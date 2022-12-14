ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anderson, SC

FOX Carolina

Anderson police searching for endangered teen who ran away

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson Police Department is asking for the communities help in finding an endangered 15-year-old who ran away. Mariah Thompson was last seen on Thursday around Miracle Mile Drive, according to the department. Thompson is described as five foot three and 220 pounds. Her last...
ANDERSON, SC
FOX Carolina

Coroner responding after person hit along I-385 in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office announced that they’re responding to a crash along I-385 near exit 23. Officials said a person was hit by a vehicle traveling along I-385. According to the Coroner’s Office, officials are still at the scene, so details about...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Road blocked after car damages power lines on Wade Hampton Blvd.

TAYLORS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Duke Energy is reporting an outage in Greer after a car damaged power equipment Friday morning. The company said the incident was first reported at 8:30 a.m. on Wade Hampton Boulevard near East Lee Road. Witnesses on scene said there are power lines in the road causing traffic issues.
GREER, SC
FOX Carolina

Anderson County Man Wins 200K Jackpot

The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said 16,000 fentanyl pills and other drugs were seized from a home Wednesday. The 12th Annual TD Synnex Share the Magic fundraising initiative celebrated after raising a record-breaking amount of money in 2022. Gun at Dorman High School. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Authorities...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Pedestrian hit and killed along I-385, coroner says

GREENVILLE, S.C. — A pedestrian was struck and killed along Interstate 385 Thursday night, according to Kristy Strange with the Greenville County Coroner's Office. Strange says the pedestrian was struck around 10:30 p.m. by a vehicle headed south on I-385, near exit 23. Stay with WYFF News 4 for...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Suspect arrested after robbing Spartanburg bank with note, police say

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg Police Department said a bank robbery suspect was arrested quickly on Thursday afternoon. Police were called to Regions Bank on South Pine Street around 1:15 p.m. According to employees, a suspect entered the bank wearing all black with a red mask over his face and handed a teller a note saying he had a weapon.
SPARTANBURG, SC
WYFF4.com

South Carolina teen who left in her dad's car found safe

GREENVILLE, S.C. — UPDATE:Williams was found safe. Deputies in Greenville County, South Carolina, are asking you to call 911 if you see a teen who took her father's car. Semjasemja Nella Williams, 15, ran away from Ashton Woods Apartments on Pelham Road at about 12:30 a.m. Tuesday. (Video above:...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Police looking for owner of dog found near school in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department is looking for the owner of a dog found near a school Monday morning. Police said the dog was found at Beck Academy on Woodruff Road by a School Resource Officer. She appears to have spent time digging before arriving at...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies charge GA man for drugs following foot chase in Oconee Co.

WALHALLA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Georgia man is in jail for drug charges after leading deputies on a foot chase early Wednesday morning, according to the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office said a deputy was on routine patrol near Tamassee due to criminal activity when they...
OCONEE COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Woman shot and killed at Upstate apartment complex, deputies say

ANDERSON, S.C. — A woman was shot and killed at Upstate apartment complex, according to Carrie Skeen with the Anderson County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said the shooting happened Tuesday night at the Meadow Run Apartments. The complex is located off of Abbeville Highway. Deputies said they were dispatched to...
ANDERSON, SC

