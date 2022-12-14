ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Club Q mass shooting survivors testify to Congress against anti-LGBT+ violence: ‘We are being slaughtered’

By Alex Woodward
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cBuvu_0jiZJGBu00

James Slaugh was ready to leave Club Q just before midnight on 19 November when a person armed with an AR-15 -style rifle opened fire inside the LGBT + nightclub, striking him in the arm, his boyfriend in the leg, and his sister five times in her abdomen.

They were among more than a dozen people who were injured that night within a matter of seconds. Five people were killed.

At least three people inside the Colorado Springs club tackled the shooter, wrestling away a rifle and a pistol, before police arrived that night.

“I can’t imagine what would happen if the shooter wasn’t taken down that night,” Mr Slaugh told the House Oversight Committee on 14 December. “Club Q was a second home and safe space not just for me but for all of us.”

A panel of Club Q mass shooting survivors testified to the committee about the attack and the surge of hateful and inflammatory rhetoric that advocates argue has fuelled a wave of anti-LGBT+ threats and violence.

“Outside of these spaces we’re continually being dehumanised, marginalised and targeted … We shouldn’t have to fear when we go to our safe spaces or anywhere for that matter,” Mr Slaugh said. “Hate rhetoric from politicians, religious leaders and media outlets is at the root of attacks … And it needs to stop now.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nqWpT_0jiZJGBu00

Michael Anderson, who was bartending the night of the attack, said he felt as if the shooter entered the club to “hunt us down as if our lives meant nothing.”

“I ran for my life that night, praying and hoping the violence would end,” he said.

He remembered the rapid sound of bullets firing across the room. He saw a friend “bleeding out” on the ground.

“I had to tell him goodbye while fearing for my life,” he said.

Anderson Lee Aldrich was charged with 305 criminal counts, including five counts of first-degree murder, five counts of committing a bias-motivated crime – or “hate” crime – and several charges of attempted murder and assault in the first degree and second degree.

Law enforcement officials have not yet discussed or revealed a motive, but LGBT+ advocates and public officials have condemned the massacre as an act of hate-driven violence , born from anti-LGBT+ bigotry that proliferates across social media and a wave of politicised harassment aimed at transgender people and drag performers.

Rising hate is “fueled by nearly unfettered access to guns and political extremism and rhetoric that is deliberately devised to make our community less safe, less equal and less free,” according to Kelly Robinson, president of the Human Rights Campaign.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZGsvE_0jiZJGBu00

A recent report from the Human Rights Campaign charted the rise of online harassment campaigns that targeted 24 different hospitals and health care providers across 21 states between August and November alone.

Campaigns from far-right influencers who target gender-affirming care for transgender young people provoked threatening messages and hoax bomb threats to hospitals and providers, while right-wing media and public officials amplify far-right activists, forging a cycle of abuse, according to the report. Meanwhile, an explosion of Republican-led state-level legislation has targeted transgender youth and their healthcare.

In 2022, 344 such bills were introduced across 23 states, according to the Human Rights Campaign. More than 25 of those bills were enacted; 17 target trans people.

A bill supported by more than 30 House Republicans proposed a more-expansive version of what critics have called state-level “Don’t Say Gay” bills used to restrict classroom discussion of LGBT+ people.

“These unrelenting efforts by extremist lawmakers help reinforce inflammatory narratives about our communities, regardless of whether the underlying bills are enacted,” Ms Robinson said. “These narratives have been weaponized many times in the past against our community – to enact discriminatory laws, to encourage extremist rhetoric, and to enable violence.”

Olivia Hunt, policy director for the National Center for Transgender Equality, said there is a “straight line that can be drawn from the legislation trying to strip trans people of our human rights to the increasingly hostile and inflammatory rhetoric portraying us as a threat to society to the acts of violence that have taken far too many lives.”

“When politicians and the media paint trans people as something to be feared or disgust, people who are already receptive to that message take it to heart and it reinforces their prejudices,” she said. “In their minds, trans people either become victims to be saved or villains to be punished.”

After the shooting at the club, which has served as a safe haven for LGBT+ people in Colorado Springs for more than two decades, founding owner Matthew Haynes said he received hundreds of hateful messages.

“I woke up to the wonderful news that five mentally unstable f****** and lesbians and 18 injured,” he said, reading from one message. “The only thing I’m mad about is that the f****** had courage to subdue the wonderful killer.”

He shared others: “Five less f******. Not enough. Those that stopped him are the devil. All gays should die.”

