Read full article on original website
Related
Ozzy Osbourne says he "just can’t walk much now", unsure if 2023 tour will go ahead
Ozzy Osbourne says he still wants to perform despite his ongoing health issues: "I want to be out there. I want to be doing it"
Ozzy Osbourne Says He ‘Can’t F–king Walk Much Now’ + Wants to Be Onstage
Talking with SirusXM satellite radio, Ozzy Osbourne says that he is still fighting to walk six months after his spinal surgery. Unfortunately, he said that his inability to fully get around onstage may affect his 2023 tour dates. This may come as a surprise to those that watched Ozzy perform...
HARDY Says He Was Shocked After Ozzy Osbourne Sent Him a Wedding Video
HARDY’s October wedding came with plenty of expected well-wishes and praise, but when heavy metal legend Ozzy Osbourne sent congratulations, the country music singer was so starstruck that he thought he was being pranked. This past weekend, the Black Sabbath frontman posted a video to his Instagram account. In...
Sharon Osbourne Opens Up About The Scary Reason Why She And Ozzy Are Leaving America: We ‘Don’t Feel Safe Here’
Sharon Osbourne just made a shock and heart-breaking confession about her and husband Ozzy Osbourne’s future, revealing that they want to leave America because they are worried about their safety! Omg! SHARON OSBOURNE On Why She And OZZY Are L...
Gene Simmons Says Ace Frehley Was Right About Kiss’ ‘The Elder’
Gene Simmons now agrees with Ace Frehley's criticisms of Kiss' 1981 album Music From 'The Elder.'. Their dispute led to the guitarist's departure before Kiss made 1982's Creatures of the Night. But not before The Elder, with its full-album concept and orchestral elements, polarized fans and sold poorly. "When I...
Wolfgang Van Halen: "That’s the thing about my dad. He never half-assed anything"
Wolfgang VH reflects on his father Eddie Van Halen's legacy and taking over the EVH brand
guitar.com
Peter Frampton’s final live performance closes with Beatles’ While My Guitar Gently Weeps
Peter Frampton has officially ended his touring career with the close of his farewell world tour which began in 2019. The guitarist’s farewell world tour came to its final stop on 16 November at the Mitsubishi Electric Halle in Düsseldorf, Germany, ending a run that took Frampton on a run of over 50 shows across the US and even more dates worldwide following his announcement that he would be retiring from touring due to being Inclusion-Body Myositis.
Paul Stanley Says Kiss Is ‘Far From Done’ as Final Tour Rages On
Paul Stanley predicts Kiss fans will still get to see the band in some capacity even after they complete their End of the Road farewell tour and ostensibly retire from touring. "Kiss is like an army or a sports team," Stanley tells UCR ahead of his Saturday exhibition at Short...
Guitar World Magazine
Wolfgang Van Halen has inspired EVH Gear to release 24-fret and hardtail versions of its Eddie-inspired 5150 Series guitars
The new models – which will be joined by Fujigen EVH Signature guitars – will drastically alter the DNA of Eddie Van Halen’s original Kramer 5150 axe. Wolfgang Van Halen and his EVH co-runner Matt Bruck recently sat down with Guitar World to discuss what electric guitars the brand has in store for future releases – a topic of conversation that teased the arrival of some boundary-pushing axes for the firm.
Guitar World Magazine
Scott Ian controlled Zakk Wylde’s DigiTech Whammy pedal at Pantera’s recent show
The Anthrax man revisited a role he once performed for Dimebag Darrell when Pantera were on tour in '97/'98, and operated a DigiTech Whammy V that carried a strong instructional message. Earlier this month, the new-look Pantera lineup – which featured Zakk Wylde on electric guitar – took to the...
Slipknot Reveal First Seven Bands for First-Ever Knotfest Italy Lineup
Slipknot continue to take over the world, bringing their Knotfest branded festival to Italy for the first time in 2023. The group has announced lineup for the inaugural event, which is now on the schedule for June 25 in Bologna, Italy. Slipknot will headline the festival, with support from Architects,...
Roger Waters Unveils ‘The Lockdown Sessions’ Album
Roger Waters has confirmed The Lockdown Sessions, an album of material recorded during the pandemic. Waters began updating various Pink Floyd classics as well as his own solo material in May 2020, and continued through earlier this year. The cover versions were shared with fans via YouTube and social media, but The Lockdown Sessions compiles all of them together in one place.
Roger Waters Revamps Pink Floyd Classics In 'The Lockdown Sessions'
The six-track LP is available now.
Paul Stanley on life post-farewell tour: ‘We couldn’t kill KISS if we wanted to’
Paul Stanley says KISS’ legacy will live on beyond their last tour date — if that day ever comes, that is. Page Six exclusively caught up with the 70-year-old rocker, who is in the midst of KISS’ “End of the Road World Tour,” to discuss the looming end of the band’s nearly 50-year reign. “At this point, it really comes down to what’s possible at certain ages,” Stanley told us. “If we were wearing sneakers and T-shirts and jeans, we could do this into our 90s. But we’re carrying around 30, 40, 50 pounds of gear on stage, and making it look...
Hypebae
Bad Bunny's Girlfriend Gabriela Berlingeri Gives a Glimpse of Tour Life With Him
Bad Bunny and his girlfriend Gabriela Berlingeri rarely post about each other or their relationship online. However, Berlingeri, who’s been featured on a few of his songs, including “El Apagón” and “En Casita,” shared personal footage from his World’s Hottest Tour, which she was a part of.
TODAY.com
Adam Lambert delivers haunting cover of Duran Duran's 'Ordinary World'
This is no ordinary cover. On Dec. 13, Adam Lambert unveiled a video for his version of Duran Duran’s 1993 smash “Ordinary World.”. The track is slow and pensive, heavy on piano and strings, with the arrangement and Lambert’s distinctive voice giving the song an equally distinctive sound. It manages to remain loyal to the legendary band's original single while being unique in its own right.
webisjericho.com
Return Of The Ripper: An Ex-Judas Gets The Jasta Treatment For New EP
Sailing the high seas a little less than a decade ago on Motörhead’s Motörboat Cruise, Hatebreed frontman Jamey Jasta and former Judas Priest singer Tim “Ripper” Owens brainstormed an idea. Jasta had previously dipped his toes into production waters, but he wanted to lend a...
TMZ.com
Liver King Undergoes Tests To Prove Abs Are Real After Steroid Confession
The Liver King's gimmick might not be 100% legit, but his abs certainly appear to be ... 'cause a top plastic surgeon says the fitness influencer's shredded core is NOT fake. Along with being accused of using steroids (which just so happened to be true), people have speculated LK's washboard abs were actually a result of implants.
webisjericho.com
Mr. Bungle/Faith No More Singer Fights Off Drone While On Stage (w/Video)
A few weeks ago, Guns N’ Roses frontman Axl Rose called out fans who used drones to get footage of the band while they were performing. He told drone enthusiasts who were trying to capture bootleg footage to take their “toys somewhere else.”. Mr. Bungle singer Mike Patton...
Hellfest Announces 179 Bands for 2023 Lineup – Iron Maiden, Slipknot, Motley Crue + More
For the hard rock and metal lovers out there, France's Hellfest is an annual must-see event, and the 2023 edition is no different. Organizers have just unleashed a massive lineup of acts that will take over Clisson, France the weekend of June 15-18, 2023, with KISS, Motley Crue, Iron Maiden and Slipknot headlining the bill.
Comments / 0