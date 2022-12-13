ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

DeSantis announces plans to empanel grand jury for COVID vaccines, create alternative guidelines

By Cindy Krischer Goodman, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
 3 days ago

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Tuesday he will take targeted measures to dig deeper into the safety of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines and counter information provided by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

During a roundtable with Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo, the governor announced three key initiatives:

•Statewide grand jury. DeSantis said he will ask for the state Supreme Court to investigate what he described as “wrongdoings” in Florida with respect to COVID vaccines, adding that he expects to get approval for it to be empaneled, likely in the Tampa Bay area. “That will come with legal processes that will be able to get more information and bring legal liability for those who created misconduct,” he said.

•Public advisory board. The plan is to create the Public Health Integrity Committee to offer alternative guidance on COVID vaccines and public health. “Our CDC at this point, anything they put out, you just assume that it’s not worth the paper it is printed on,” DeSantis said.

•More state-supported research. University of Florida researchers and county medical examiners will be tasked with studying links to deaths from the COVID mRNA vaccines and myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart muscle.

These three initiatives came after more than 90 minutes of discussion from scientists, epidemiologists, physicians and a health-care workers focused on why the COVID mRNA vaccine should not be trusted. Most of Tuesday’s speakers will be on the advisory panel, DeSantis said.

“We are bringing common sense back to public health recommendations,” Ladapo said. “We have created a group of scientific experts who are well established and successful in their fields ... we will be issuing recommendations that make sense and are scientifically valid.”

DeSantis has previously rallied against employer and government vaccine requirements and spoken out about concerns with side effects from mRNA COVID vaccines. He initially announced he had received a Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

On Tuesday, Ladapo repeated his position from eight months ago that children should not get vaccinated.

“I told parents it is OK not to give into pressure from their doctors to give their kids vaccines that they didn’t feel comfortable with, specifically these mRNA COVID-19 vaccines that were approved a little bit quickly,” he said.

The Republican governor, who has been mentioned as a possible presidential candidate in 2024, often speaks out against the Biden Administration’s handling of the COVID pandemic and highlights how Florida’s approach to lockdown, mask mandates, and vaccination requirements has differed.

Many of the roundtable speakers repeated his admonishment of Biden Administration health officials Dr. Anthony Fauci and Dr. Rochelle Walensky, and said there is not a scientific consensus on the safety of vaccines. Several of the speakers advocated that only people age 50 or older get vaccinated — if at all.

Researchers studying adverse reactions said during the roundtable that pharmaceutical companies Pfizer and Moderna have not provided their data on the COVID-19 vaccines to them despite requests for it.

“We’ll be able to get the data whether they want to give it or not,” DeSantis said. “In Florida, it is illegal to mislead and misrepresent, especially when you are talking about the efficacy of a drug.”

The majority of national health experts have said COVID vaccines are safe and side effects are rare. Daniel Salmon, who leads the Institute for Vaccine Safety at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, has repeatedly said the mRNA technology has been studied for decades for use in vaccines and cancer treatments.

During the roundtable, DeSantis referred to a Florida Department of Health study from October that Ladapo said led him to advise against mRNA COVID vaccines for young males age 18 to 39.

But Salmon said Ladapo’s research on young men’s deaths linked to the COVID vaccine was not thorough or peer-reviewed. “Putting out half-baked reports from a department of health is a dangerous thing to do,” he told The Washington Post.

Last week, Dr. Katelyn Jetelina, an epidemiologist and data scientist, said getting COVID is more of a threat than the vaccine, noting research showing one or more infections could cause changes to the brain or heart.

“Long COVID is going to impact our quality of life for years to come,” she said in a recorded interview . “I think we are going to see an increased prevalence of bad stuff down the road.”

In the United States, more than 613 million doses of the COVID vaccine or booster have been given so far.

Sun Sentinel health reporter Cindy Goodman can be reached at cgoodman@sunsentinel.com