The committee’s Republican members, some of whom have amplified transphobic rhetoric and voted against anti-discrimination and marriage equality bill, claimed that “both sides” were to blame for a rise in hateful rhetoric without addressing their own language that panelists argued had contributed to the abuse they face.

Witnesses condemned the use of “groomer” and “pedophile” smears aimed at LGBT+ people and their advocates , routinely accused of abusing children in an apparent effort to legitimise targeted harassment and policies against them.

Dr Jessie Pocock, director of Inside Out Youth Services, a LGBT+ youth services organisation in Colorado Springs, said politicians have enabled the spread of lies to inflame hate and division, “and it works”.

“We are not the predators. We are the ones who save those preyed on with hate and violence,” she said. “Start legislating the real problems. … Even simpler, I implore you to treat us as humans. … Even if you don’t understand, we need you to stand for us.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qwWO2_0jiZJGBu00

She told the committee to “notice who is gone” in the aftermath of the Club Q attack, and to “notice whether your public service is in honour of their lives or whether it is in service of the hate that contributed to their deaths.”

“Stand for them, even when you don’t understand,” she added. “And if you don’t, come to our center … We’ve got a community of brilliant young people who will invite you in and help you learn.”

Mr Haynes said he attended a White House ceremony on Tuesday where President Joe Biden signed legislation that enshrined federal protections for same-sex and interracial couples.

Despite what he described as a joyous event that affirmed his own marriage and the marriages of LGBT+ Americans across the country, he was reminded of the dozens of Republican lawmakers who voted against it.

“Through your inaction and your vote, you as a leader sent a clear message that it is OK to disrespect and not support our marriage,” he told Republicans on the committee.

“We are being slaughtered and dehumanised across the country in communities you took oaths to protect,” she said. “LGBTQ issues are not political issues. They are not lifestyles. They are not beliefs. They are not choices. They are basic human rights. … I ask you today not simply what are you doing to protect LGBT Americans, but what are you or other leaders doing to make America unsafe to LGBTQ people?”

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

GOP witness tells House hearing on Uvalde massacre that ‘paddle and prayer’ can stop gun violence

A chairman of a Donald Trump-affiliated think tank argued to members of Congress that schools should use corporal punishment and prayer to prevent mass shootings that have killed dozens of schoolchildren across the US.Jack Brewer, a former professional football player and chair of the America First Policy Institute’s Center for Opportunity Now, repeatedly invoked religion in his testimony to a House Judiciary Committee hearing on gun reform in the wake of the Robb Elementary School massacre in Uvalde, Texas.The hearing – held six months after that mass shooting and 10 years and one day after the massacre of 20...
UVALDE, TX
Daily Mail

Sobbing black student is handcuffed and arrested in class at black college after argument with professor who told her to rewrite an essay: Claims her arrest was racially motivated

This is the moment a black student is handcuffed and arrested in class at a black college after an argument with a professor about an essay. The footage shows Leilla Hamoud, 20, being arrested at Winston-Salem State University following the fallout with her lecturer Cynthia Villagomez. Hamoud sobbed and complained...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
The Independent

Trump news – live: Trump rages about ‘cancer’ on Truth Social amid reports Jan 6 panel will call to charge him

Donald Trump took to Truth Social to claim that “our Country is SICK inside, very much like a person dying of Cancer”. The former president went on to rage on Saturday morning that “the Crooked FBI, the so-called Department of ‘Justice,’ and ‘Intelligence,’ all parts of the Democrat Party and System, is the Cancer”. “These Weaponized Thugs and Tyrants must be dealt with, or our once great and beautiful Country will die!!!” he thundered on the platform. Meanwhile, after a year of exhaustive investigations and witness interviews, the House select committee investigating the attack on the US Capitol is...
The Independent

Capitol rioter who boasted about attacking ‘rookie cop’ jailed for 14 months

A man who admitted to attacking a "rookie cop" during the Capitol riot has been sentenced to 14 months in prison, according to the Department of Justice.Troy Sargent, 38, of Pittsfield, Massachusetts, was sentenced to 14 months in prison by a District of Columbia court on Monday.He was convicted on felony charges of assaulting, resisting or impeding officers during the attack on the Capitol, as well as civil disorder and four related misdemeanours, according to the Justice Department.Sargent pleaded guilty to the charges on 27 June 2022.Sargent’s attorney asked for him to be given six months followed by two years...
PITTSFIELD, MA
The Independent

‘Has Trump lost his mind’: MAGA supporters blast ‘major’ trading cards announcement

