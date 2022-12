A new survey from Tulane University shows the traditional office environment is making a bit of a post-pandemic comeback; especially among smaller businesses. The survey asked over 150 startups and small businesses across a 10-parish region about staffing and plans to lease office space. Emily Egan, with Tulane’s Freeman School of Business, says nearly 70-percent plan to add employees and the number planning to lease space rose by six-percent.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 2 HOURS AGO