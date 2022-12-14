Two-year-old hospitalized with RSV spent eight days on ventilator

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — There are many respiratory viruses going around, it can be tough to know what virus your child has, how to treat it and where, if necessary to get care. "There's lots of talk about COVID-19, RSV, influenza, but really the thing to focus on when your child is ill with a respiratory virus is that it often doesn't matter what type of respiratory virus they have, the symptoms can usually be managed at home," said Dr. Tiffany Stromberg, a pediatric specialist at Presbyterian.

ALBUQUERQUE, NM ・ 2 DAYS AGO