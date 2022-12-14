Read full article on original website
Related
webisjericho.com
WWE Legend Confirms He’ll Be At Raw’s 30th Anniversary
It’s hard to believe, but on January 11th, Raw will be 30 years old. So on the January 23rd, 2023 episode at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, WWE will be marking the occasion with a special edition dedicated to the show’s history. And while it initially seems bizarre, the show is scheduled almost two weeks later; the reason is that it will be the go-home show for the Royal Rumble.
webisjericho.com
Miro Comments On His AEW Absence
Last week, Fightful Select reported that Miro had been absent from AEW television due to creative having nothing for him. However, that was disputed by Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, with it claimed AEW did have a storyline for him, but Miro himself turned it down. And now, while attending the premiere of National Treasure: Edge of History alongside Lana, he would be asked by MUSE TV about when he would return, with the former WWE star noting it’s not up to him and he is just waiting for the opportunity.
Look: Tiger Woods Had Message For His Ex-Wife Today
On Saturday morning, Tiger and Charlie Woods stepped on the first tee for the first round of the PNC Championship. Just moments after the father-son duo hit their first tee shots, Tiger had a message for Charlie's mother. Woods sent a congratulatory message to his ex-wife, Elin Nordegren after she gave birth earlier this week.
webisjericho.com
Naomi Reportedly “Has To Make A Decision”
WWE suspended both Naomi and Sasha Banks after they walked out on the promotion due to being unhappy with their creative during the May 15th episode of Raw. And while there is likely much more to the situation than simply feeling their tag team was underutilized, as neither has commented yet, many questions remain unanswered. However, with Banks set to work for New Japan, fans have been wondering what the future holds for Naomi, with Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer reporting that she “has to make a decision” regarding her career.
webisjericho.com
Confirmation of Trent Seven’s AEW Contract Status
During last week’s Dynamite, Orange Cassidy offered Kip Sabian a shot at the All-Atlantic Championship. However, because he was hurt earlier in the evening, Sabian would turn down the shot but would get a replacement for Rampage. With it later revealed former NXT wrestler and fellow British wrestler Trent Seven was the man to take up the opportunity. And while Seven lost as expected, he is also set to appear on this week’s Rampage as part of an eight-man tag consisting of Cassidy, Dustin Rhodes, Chuck Taylor, and Trent Baretta vs. Sabian, The Butcher, The Blade, and himself.
webisjericho.com
Talk Is Jericho: Dangerous Breed – Crimes, Cons, Cats & Teddy Hart
Frederick Kroetsch followed Teddy Hart around with a camera for years and never thought he’d end up as a significant player in a documentary about Teddy Hart and the mysterious disappearance of Teddy’s ex-girlfriend, Samantha Fiddler. But that’s precisely what happened, and you can see it play out in the new doc, “Dangerous Breed: Crimes. Cons. Cats.” streaming now on Peacock. Frederick explains how he first met Teddy over ten years ago, why he decided to start filming Teddy, and what his original plans were for the footage. He talks about meeting and interviewing Samantha Fiddler, what he knows about her disappearance, and when his project turned into something else entirely.
webisjericho.com
Chris Jericho Set To Star In Wrestling-Themed Horror Film
Chris Jericho is a longtime horror movie buff, and he also recently made a cameo in the 2022 breakout slasher film, “Terrifier 2.”. Now, Deadline has reported that Jericho is set to lead the cast of a new wrestling-themed horror film, “Dark Match.” The Dept. 9 Studios film just wrapped filming in Edmonton, Canand.
webisjericho.com
Chris Jericho Cruise Main Event Confirmed
Chris Jericho’s Rock ’N’ Wrestling Rager At Sea is set to take sail on Feb. 2. The lineup features numerous AEW wrestlers, bands, comedians and special guests, and will also feature various live podcast recordings. AEW stars to appear include Tay Melo, Danhausen, Anna Jay, Eddie Kingston,...
Comments / 0