Banijay Benelux has partnered with Amsterdam-based Topkapi (Flying Dutchmen, The Terrible Eighties) to expand its scripted portfolio and strengthen its international footing. Led by Laurette Schillings, Arnold Heslenfeld and Frans van Gestel, Topkapi is behind films such as Piece of My Heart and Close. It has been at the forefront of 50 international co-productions thus far and has over 100 titles in its catalog.

3 DAYS AGO