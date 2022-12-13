ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

NEWStalk 870

Felony Suspect Nabbed in Kennewick, Also Wanted in Yakima

Kennewick Police did not divulge what led to his apprehension, but a wanted suspect is now behind bars. Yakima hit-and-run and auto theft suspect captured. Thursday, Kennewick Police released information about James Jonathan Curran, 36, who was being sought by Yakima authorities related to a felony hit-and-run case. He was also being investigated in Kennewick in connection with some auto theft.
KENNEWICK, WA
kpq.com

Man Convicted of 1994 Murder Resentenced to Life Without Parole

A Wenatchee man convicted of murdering someone back in 1994 will continue serving his prison sentence of life without parole. Chelan County Superior Court Judge Travis Brandt resentenced 47-year-old Michael Randall Lauderdale to life without parole on Thursday. Back in 1994, a then 19-year-old Lauderdale was arrested for murdering 21-year-old...
WENATCHEE, WA
Law & Crime

Judge Throws the Book at Man Convicted of Raping 12-Year-Old at Knifepoint in Front of Sister and Grandma, Calling it ‘One of the Most Depraved Crimes’ He’d Ever Seen

A 34-year-old man in Washington will likely spend the rest of his life behind bars after being convicted of raping a 12-year-old girl at knifepoint in front of her grandmother and 16-year-old sister during a home invasion four years ago. Yakima County Judge Jeffrey B. Swann on Tuesday ordered Daniel...
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
MyNorthwest

I-90 re-opens near Ellensburg; Rough weather overnight

Westbound Interstate 90 has re-opened near Ellensburg at milepost 91. The Washington State Department of Transportation reports a jackknifed semi-truck has been cleared. WSDOT says the truck was removed around 9 p.m. The passes continue to get hit with heavy snow. In parts of the Puget Sound area, snow, rain,...
ELLENSBURG, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Beauchamp Center provides holiday cheer and resources

YAKIMA, Wash. - The Opportunities Industrialization Center of Washington hosted their 33rd annual holiday event where volunteers led Yakima families through a drive way of food, gifts and holiday cheer. The Henry Beauchamp Community Center provided an opportunity for those in need to receive the extra resources needed to make it through the holiday season with family and loved ones.
YAKIMA, WA
kpq.com

Temperatures Dropping This Weekend With Snow Coming Next Week

Temperatures are forecasted to drop to the single digits this weekend, with snow sprinkling in early next week. National Weather Service Meteorologist Joey Clevenger said an arctic push coming through the area will bring temperatures to the 0-20 degree range. Temperatures are expected to come back to normal after Sunday...
WENATCHEE, WA

