference to provide an update on rising cases of respiratory illnesses in New Mexico. During Monday's virtual meeting, UNM Hospital, Lovelace Hospital and Presbyterian Hospital addressed hospital capacity and the steps they're taking to treat and manage adult and pediatric patients.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque Police say there’s 67,000 active warrants in Bernalillo County, ask legislators for help

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police say there are almost 5,000 active felony and more than 62,000 misdemeanor warrants in Bernalillo County. And Police Chief Harold Medina claims that officers are probably letting some with outstanding warrants walk free, due to a backlog. In a letter to state legislators, Medina is now asking for targeted help. […]
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
KOAT 7

Gun used by Brandon Travis during UNM shooting was stolen

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Target 7 is uncovering more details in the deadly shooting that happened on November 19th at the University of New Mexico campus, when New Mexico State University basketball player Mike Peake killed 19-year-old Brandon Travis in what police say was self-defense. State Police have now confirmed...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

Albuquerque probation and parole office shot on Thursday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a shooting at the New Mexico Probation and Parole office building. No one was injured in the shooting. The building was damaged and the shooting happened after hours. APD officers in the South Valley are investigating the scene. This is...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KTSM

Police: Gun used by UNM student in Nov. 19 shooting was stolen

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM) – The gun used by deceased University of New Mexico student Brandon Travis in a Nov. 19 shootout with New Mexico State basketball player Mike Peake was stolen, New Mexico State Police confirmed to KTSM on Thursday. According to State Police, the gun was reported stolen in June from Clovis, N.M. […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Man accused of Albuquerque double homicide pleads not guilty

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man accused of a double homicide was arraigned Friday. Jayme Olson, 27, is accused of shooting 33-year-old Nicole Amaya and 49-year-old Bernabe Jurado in August near Lomas and I-25. Witnesses say Olson’s girlfriend got into a fight with Amaya, then shot her and Jurado. Friday, Olson pleads not guilty to first-degree murder and tampering with evidence charges. He is already being held until trial.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

