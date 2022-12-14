Read full article on original website
Related
World Screen News
Banijay Benelux Teams with Topkapi
Banijay Benelux has partnered with Amsterdam-based Topkapi (Flying Dutchmen, The Terrible Eighties) to expand its scripted portfolio and strengthen its international footing. Led by Laurette Schillings, Arnold Heslenfeld and Frans van Gestel, Topkapi is behind films such as Piece of My Heart and Close. It has been at the forefront of 50 international co-productions thus far and has over 100 titles in its catalog.
World Screen News
Baboon, IQI Prep Winnie the Pooh Prequel
Baboon Animation and IQI Media are working together on a prequel to A.A. Milne’s classic book Winnie-the-Pooh. Baboon and IQI have set a 2024 release for the feature, to be followed immediately by the series. DreamWorks alum Mike de Seve (Madagascar, Monsters vs. Aliens) will direct and co-write with...
World Screen News
Swixer Appoints Exec Producer of Drama & Commercials
Swedish production company Swixer has tapped Giulio Musi as executive producer of drama and commercials as it seeks to expand its drama series, film and commercial production. Musi will work with production companies and agencies throughout Europe to expand Swixer’s portfolio in TV and film. The Cannes Lion-winning producer’s most recent credit is for producing Humanization (Förmänskligas), which will premiere on January 27 in Stockholm.
World Screen News
Cream Productions Taps Producer John Ealer
Cream Productions has hired veteran producer, showrunner and director John Ealer as senior production executive. Ealer will oversee Cream’s production slate and supervise showrunners while also executive producing multiple projects for major networks. He has worked with Cream before, having served as showrunner, director and head writer on CNN’s The History of the Sitcom and The Story of Late Night.
Comments / 0