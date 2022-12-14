Read full article on original website
Texas man charged with threatening doctor at LGBTQ clinic
BOSTON (AP) - A 38-year-old Texas man has been indicted on federal charges that he threatened a doctor who works with gender nonconforming children. The Massachusetts office of the United States Attorney says the indictment was handed down on Thursday. Court records say that on Aug. 31, the man from Comfort, Texas, called the Boston-based National LGBTQIA+ Health Education Center and left a voicemail targeting an affiliated doctor.
Lt. Governor’s Legislative session agenda focuses on rural Texas
AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV) - Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick’s agenda for the upcoming legislative session focuses on rural Texas. “There are a number of things that rank at the top,” Patrick said in an interview with KLTV via Zoom. “I might call them all equal leads.”. But if...
3 dead in Louisiana as US storm spawns Southern tornadoes
KEITHVILLE, La. (AP) — A vast and volatile storm system ripping across the U.S. killed at least three people in Louisiana, spinning up tornadoes that battered the state from north to south, including the New Orleans area where memories of 2021′s Hurricane Ida and a tornado in March linger.
East Texas timber damage from November tornadoes estimated at $13M
EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - The Texas A&M Forest Service said a series of tornadoes that struck Northeast Texas in early November damaged timber on more than 10,000 acres. The timber was worth an estimated $13 million. Storms that tracked across North Texas on Nov. 4 resulted in seven tornadoes, five...
Cleanup underway after storm causes damage in Elysian Fields
Lt. Governor’s Legislative session agenda focuses on rural Texas. Among the focuses of the state’s last session: the power grid. Patrick said there’s still work to be done when it comes to sources of energy. “We need more natural gas than we have. It’s great to have renewables like wind and solar. But we do not have enough of dispatchable - which would be natural gas, hydroelectric, hydrogen, coal and nuclear. We must add more power because our state is growing so fast.”
