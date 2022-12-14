Two-year-old hospitalized with RSV spent eight days on ventilator

Read full article on original website
KOAT 7
Treating children's viruses at home
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — There are many respiratory viruses going around, it can be tough to know what virus your child has, how to treat it and where, if necessary to get care. "There's lots of talk about COVID-19, RSV, influenza, but really the thing to focus on when your child is ill with a respiratory virus is that it often doesn't matter what type of respiratory virus they have, the symptoms can usually be managed at home," said Dr. Tiffany Stromberg, a pediatric specialist at Presbyterian.
KOAT 7
UNMH shares update on COVID-19, flu and RSV cases
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Most hospitals like to run around 85% capacity. UNM officials say their overall hospital capacity has been well over 100% for six weeks. Their chief medical officer says this is unlike anything he's ever seen. "The team here is definitely experiencing this as a historic public...
rrobserver.com
Suit: Botched diagnostic test led to columnist’s death
A lawsuit alleges that former Journal columnist Jim Belshaw died as a result of a botched diagnostic test performed in 2020 at a University of New Mexico Health Sciences facility. The lawsuit, filed in 13th Judicial District Court, alleges that a procedure called a cerebral angiography resulted in an injury...
KRQE News 13
KRQE Newsfeed: Life sentence, APD traffic tickets, Cold weekend temperatures, Homeless, Toys for Tots
[1] Man sentenced for role in 4-year-old’s death in 2019 – A New Mexico man will serve a life sentence in prison for beating a 4-year-old boy to death. Thursday, state prosecutors read statements and explained the horrific abuse 4-year-old James Dunklee went through at the hands of Zerrick Marquez. Dunklee had a total of 30 injuries across his body, including skull fractures, broken bones and multiple bruises.
Attorney for man shot by New Mexico officer says medical needs not met in jail
Police claimed Gabriel Velasquez tried to walk out of the store with merchandise when employees confronted him.
Florida man accused of striking wife with Christmas tree after asked to help make dinner
A Florida man was arrested on Monday evening after he was accused of hitting his wife with a Christmas tree when she asked for help with dinner.
Elderly couple loses everything in Albuquerque fire; wife in critical condition
“We're thinking they were asleep at that time because the whole house was engulfed with smoke mostly because it started from my grandparents' room in the back right corner,” said Padilla.
New Mexico man convicted, sentenced for molesting children
The alleged abuse came to light in 2020.
ksfr.org
Three major NM Hospitals see increase in respiratory illnesses
A surge of respiratory viruses that affect both adults and children alike have stretched New Mexico’s three biggest hospitals to their operational limits. Dubbed a “triple-demic”, the combination of COVID, RSV and the flu have led to The University of New Mexico (UNMH), Lovelace and Presbyterian hospitals facing maximum capacity, limited beds for patients and packed emergency waiting rooms.
KOAT 7
City of Albuquerque to offer free meals to children during winter break
The city of Albuquerque will be offering free hot meals to kids in Albuquerque during the winter break. The city says meals will be provided to children who are enrolled in an eligible after-school program in Albuquerque and Bernalillo County. Children who are enrolled in a community center program will...
Albuquerque Police say there’s 67,000 active warrants in Bernalillo County, ask legislators for help
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police say there are almost 5,000 active felony and more than 62,000 misdemeanor warrants in Bernalillo County. And Police Chief Harold Medina claims that officers are probably letting some with outstanding warrants walk free, due to a backlog. In a letter to state legislators, Medina is now asking for targeted help. […]
KOAT 7
Gun used by Brandon Travis during UNM shooting was stolen
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Target 7 is uncovering more details in the deadly shooting that happened on November 19th at the University of New Mexico campus, when New Mexico State University basketball player Mike Peake killed 19-year-old Brandon Travis in what police say was self-defense. State Police have now confirmed...
KOAT 7
Albuquerque probation and parole office shot on Thursday
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a shooting at the New Mexico Probation and Parole office building. No one was injured in the shooting. The building was damaged and the shooting happened after hours. APD officers in the South Valley are investigating the scene. This is...
KRQE News 13
Man accused of Albuquerque double homicide pleads not guilty
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man accused of a double homicide was arraigned Friday. Jayme Olson, 27, is accused of shooting 33-year-old Nicole Amaya and 49-year-old Bernabe Jurado in August near Lomas and I-25. Witnesses say Olson’s girlfriend got into a fight with Amaya, then shot her and Jurado. Friday, Olson pleads not guilty to first-degree murder and tampering with evidence charges. He is already being held until trial.
Annual FBI holiday scam warning for New Mexico includes 'pig butchering'
News Release FBI Albuquerque Division - Public Affairs Office What does pig butchering have to do with an annual FBI warning about online scams during the holidays in New Mexico? The porcine dubbed fraud is one of several the Albuquerque FBI Division wants to inform the public about as more people ...
KRQE News 13
APD to create new ‘Domestic Abuse Response Team’
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are taking steps to help victims of domestic violence better. City officials say 1-in-3 women and 1-in-7 men in New Mexico will experience domestic violence in their lifetime. APD is creating a new Domestic Abuse Response Team (DART). Thanks to a roughly $56,000...
KRQE Newsfeed: Mailbox explosion, Historic neighborhood, Cold temperatures, Budget increase, Raton librarian
Wednesday’s Top Stories Wednesday’s Five Facts [1] Video captures Rio Rancho mailbox explosion – A Rio Rancho community is on edge after a loud explosion ricked the neighborhood around 3 a.m. Sunday. Video shows a person approaching one resident’s mailbox. Then, an explosion can be seen and a car drives away. There is no word […]
