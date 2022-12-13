Paul Stanley says KISS’ legacy will live on beyond their last tour date — if that day ever comes, that is. Page Six exclusively caught up with the 70-year-old rocker, who is in the midst of KISS’ “End of the Road World Tour,” to discuss the looming end of the band’s nearly 50-year reign. “At this point, it really comes down to what’s possible at certain ages,” Stanley told us. “If we were wearing sneakers and T-shirts and jeans, we could do this into our 90s. But we’re carrying around 30, 40, 50 pounds of gear on stage, and making it look...

