Hulu Orders Dan Levy & Ally Pankiw’s Standing By to Series
Hulu has given a series order to Standing By, a comedy from Dan Levy (Schitt’s Creek) and Ally Pankiw that is being produced by 20th Television Animation. Levy will executive produce the series, which comes from his previous overall deal with ABC Signature, under his Not A Real Production Company banner. He will also star alongside David Tennant, Natalie Palamides, Glenn Close, Poppy Liu and Samira Wiley. Danielle Uhlarik is attached as showrunner and executive producer.
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Left Suicide Note, Cited Past Struggles
We have another sad update on the stunning death of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss. As you likely know by now, the former So You Think You Can Dance runner-up and long-time DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show took his own life on Monday. tWitch was only 40 years old.
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Reveals More Disturbing Details About His Death
The late Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' wife suspected something was wrong on the morning the beloved DJ was found dead. According to a report TMZ published on Thursday, December 15, Allison Holker went to a local brand of the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday morning to report her husband missing. She said that Boss left their home unexpectedly and didn't answer any communication afterward. She told police how out of character it was for him to do that, especially since they had just celebrated their anniversary days before and there was no argument between them.
Young & Restless Preview: Kyle and Summer Are Stunned by What They Find at the Abbott Cabin
They may need a Christmas miracle to get her out of this one…. Viewers are aware that Diane is currently hiding out in the Abbott cabin in an attempt to keep her safe from Jeremy, who was made to believe that she simply left Genoa City to get away. Even though we don’t know the man all that well, one thing is very clear… He’s not stupid and likely knows a con when he sees one.
Netflix Sets Unscripted Survival Competition Series
Netflix has added to its roster for 2023 the all-new unscripted survival competition series Outlast from Aggregate Films and Nomad Entertainment. The raw survival competition series follows as 16 lone wolves must outlast each other in the Alaskan wilderness in an attempt to win $1 million. There is only one rule in the cutthroat game: they must be a part of a team to win.
Apple TV+ Expands Mythic Quest World with Mere Mortals
Apple TV+ has ordered to series Mere Mortals, an eight-episode spin-off of its hit comedy show Mythic Quest. Mere Mortals will explore the lives of employees, players and fans who are impacted by the video game from Mythic Quest. It will draw on multiple Mythic Quest episodes, including the upcoming “Sarian,” last year’s “Everlight,” season one’s “A Dark Quiet Death,” season two’s “Backstory!” and the stand-alone episode “Mythic Quest: Quarantine.”
Baboon, IQI Prep Winnie the Pooh Prequel
Baboon Animation and IQI Media are working together on a prequel to A.A. Milne’s classic book Winnie-the-Pooh. Baboon and IQI have set a 2024 release for the feature, to be followed immediately by the series. DreamWorks alum Mike de Seve (Madagascar, Monsters vs. Aliens) will direct and co-write with...
IMDb Reveals Top TV Shows of 2022
IMDbPro data on the page views of more than 200 million monthly visitors to IMDb ranks The Batman as the top movie of 2022 and Stranger Things as the top spot for TV series. House of the Dragon ranks second for series on TV or streaming, followed by Better Call Saul, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power and Euphoria. In consecutive order, the rest of the top 10 features The Boys, Moon Knight, The Sandman, Ozark and Inventing Anna.
Cream Productions Taps Producer John Ealer
Cream Productions has hired veteran producer, showrunner and director John Ealer as senior production executive. Ealer will oversee Cream’s production slate and supervise showrunners while also executive producing multiple projects for major networks. He has worked with Cream before, having served as showrunner, director and head writer on CNN’s The History of the Sitcom and The Story of Late Night.
FOX Entertainment Ties Up with Rodney Rothman & Modern Magic
FOX Entertainment and Modern Magic, founded by Academy Award-winning filmmaker Rodney Rothman (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse) and producing partner Adam Rosenberg, have entered into a broadcast direct agreement to develop animated programming for FOX Network. Modern Magic will develop and produce a new raft of half-hour and hour-long animated series...
YFE Launches Kartoon Genius! Block on Fix&Foxi TV
Your Family Entertainment (YFE), whose main shareholder is Genius Brands International, has launched the new programming block Kartoon Genius! on Fix&Foxi TV. Kartoon Genius! includes exclusive content such as Rainbow Rangers and Llama Llama. Next year, it will debut Thomas Edison’s Secret Lab and Stan Lee’s Superhero Kindergarten with Arnold Schwarzenegger.
