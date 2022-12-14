Read full article on original website
Ill. State Senate approves selling former Artisan Building at Rend Lake
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - The former Artisan Center at Rend Lake State Park may soon have a new owner and purpose. According to Illinois State Senator Dale Fowler, the Senate voted to approve an amendment which would allow the Illinois Department of natural Resources to the former art center for $531,667 to the Rend Lake Conservancy District through a quitclaim deed.
Illinois Sen. Scott Bennett dies at 45
SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - Illinois State Senator Scott Bennett has died at 45. The Champaign County Coroner reported that the Democratic lawmaker died of natural causes at 1:15 p.m. Friday. Bennett was hospitalized Thursday for an undisclosed medical issue. Scott’s wife, Stacy, said her husband passed away surrounded by family and loved ones at Carle Hospital in Urbana following complications of a large brain tumor.
Lightfoot, Durbin among others to discuss plans for Englewood Nature Trail
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A big celebration is set for Hermitage Park in Englewood this morning.Mayor Lori Lightfoot, U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, Congressman Bobby Rush, and other dignitaries will speak about future plans for the Englewood Nature Trail.Funding for the trail comes from a $20 million federal grant.The trail will be built on an abandoned railway corridor from Wallace Street to Hoyne Avenue, along the former railroad embankment between 58th and 59th Streets.
