Chicago, IL

Who wins Week 15 game between Bears and Eagles?

By Alyssa Barbieri
By Alyssa Barbieri
2 days ago
 2 days ago
The Chicago Bears (3-10) will host the Philadelphia Eagles (12-1) on Sunday, where the Bears will look to break their six-game losing streak against arguably the best team in the NFL.

Chicago is coming off a much-needed bye week, where they had a chance to regroup before a final four-game stretch that’s the toughest in the league. The Bears will face three playoff teams (the Eagles, Bills and Vikings) along with a surging Lions team in the hunt for the postseason. While Chicago probably doesn’t stand a chance in this game against Philadelphia, quarterback Justin Fields will make things a little more bearable.

Meanwhile, the Eagles are coming off a 48-22 rout of the New York Giants, where they officially clinched a playoff berth. Philadelphia has been rolling this season, with a high-powered offense (with MVP candidate Jalen Hurts) and a dominant defense. Their lone loss came to division rivals, the Washington Commanders, back in Week 10.

The Bears are 9-point home underdogs against the Eagles, per Tipico Sportsbook. It’s not a huge surprise considering Philadelphia is trending toward a Super Bowl while Chicago is competing for a top-three draft pick.

Will the Bears pull off an upset and break their six-game losing streak? Or will Chicago inch one step closer to a top draft pick with another loss?

Who wins on Sunday?

