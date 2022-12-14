ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TechSpot

Comments / 0

Related
notebookcheck.net

Intel Core i5-13500 outperforms AMD Ryzen 7 7700X in Cinebench benchmark leaks

Intel has not released the Core i5-13500 yet, but an engineering sample has already demonstrated superiority over the Ryzen 7 7700X in Cinebench R23. For context, other Raptor Lake desktop processors have been spotted before too, such as the Core i5-13400 and Core i5-13600KF. Currently, Intel is expected to announce Raptor Lake parts next month at CES 2023 in Las Vegas.
Apple Insider

Deals: Apple's M1 MacBook Pro drops to $999, save up to $500

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Pick up Apple's M1 MacBook Pro 13-inch for just $999, the lowest price available, or opt for a loaded model at $500 off. Are you in the market for a new laptop, but don't...
TechSpot

Corsair Xeneon Flex 45WQHD240 OLED 45"

Our editors hand-pick these products using a variety of criteria: they can be direct competitors targeting the same market segment or can be similar devices in terms of size, performance, or features. A 45in, 240Hz OLED ultrawide is as good as it sounds. We're not sure how many people would...
Tom's Hardware

AMD RX 7900 XTX Geekbench 5 Vulkan Results Match RTX 4080

AMD's RX 7900 XTX performs favorably against Nvidia's RTX 4080 in Geekbench 5's Vulkan benchmark, suggesting it'll be competitive against Nvidia's RTX 4080. The OpenCL results aren't as promising, though these early leaked results may not match real-world gaming performance.
TechSpot

Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 CPU and GPU Benchmark

TechSpot is supported by its audience. We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Here's why you can trust us. Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 is a new free-to-play battle royale game, a sequel to 2020's CoD: Warzone and part of the latest Modern Warfare II release, but as a F2P title, it doesn't require the full game to enjoy the multiplayer action. Today we're taking a look at CPU and GPU performance in this title, and as expected, it was a bit of a nightmare to test, because that's just how it is for multiplayer games.
TechSpot

CPU and GPU SRAM caches are not shrinking, which could increase chip cost or reduce performance

Why it matters: An interesting article posted at WikiChip discusses the severity of SRAM shrinkage problems in the semiconductor industry. Manufacturer TSMC is reporting that its SRAM transistor scaling has completely flatlined to the point where SRAM caches are staying the same size on multiple nodes, despite logic transistor densities continuing to shrink. This is not ideal, and it will force processor SRAM caches to take up more space on a microchip die. This in turn could increase manufacturing costs of the chips and prevent certain microchip architectures from becoming as small as they could potentially be.
makeuseof.com

DDR4 vs. DDR5: What's the Difference, and Should You Upgrade?

Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. If you're looking to upgrade your computer or build a new one from scratch, you've probably heard of DDR5 RAM. DDR5 is the latest development in RAM technology, promising faster performance and larger RAM capacities while reducing power consumption.
TechRadar

Intel set to reveal PC roadmap – will we hear about new CPUs?

Intel is set to reveal its plans for the PC arena next week, and we’ll hopefully get some interesting nuggets of information from the chip giant. The presentation on all things PC will come via a webinar that takes place on December 16 at 7.30 am PT (10.30 am ET, 3.30 pm UK time), with Intel spilling the beans on its PC platform roadmap, as Tom’s Hardware (opens in new tab) flagged up.
Toms Hardware

Ultra-Fast SSDs Coming: 2400 MT/s NAND in Mass Production

232-layer 3D NAND in mass production: YMTC launches TiPlus7100 SSD. YMTC has begun shipments of its Zhitai TiPlus7100 SSDs based on its latest 232-layer 3D NAND Xtacking 3.0 memory with a 2400 MT/s interface, ITHome reports. This confirms that YMTC's latest 3D NAND memory — which is required to produce SSDs with a PCIe 5.0 x4 interface that fully saturate this interface and hit a 12.4 GB/s sequential read speed — is now in mass production.
Digital Trends

Upcoming RTX 4070 may not succeed unless Nvidia makes a key change

Nvidia only has two Ada graphics cards out right now, and they’re among the best graphics cards you can buy, but that lineup might soon expand to include not just one, but two new GPUs. Specifications of the rumored RTX 4070 emerged today from a credible source. The card...
TechSpot

TechSpot

17K+
Followers
13K+
Post
643K+
Views
ABOUT

TechSpot is a computer and technology publication established in 1998. Read daily by thousands of power users, tech enthusiasts, IT decision makers and gamers, TechSpot is home to over 8 million readers every month.

 https://www.techspot.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy