notebookcheck.net
Intel Core i5-13500 outperforms AMD Ryzen 7 7700X in Cinebench benchmark leaks
Intel has not released the Core i5-13500 yet, but an engineering sample has already demonstrated superiority over the Ryzen 7 7700X in Cinebench R23. For context, other Raptor Lake desktop processors have been spotted before too, such as the Core i5-13400 and Core i5-13600KF. Currently, Intel is expected to announce Raptor Lake parts next month at CES 2023 in Las Vegas.
AMD's Radeon RX 7900 AV1 encoder is almost on par with Intel Arc and Nvidia's RTX 40 series
Why it matters: AMD's new AV1 encoder and fully unlocked encode sessions will allow Radeon RX 7000 series GPUs to compete directly against Nvidia RTX GPUs and Intel Arc Alchemist GPUs in the streaming space. Allowing gamers and content creators to game, record, and stream high quality video all at the same time on a single graphics card.
Apple Insider
Deals: Apple's M1 MacBook Pro drops to $999, save up to $500
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Pick up Apple's M1 MacBook Pro 13-inch for just $999, the lowest price available, or opt for a loaded model at $500 off. Are you in the market for a new laptop, but don't...
Corsair Xeneon Flex 45WQHD240 OLED 45"
Our editors hand-pick these products using a variety of criteria: they can be direct competitors targeting the same market segment or can be similar devices in terms of size, performance, or features. A 45in, 240Hz OLED ultrawide is as good as it sounds. We're not sure how many people would...
AMD RX 7900 XTX Geekbench 5 Vulkan Results Match RTX 4080
AMD's RX 7900 XTX performs favorably against Nvidia's RTX 4080 in Geekbench 5's Vulkan benchmark, suggesting it'll be competitive against Nvidia's RTX 4080. The OpenCL results aren't as promising, though these early leaked results may not match real-world gaming performance.
Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 CPU and GPU Benchmark
TechSpot is supported by its audience. We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Here's why you can trust us. Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 is a new free-to-play battle royale game, a sequel to 2020's CoD: Warzone and part of the latest Modern Warfare II release, but as a F2P title, it doesn't require the full game to enjoy the multiplayer action. Today we're taking a look at CPU and GPU performance in this title, and as expected, it was a bit of a nightmare to test, because that's just how it is for multiplayer games.
CPU and GPU SRAM caches are not shrinking, which could increase chip cost or reduce performance
Why it matters: An interesting article posted at WikiChip discusses the severity of SRAM shrinkage problems in the semiconductor industry. Manufacturer TSMC is reporting that its SRAM transistor scaling has completely flatlined to the point where SRAM caches are staying the same size on multiple nodes, despite logic transistor densities continuing to shrink. This is not ideal, and it will force processor SRAM caches to take up more space on a microchip die. This in turn could increase manufacturing costs of the chips and prevent certain microchip architectures from becoming as small as they could potentially be.
The best graphics cards deals in December 2022
Buying a new graphics card can be tough, so we're going to help you make the best possible purchase decision.
Core i9-13900KS 6 GHz CPU Beats Core i9-13900K By 10 Percent In New Benchmarks
The first benchmarks for Intel's forthcoming Core i9-13900KS 6 GHz processor have emerged on Geekbench 5.
notebookcheck.net
Deal | Powerful Lenovo Legion 5 Pro gaming laptop with RTX 3070 Ti gets enticing 32% discount
This fast 16-inch gaming laptop from Lenovo is equipped with a high-performing components like an AMD Ryzen 9 CPU and RTX 3070 Ti dGPU, but the Legion 5 Pro Gen 7 also sports a very decent 165Hz QHD display with a high peak brightness of 500 nits. Lenovo's Legion 5...
Upcoming Nvidia RTX 4070 might have the same core count as the RTX 3070
Rumor mill: Nvidia has so far neglected the mid-range with the RTX 40 series, but that might be about to change. According to a new series of leaks, both the GeForce RTX 4070 and RTX 4070 Ti could be about to arrive and repopulate the most popular segment of the market.
The Nvidia RTX 4080 is Newegg's best-selling GPU, but the card doesn't make Amazon's top 20
WTF?! We've seen plenty of reports about weak RTX 4080 sales, but is Nvidia's expensive Lovelace product really that unpopular? Not according to Newegg, whose list of top-selling graphics cards is topped by the RTX 4080. Amazon, however, has some very different figures. The RTX 4080 started life with a...
makeuseof.com
DDR4 vs. DDR5: What's the Difference, and Should You Upgrade?
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. If you're looking to upgrade your computer or build a new one from scratch, you've probably heard of DDR5 RAM. DDR5 is the latest development in RAM technology, promising faster performance and larger RAM capacities while reducing power consumption.
TSMC upgrades Arizona fab to 3nm but high-end GPU production still unlikely
Some GPU production to return to US soil after decades.
TechRadar
Intel set to reveal PC roadmap – will we hear about new CPUs?
Intel is set to reveal its plans for the PC arena next week, and we’ll hopefully get some interesting nuggets of information from the chip giant. The presentation on all things PC will come via a webinar that takes place on December 16 at 7.30 am PT (10.30 am ET, 3.30 pm UK time), with Intel spilling the beans on its PC platform roadmap, as Tom’s Hardware (opens in new tab) flagged up.
TechRadar
Intel claims it’s on track to regain chipmaking crown and leave AMD in the dust
Intel is pushing the accelerator firmly with its process advances, looking to outpace Team Red. Intel is talking a big game when it comes to taking back leadership in chip manufacturing, according to a new report which cites one of the company’s Vice Presidents. That would be Ann Kelleher,...
Alienware teases 18-inch monster gaming laptop
Perhaps the first in a terrifying new breed of gargantuan gaming laptops.
Toms Hardware
Ultra-Fast SSDs Coming: 2400 MT/s NAND in Mass Production
232-layer 3D NAND in mass production: YMTC launches TiPlus7100 SSD. YMTC has begun shipments of its Zhitai TiPlus7100 SSDs based on its latest 232-layer 3D NAND Xtacking 3.0 memory with a 2400 MT/s interface, ITHome reports. This confirms that YMTC's latest 3D NAND memory — which is required to produce SSDs with a PCIe 5.0 x4 interface that fully saturate this interface and hit a 12.4 GB/s sequential read speed — is now in mass production.
Digital Trends
Upcoming RTX 4070 may not succeed unless Nvidia makes a key change
Nvidia only has two Ada graphics cards out right now, and they’re among the best graphics cards you can buy, but that lineup might soon expand to include not just one, but two new GPUs. Specifications of the rumored RTX 4070 emerged today from a credible source. The card...
SK Hynix, Intel Develop MCR DIMM: DDR5-8000+ for High-Capacity Modules
SK hynix and Intel team up for high-performance, high-capacity DDR5-8000 MCR DIMMs for next-generation servers.
TechSpot
TechSpot is a computer and technology publication established in 1998. Read daily by thousands of power users, tech enthusiasts, IT decision makers and gamers, TechSpot is home to over 8 million readers every month.https://www.techspot.com
