Sugarbacon Proper Kitchen Debuts New Menus

Sugarbacon Proper Kitchen, the popular eatery with locations in historic downtown McKinney and Watter’s Creek in Allen has added new entree offerings, savory sides and specialty cocktails to the unique menu which offers something for everyone. Grilled duck breast (heirloom carrots, whiskey butter, baby kale and ginger-carrot puree), a...
MCKINNEY, TX
cravedfw

First Look: Kome Sushi and Handroll Bar

Kome, a new sushi and handroll bar has opened in the space previously occupied by Sushi De Handroll at The Hill in Dallas. Kome is located at 8041 Walnut Hill Ln St 820 in Dallas. The owner is Roy Ahn, who opened several Japanese spots over the years in the...
DALLAS, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Cracked & Crepe to serve crepes, chicken fried steak in east Frisco

Cracked & Crepe is set to open Dec. 19. (Alex Reece/Community Impact) Cracked & Crepe is set to hold its grand opening Dec. 19 at 8050 Preston Road, Ste. 107, in Frisco. The “modern yet traditional” restaurant will offer crepes, pancakes and omelets as well as burgers, paninis and Southern meals, such as chicken fried steak. Cracked & Crepe will offer customizable skillet and griddle meals and will also offer espresso beverages and noncaffeinated drinks. 469-200-5032.
FRISCO, TX
purewow.com

￼The Best Meals We Ate in Dallas This Year

It’s been a delicious year. From beautiful cuts of beef to desserts so delicate they’ll bring a tear to your eye; we’re sharing the top 12 bites of the last year. Some of the dishes are from new neighborhood hotspots and others seem to be standing the test of time. Let’s dig in!
DALLAS, TX
Dallas Observer

The Most Celebrated Openings and Mournful Closings of 2022

With 2022 coming to a close and 2023 just a couple of weeks away, we want to call attention to some of the new restaurants that have opened this year and remember old favorites that have closed. In no particular order, here are some highlights from 2022’s openings and closings:
DALLAS, TX
BoardingArea

Review: Four Seasons Dallas (Now Ritz-Carlton Dallas, Las Colinas)

I spent one night at the Four Seasons Dallas, officially called the Four Seasons Resort and Club Dallas at Las Colinas. Effective today, it has left the Four Seasons family and is now part of the Marriott portfolio. Currently, it is operating as The Las Colinas Resort but will undergo renovation and re-brand as a Ritz-Carlton in 2024. There’s a lot to like about this hotel and overall I had a very pleasant stay. But is it worth the money? No way – the switch to Ritz-Carlton is very appropriate.
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

The Ultimate Guide To Buying Cowboy Boots in Dallas-Fort Worth

Every Texan should have a pair of cowboy boots in their closets. You never know when you’ll need to kick a fence or dust at a rodeo dance hall, or even just kick up your heels on a Saturday night. And sure, Fort Worth might be the cowboy capital, with a bounty of iconic boot shops, but here in Dallas we’ve seen scores of cosmopolitan cowboys, too. And there are plenty of stores ready to outfit them. We’ve rounded up some of the best spots across North Texas, from the Fort Worth Stockyards to Highland Park Village, to find your next pair of cowboy boots.
DALLAS, TX
advocatemag.com

New restaurant coming soon from TJ’s Seafood owner

Just a month after the opening of Escondido at Preston Royal, restaurateur Jon Alexis is back with another restaurant— Ramble Room. Under his hospitality group, Imperial Fizz, Ramble Room is set to open at Snider Plaza in spring 2023. It will be a family-friendly restaurant. Though a full menu...
DALLAS, TX
CultureMap Dallas

Splendid Crystal Charity Ball 2022 whisks Dallas dreamers to Italy for a bella notte

Crystal Charity Ball 2022 brought Italian magnificence to Dallas' grandest gala.Ball chairman Susan Farris chose the theme "Splendido Italiano" as a nod to her family heritage. She looked every bit the perfecto Italian hostess as she greeted guests, dressed in her vibrant blue and yellow "Capri" gown by Naeem Khan.The annual black-tie gala, held Saturday, December 3, is the grand finale of the social season and benefits children's charities around the city.For the milestone 70th year of Crystal Charity Ball, the Hilton Anatole Hotel's foyer and ballroom were filled with the sights, sounds, and tastes of Italy, thanks to Tom...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

$19 Million Home Listed in Dallas

A $19.9 million home and estate has recently been listed for sale in the Dallas area. Brokered by Douglas-Elliman, the estate rivals many palatial mansions and is one of the more stunning properties to become available in recent years. The 31,234-square-foot single-family home is located in Southlake on more than 3.5 acres of carefully landscaped property that shows off some of the best views North Texas has to offer.
DALLAS, TX
fwtx.com

Temperature’s Rising at 225 BBQ

As long as local barbecue aficionados can remember, Arlington’s traditional barbecue game has always been strong. Joints, restaurants, and ‘cue holes-in-the-wall like David’s BBQ, Oh My BBQ, and Eddie Deen’s Crossroads Smokehouse have done a serviceable job in the brisket, ribs, and sausage business. Tastes in...
ARLINGTON, TX
papercitymag.com

Inside Heritage Auctions’ Jaw-Dropping Texas Jewels Preview

Heritage Auctions execs Ed Beardsley, Michelle Castro at Heritage Auctions Fall Fine Jewelry Signature Auction Preview (Photo by William Neal) A tony crowd gathered one perfect Saturday morning for a magnificent preview of one of the most exciting Texas jewel collections to come across the block, offered by Dallas-founded Heritage Auctions, the world’s third-largest auction house. The Crescent’s private meeting rooms served as a fitting backdrop for a collection that, days later, would generate significant dollars for Texas charities.
DALLAS, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas shoe business Hari Mari cobbles out unique niche

Owners Jeremy and Lila Stewart opened their flagship store on Knox Street in May 2021. (Karen Chaney/Community Impact) Jeremy and Lila Stewart said they knew they wanted a new career path that would encompass helping children after returning from Indonesia. Jeremy had produced a documentary there about the effects of malnutrition on children in Southeast Asia, and Lila spent her time helping children in orphanages. However, they wanted to start a business, not a nonprofit.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

New Restaurants Open in DFW

Since the beginning of November, the Dallas-Fort Worth area has seen a massive increase in restaurant openings, with 24 new restaurants popping up within the last month and a half. Among these restaurants is 360 Brunch House in East Dallas which opened in early November. They specialize in brunch and...
DALLAS, TX
papercitymag.com

Scenes from the 2022 Highland Park Village Christmas Lights Celebration and Shopping Stroll

Shoppers in Teressa Foglia's custom hat pop-up. (Photo by George Fiala) What: The Annual Christmas Lights Celebration and Shopping Stroll at Highland Park Village, one of the finest shopping centers in the country. Visitors explored exclusive store activations and promotions while supporting local charities partners throughout the Village, including the Salvation Army, and the Community Partners of Dallas’ Toy Drive.
DALLAS, TX

