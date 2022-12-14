Lt. Governor’s Legislative session agenda focuses on rural Texas. Among the focuses of the state’s last session: the power grid. Patrick said there’s still work to be done when it comes to sources of energy. “We need more natural gas than we have. It’s great to have renewables like wind and solar. But we do not have enough of dispatchable - which would be natural gas, hydroelectric, hydrogen, coal and nuclear. We must add more power because our state is growing so fast.”

ELYSIAN FIELDS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO