FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former Forth PD Officer Aaron Dean Guilty of Manslaughter in the Killing of Atatiana JeffersonLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Grand Prairie ISD Teacher Accused of Having Intimate Relationship with StudentLarry LeaseGrand Prairie, TX
Social media cast doubts over the real age of 12 year old Dallas football starAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Tuesday Morning Closing Multiple StoresJoel EisenbergDallas, TX
Walmart launches drone delivery in DallasAsh JurbergDallas, TX
cravedfw
Sugarbacon Proper Kitchen Debuts New Menus
Sugarbacon Proper Kitchen, the popular eatery with locations in historic downtown McKinney and Watter’s Creek in Allen has added new entree offerings, savory sides and specialty cocktails to the unique menu which offers something for everyone. Grilled duck breast (heirloom carrots, whiskey butter, baby kale and ginger-carrot puree), a...
cravedfw
First Look: Kome Sushi and Handroll Bar
Kome, a new sushi and handroll bar has opened in the space previously occupied by Sushi De Handroll at The Hill in Dallas. Kome is located at 8041 Walnut Hill Ln St 820 in Dallas. The owner is Roy Ahn, who opened several Japanese spots over the years in the...
Cracked & Crepe to serve crepes, chicken fried steak in east Frisco
Cracked & Crepe is set to open Dec. 19. (Alex Reece/Community Impact) Cracked & Crepe is set to hold its grand opening Dec. 19 at 8050 Preston Road, Ste. 107, in Frisco. The “modern yet traditional” restaurant will offer crepes, pancakes and omelets as well as burgers, paninis and Southern meals, such as chicken fried steak. Cracked & Crepe will offer customizable skillet and griddle meals and will also offer espresso beverages and noncaffeinated drinks. 469-200-5032.
purewow.com
￼The Best Meals We Ate in Dallas This Year
It’s been a delicious year. From beautiful cuts of beef to desserts so delicate they’ll bring a tear to your eye; we’re sharing the top 12 bites of the last year. Some of the dishes are from new neighborhood hotspots and others seem to be standing the test of time. Let’s dig in!
Dallas Observer
The Most Celebrated Openings and Mournful Closings of 2022
With 2022 coming to a close and 2023 just a couple of weeks away, we want to call attention to some of the new restaurants that have opened this year and remember old favorites that have closed. In no particular order, here are some highlights from 2022’s openings and closings:
Review: Four Seasons Dallas (Now Ritz-Carlton Dallas, Las Colinas)
I spent one night at the Four Seasons Dallas, officially called the Four Seasons Resort and Club Dallas at Las Colinas. Effective today, it has left the Four Seasons family and is now part of the Marriott portfolio. Currently, it is operating as The Las Colinas Resort but will undergo renovation and re-brand as a Ritz-Carlton in 2024. There’s a lot to like about this hotel and overall I had a very pleasant stay. But is it worth the money? No way – the switch to Ritz-Carlton is very appropriate.
WFAA
Y'all, we're sorry ... but the Original Chicken Crispers at Chili's are gone. Removed from the menu.
DALLAS — There isn't much quite like learning a childhood food staple of yours is gone forever. People are not happy about this: Texas Chili's has discontinued its Original Chicken Crispers (gasp). For the Chili's hardcore fans, you've probably known about this for a while. Chili's tweeted in late...
Here Are the 10 Best Cupcakes In Dallas
Here's where to find the most delicious cupcakes in the city.
dmagazine.com
The Ultimate Guide To Buying Cowboy Boots in Dallas-Fort Worth
Every Texan should have a pair of cowboy boots in their closets. You never know when you’ll need to kick a fence or dust at a rodeo dance hall, or even just kick up your heels on a Saturday night. And sure, Fort Worth might be the cowboy capital, with a bounty of iconic boot shops, but here in Dallas we’ve seen scores of cosmopolitan cowboys, too. And there are plenty of stores ready to outfit them. We’ve rounded up some of the best spots across North Texas, from the Fort Worth Stockyards to Highland Park Village, to find your next pair of cowboy boots.
Sweetgreen Opens its Newest Dallas Location in Southlake
The 2,800 sq ft location will include booth and banquette seating for up to 30 diners
advocatemag.com
New restaurant coming soon from TJ’s Seafood owner
Just a month after the opening of Escondido at Preston Royal, restaurateur Jon Alexis is back with another restaurant— Ramble Room. Under his hospitality group, Imperial Fizz, Ramble Room is set to open at Snider Plaza in spring 2023. It will be a family-friendly restaurant. Though a full menu...
Splendid Crystal Charity Ball 2022 whisks Dallas dreamers to Italy for a bella notte
Crystal Charity Ball 2022 brought Italian magnificence to Dallas' grandest gala.Ball chairman Susan Farris chose the theme "Splendido Italiano" as a nod to her family heritage. She looked every bit the perfecto Italian hostess as she greeted guests, dressed in her vibrant blue and yellow "Capri" gown by Naeem Khan.The annual black-tie gala, held Saturday, December 3, is the grand finale of the social season and benefits children's charities around the city.For the milestone 70th year of Crystal Charity Ball, the Hilton Anatole Hotel's foyer and ballroom were filled with the sights, sounds, and tastes of Italy, thanks to Tom...
fox4news.com
Chef Tim Love opens Tannahill's Tavern in Fort Worth Stockyards
Chef Tim Love is adding a tavern and concert hall to his growing empire of restaurants and hotels all in Fort Worth. He joined Good Day to talk about Tannahill's Tavern, which just opened in the Stockyards.
dallasexpress.com
$19 Million Home Listed in Dallas
A $19.9 million home and estate has recently been listed for sale in the Dallas area. Brokered by Douglas-Elliman, the estate rivals many palatial mansions and is one of the more stunning properties to become available in recent years. The 31,234-square-foot single-family home is located in Southlake on more than 3.5 acres of carefully landscaped property that shows off some of the best views North Texas has to offer.
fwtx.com
Temperature’s Rising at 225 BBQ
As long as local barbecue aficionados can remember, Arlington’s traditional barbecue game has always been strong. Joints, restaurants, and ‘cue holes-in-the-wall like David’s BBQ, Oh My BBQ, and Eddie Deen’s Crossroads Smokehouse have done a serviceable job in the brisket, ribs, and sausage business. Tastes in...
papercitymag.com
Inside Heritage Auctions’ Jaw-Dropping Texas Jewels Preview
Heritage Auctions execs Ed Beardsley, Michelle Castro at Heritage Auctions Fall Fine Jewelry Signature Auction Preview (Photo by William Neal) A tony crowd gathered one perfect Saturday morning for a magnificent preview of one of the most exciting Texas jewel collections to come across the block, offered by Dallas-founded Heritage Auctions, the world’s third-largest auction house. The Crescent’s private meeting rooms served as a fitting backdrop for a collection that, days later, would generate significant dollars for Texas charities.
Dallas shoe business Hari Mari cobbles out unique niche
Owners Jeremy and Lila Stewart opened their flagship store on Knox Street in May 2021. (Karen Chaney/Community Impact) Jeremy and Lila Stewart said they knew they wanted a new career path that would encompass helping children after returning from Indonesia. Jeremy had produced a documentary there about the effects of malnutrition on children in Southeast Asia, and Lila spent her time helping children in orphanages. However, they wanted to start a business, not a nonprofit.
dallasexpress.com
New Restaurants Open in DFW
Since the beginning of November, the Dallas-Fort Worth area has seen a massive increase in restaurant openings, with 24 new restaurants popping up within the last month and a half. Among these restaurants is 360 Brunch House in East Dallas which opened in early November. They specialize in brunch and...
dmagazine.com
Hot Property: A Thoughtfully Updated Mid-Century Across from the Dixon Branch Greenbelt
The 61-year-old mid-century modern at 10242 Creekmere Dr. is a fully renovated home. But unlike many quick-turn renovations, which are meant to maximize sales, here “everything was very thoughtfully done, and done over time,” listing agent Kyle Brinkley says. The current owners moved into the Eastwood property back...
papercitymag.com
Scenes from the 2022 Highland Park Village Christmas Lights Celebration and Shopping Stroll
Shoppers in Teressa Foglia's custom hat pop-up. (Photo by George Fiala) What: The Annual Christmas Lights Celebration and Shopping Stroll at Highland Park Village, one of the finest shopping centers in the country. Visitors explored exclusive store activations and promotions while supporting local charities partners throughout the Village, including the Salvation Army, and the Community Partners of Dallas’ Toy Drive.
