Former Forth PD Officer Aaron Dean Guilty of Manslaughter in the Killing of Atatiana JeffersonLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Grand Prairie ISD Teacher Accused of Having Intimate Relationship with StudentLarry LeaseGrand Prairie, TX
Social media cast doubts over the real age of 12 year old Dallas football starAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Tuesday Morning Closing Multiple StoresJoel EisenbergDallas, TX
Walmart launches drone delivery in DallasAsh JurbergDallas, TX
dallasexpress.com
Poll | Dallas Dems: Homelessness a ‘Serious Problem’
Recent polling of Dallas residents conducted by The Dallas Express reveals strong opinions on homelessness and vagrancy, with a strong majority of both self-identified Democrats and Republicans calling it a “serious problem.”. The survey asked participants if they thought “homelessness, vagrancy, and panhandling” were “serious problems in Dallas.”...
dallasexpress.com
Former Dallas Mayor Wes Wise Dies
Wes Wise, a former mayor of Dallas, died from natural causes on Friday. Wise served as the 50th mayor of Dallas after his early career took a turn that resulted in him serving the city for three terms in the 70s. “Although I have never had the privilege of meeting...
Houston Chronicle
Mark Cuban has Vegas-like vision for Dallas, new Mavs arena if Texas OKs casino gambling
DALLAS — In recent years, Mark Cuban’s vision for a new arena has included a 20-story Madison Square Garden-like structure with window views of Dallas and fans arriving in autonomous cars. Now his plans are substantially larger in scope, grandeur and — he believes — economic windfall for...
primewomen.com
Helen Giddings: Standing on the Shoulders of Giants
Bootstraps. Some social commentators insist that people should pull themselves up by them. Other people think a bit differently: “We all stand on someone else’s shoulders.”. That second thought comes from Helen Giddings. The entrepreneur and former Texas state legislator says she has stood on several sets of...
dallasexpress.com
$125M Downtown High-Rise in the Works
A new high-rise residential project is coming to downtown Dallas. South Carolina-based developer Woodfield Development has filed plans with the state for a 21-story, $125 million residential tower downtown near Dallas’ Farmers Market, according to The Dallas Morning News. The building is set to be one of the final...
City of Dallas sued over ordinance that could affect panhandlers
The city of Dallas is facing a lawsuit over an ordinance approved earlier this year that bans standing in the median of a roadway. The ordinance allows city marshals to issue tickets to people standing in the median or in the road.
dallasexpress.com
Dallas Applies for Rifle Resistant Armor
The Dallas City Council approved a resolution to apply for and accept a special state grant for rifle-rated bulletproof armor for members of the Dallas Police Department during its last meeting of the year on December 14. The move permits the city to seek the state-issued taxpayer-funded Rifle Resistant Body...
Former Dallas ISD superintendent Michael Hinojosa's lowest point
Michael Hinojosa's lowest point as the Dallas ISD superintendent wasn't the COVID pandemic. It was in 2008, when he had to lay off hundreds of teachers. Driving the news: Hinojosa recently spoke to The 74 Million about the biggest challenges he faced leading the district, his beef with charter schools and what he's up to now that he isn't Dallas' top education official.
dallasexpress.com
New Restaurants Open in DFW
Since the beginning of November, the Dallas-Fort Worth area has seen a massive increase in restaurant openings, with 24 new restaurants popping up within the last month and a half. Among these restaurants is 360 Brunch House in East Dallas which opened in early November. They specialize in brunch and...
dmagazine.com
As Expected, Dallas Sued Over Panhandling Median Ordinance
In October, the Dallas City Council voted 14-1 to adopt an ordinance that makes standing in the median a $500 fine. Wednesday, two homeless individuals, along with two other plaintiffs, filed a lawsuit against the city, Dallas police Chief Eddie Garcia, and interim Dallas City Marshal David Pughes alleging that the new rule violates the First Amendment.
CandysDirt.com
City of Dallas Issues Request For Proposals to Turn a Dated Hotel Into Housing For Homeless
When it comes to housing the homeless, Dallas County and the City of Dallas are putting their money where their mouths are and bringing more housing units to the area. Officials have issued a request for proposals on the remodel of a former extended-stay hotel. The project, which uses bond funds and federal money from the American Rescue Plan Act, is slated to become affordable housing and permanent supportive housing (PSH) for those experiencing chronic homelessness. The property is located within Dallas City Council District 8 and borders Interstate 20 near South Westmoreland.
Best Dallas homes and neighborhoods for over-the-top Christmas lights in 2022
Loading the family into the car and driving around, looking at Christmas lights, is a cherished holiday tradition. But, where to go?Recent rains (especially on weekends) gave some homeowners a slower start in decking their halls. Still, point your car in any direction in the Dallas area, and you'll find individual homes and entire neighborhoods aglow with holiday spirit.Below is a list of top local homes and neighborhoods for Christmas lights this season. Check back often as it'll grow and grow as the holidays draw near.For a larger list of spectacular Christmas lights around Dallas, including drive-thrus and commercial displays,...
dallasexpress.com
Parking Regulations Stifle Development | Part 1
In 1970, singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell wrote, “They paved paradise and put up a parking lot.” The song was reflective of a trend that was common at the time. Just a few years earlier, the City of Dallas had passed its own ordinance mandating minimum parking requirements for new construction.
fwtx.com
Temperature’s Rising at 225 BBQ
As long as local barbecue aficionados can remember, Arlington’s traditional barbecue game has always been strong. Joints, restaurants, and ‘cue holes-in-the-wall like David’s BBQ, Oh My BBQ, and Eddie Deen’s Crossroads Smokehouse have done a serviceable job in the brisket, ribs, and sausage business. Tastes in...
fox4news.com
El Paso County to begin busing migrants to Dallas
DALLAS - Dallas and other large cities are preparing for busloads of illegal border crossers to arrive as early as next week. El Paso is anticipating even greater numbers of migrants to cross the border when Title 42 expires. The program allows border agents to expel migrants more quickly under...
inforney.com
Dallas couple brings East Texas flavor to Hickory Street
Heather Davis first heard about Layne’s Chicken Fingers when she was an upperclassman at Texas A&M University. She was graduating right around the time the little chicken shack with a cult following opened near campus in 1994. Later, her two brothers would frequent the restaurant as undergraduates, and after she and her family moved to North Texas, it remained a favorite.
dallasexpress.com
Our New Murder Victims Graphic
Our Crime Boss series has been enormously popular with our readers. They love it. They talk to me all the time about it. I know it’s not very popular with our elected city council members as they try, unbelievably, to explain how they’re not responsible for the crime in their districts. Then what did we elect them for?!
keranews.org
Dallas ordinance targets people experiencing homelessness, lawsuit says
Homeless advocates sued the city of Dallas Wednesday over a recently passed ordinance that bans lingering in some city streets, arguing it illegally targets people experiencing homelessness. The city ordinance prohibits people from lingering on the street with a median of 6 feet or less, or where there's no median....
brproud.com
Funeral services set for 3 Southern University band members killed
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Funeral services for the three Southern University Human Jukebox band members killed in a crash in north Louisiana will be this week in Texas. Funeral services for Broderick Moore will be at Grace Place Church (520 Big Stone Gap in Duncanville, Texas) on Tuesday, Dec. 13. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., and service begins at 6 p.m.
Recap: First public South Dallas/ Fair Park Area Plan meeting
Forward Dallas hosted its first public community meeting of the year regarding the South Dallas and Fair Park Area Plan at South Dallas Cultural Center Thursday night. Members from the City of Dallas Planning and Urban Development Department addressed land use, housing and zoning, primarily along Elsie Faye Heggins and 2nd Avenue, Martin Luther King Jr Station and Malcolm X Boulevard.
