Texas State

KLTV

Texas man charged with threatening doctor at LGBTQ clinic

BOSTON (AP) - A 38-year-old Texas man has been indicted on federal charges that he threatened a doctor who works with gender nonconforming children. The Massachusetts office of the United States Attorney says the indictment was handed down on Thursday. Court records say that on Aug. 31, the man from Comfort, Texas, called the Boston-based National LGBTQIA+ Health Education Center and left a voicemail targeting an affiliated doctor.
3 dead in Louisiana as US storm spawns Southern tornadoes

KEITHVILLE, La. (AP) — A vast and volatile storm system ripping across the U.S. killed at least three people in Louisiana, spinning up tornadoes that battered the state from north to south, including the New Orleans area where memories of 2021′s Hurricane Ida and a tornado in March linger.
Cleanup underway after storm causes damage in Elysian Fields

Lt. Governor’s Legislative session agenda focuses on rural Texas. Among the focuses of the state’s last session: the power grid. Patrick said there’s still work to be done when it comes to sources of energy. “We need more natural gas than we have. It’s great to have renewables like wind and solar. But we do not have enough of dispatchable - which would be natural gas, hydroelectric, hydrogen, coal and nuclear. We must add more power because our state is growing so fast.”
