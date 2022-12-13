Read full article on original website
WB I-90 at Ellensburg on Snoqualmie Pass reopens following crash
SNOQUALMIE PASS, Wash. — If you drove westbound on Snoqualmie Pass, you might have seen experienced long delays in the area. WSDOT said WB I-90 was closed at Ellensburg because a semi-truck crashed and it is fully blocking the road. The road has since reopened. A detour was available via US 97 to SR 970. WSDOT says chains are required...
Authorities May Drain Pond At Park in Search For Yakima Boy
At the end of the 13th week and a 5-year-old Yakima boy is still missing still no answers from Yakima Police as they say the search continues. Lucian Mungia has been missing since September 10 from the play area at Yakima's Sarge Hubbard Park. Is the boy's body in the...
Felony Suspect Nabbed in Kennewick, Also Wanted in Yakima
Kennewick Police did not divulge what led to his apprehension, but a wanted suspect is now behind bars. Yakima hit-and-run and auto theft suspect captured. Thursday, Kennewick Police released information about James Jonathan Curran, 36, who was being sought by Yakima authorities related to a felony hit-and-run case. He was also being investigated in Kennewick in connection with some auto theft.
Flu continues to rise in Tri-Cities, with COVID also ticking up. Many school absences
Hospitals ERs and urgent care clinics have long wait times.
Man Convicted of 1994 Murder Resentenced to Life Without Parole
A Wenatchee man convicted of murdering someone back in 1994 will continue serving his prison sentence of life without parole. Chelan County Superior Court Judge Travis Brandt resentenced 47-year-old Michael Randall Lauderdale to life without parole on Thursday. Back in 1994, a then 19-year-old Lauderdale was arrested for murdering 21-year-old...
Police: Garnished paycheck set off enraged Cle Elum man who took shotgun to work and opened fire
CLE ELUM - A jury trial has been set for a Cle Elum man who pleaded 'not guilty' to felony harassment after tactical teams were deployed to his place of employment. According to a probable cause affidavit filed by Cle Elum Police, 55-year-old Tom Hester of Cle Elum became enraged over a child support payment that was taken out of his paycheck.
Judge Throws the Book at Man Convicted of Raping 12-Year-Old at Knifepoint in Front of Sister and Grandma, Calling it ‘One of the Most Depraved Crimes’ He’d Ever Seen
A 34-year-old man in Washington will likely spend the rest of his life behind bars after being convicted of raping a 12-year-old girl at knifepoint in front of her grandmother and 16-year-old sister during a home invasion four years ago. Yakima County Judge Jeffrey B. Swann on Tuesday ordered Daniel...
Hidden from road and too injured to move, motorist pulled from hidden wreckage near Ellensburg expected to survive
ELLENSBURG - It was a trip 30-year-old Zachary Dailey nearly never came back from, but the Yakima man is expected to survive, according to the Kittitas County Sheriff's deputy who helped save him. On Saturday, Dec. 3, Dailey was traveling from his home in Yakima to his girlfriend's Ellensburg residence...
I-90 re-opens near Ellensburg; Rough weather overnight
Westbound Interstate 90 has re-opened near Ellensburg at milepost 91. The Washington State Department of Transportation reports a jackknifed semi-truck has been cleared. WSDOT says the truck was removed around 9 p.m. The passes continue to get hit with heavy snow. In parts of the Puget Sound area, snow, rain,...
This Is Washington State's Poorest City
That's why 24/7 Wall St found the poorest city in every state.
Semi-Truck Driver Facing Charges In Massive 38-Vehicle Crash In Washington
All eastbound lanes on I-90 in the area were closed for 10 hours after the disastrous crash.
Crushed, cold and nearly dead, stranded motorist too injured to contact anyone after crashing near Ellensburg saved
ELLENSBURG - A local man will likely live to see another Christmas thanks to the actions of his girlfriend and a swift response by first responders in Kittitas County over the weekend. On Sunday just after midnight, Kittitas County deputies and Ellensburg police went looking for a motorist who was...
Beauchamp Center provides holiday cheer and resources
YAKIMA, Wash. - The Opportunities Industrialization Center of Washington hosted their 33rd annual holiday event where volunteers led Yakima families through a drive way of food, gifts and holiday cheer. The Henry Beauchamp Community Center provided an opportunity for those in need to receive the extra resources needed to make it through the holiday season with family and loved ones.
Temperatures Dropping This Weekend With Snow Coming Next Week
Temperatures are forecasted to drop to the single digits this weekend, with snow sprinkling in early next week. National Weather Service Meteorologist Joey Clevenger said an arctic push coming through the area will bring temperatures to the 0-20 degree range. Temperatures are expected to come back to normal after Sunday...