Supporters of Donald Trump appear to be souring on the former president as his “major announcement” that he’s selling digital trading cards flops within parts of the MAGA movement. In a video announcement of the trading cards, Mr Trump said he was “hopefully your favourite president of all time – better than Lincoln, better than Washington”.“I’m doing my first official Donald J Trump NFT collection right here and right now. They’re called Trump digital trading cards,” Mr Trump said, adding that the cards would feature “really incredible artwork pertaining to my life and my career. It’s been very exciting....
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

Voices: Trump’s superhero narrative is clearly laughable – but there is a sinister side to it too

“MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT!” former President Donald Trump blared from his social network Truth Social on Thursday morning. Trump then announced that he was releasing a Donald Trump Digital Trading Card collection (collect them all!) The cards depict Trump as a superhero. In one he stands in a Trump wrestling ring wearing a skintight costume, with flag cape, giant “T” on his chest, and rippling abs.The superhero imagery and the crass cash grab have both provoked a wave of mockery, as you’d expect. Reporter Maggie Haberman noted that Trump at one point had wanted to be wheeled out of Walter Reed hospital...
The Independent

Pelosi fires back at reporter: ‘Don’t bother me with a question like that!’

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday briefly lost her patience with a reporter who pressed her on whether she’d represent her San Francisco district for the entirety of the 118th Congress, despite not being among the House Democratic leadership for the first time in two decades.Ms Pelosi was speaking at a press conference on Thursday when a reporter asked her if she’d “commit to serving your full two-year term for the people of San Francisco”.The speaker, who has represented her San Francisco constituency since 1987, snapped: “What is this? Don’t bother me with a question like that!”“Those kind of...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Independent

QAnon Capitol rioter who chased police officer Eugene Goodman sentenced to five years in prison

A Capitol rioter who led a mob that chased police officer Eugene Goodman up a flight of stairs during the January 6 insurrection has been sentenced to five years in prison.Construction worker Douglas Jensen, of Iowa, was one of the first 10 rioters to enter the US Capitol and came dangerously close to breaching the Senate chamber, Department of Justice prosecutors said.“You, by your own actions, put yourself at the forefront of that mob,” Judge Timothy Kelly said as he handed down the sentence, according to CNN. “You were not a hero and not a patriot, but you were not a...
IOWA STATE
The Independent

Trump tells Orthodox Jews he’s the ‘best ally you’ve ever had’ but avoids mention of dinner with antisemites

Donald Trump told a conference of Orthodox Jews that he was “the best ally you’ve ever had,” but did not address his recent dinner with antisemitic rapper Kanye West and Holocaust-denying white nationalist Nick Fuentes.Speaking at the annual President’s Conference of Torah Umesorah at his National Doral club in Miami on Friday, Mr Trump repeatedly proclaimed his love and support for Israel.“Nobody’s done what I’ve done in terms of being pro-Israel,” he said to applause."I believe I’m the best ally you’ve ever had," he added.He also claimed without evidence that some Democrats “hate Israel with a passion” and that...
The Independent

Biden marks 50th anniversary of death of wife, daughter

President Joe Biden and his family held a private memorial service Sunday to mark the 50th anniversary of the car crash that killed his first wife and their baby daughter.Biden, who had just been elected to the Senate in November 1972, was not in the car when his wife, 30-year-old Neilia, and their 13-month-old daughter, Naomi, were broadsided by a tractor-trailer on Dec. 18 of that year as they went out to buy a Christmas tree. The couple’s two sons, Beau and Hunter, who were just about to turn 4 and 3 at the time, were also in the...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

Anti-abortion priest Pavone defrocked for blasphemous posts

The Vatican has defrocked an anti-abortion U.S. priest, Frank Pavone, for what it said were “blasphemous communications on social media” as well as “persistent disobedience” of his bishop.A letter to U.S. bishops from the Vatican ambassador to the U.S., Archbishop Christophe Pierre, obtained Sunday, said the decision against Pavone, who heads the anti-abortion group Priests for Life, had been taken Nov. 9, and that there was no chance for an appeal.Pavone had been investigated by his then-diocese of Amarillo, Texas, for having placed an aborted fetus on an altar and posting a video of it on two social media...
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Feds: Imprisoned polygamous leader helped plan kidnapping

The leader of a small polygamous group on the Arizona-Utah border helped orchestrate the escape of eight girls he considered his wives from a group home where they were placed after authorities learned of what was happening, prosecutors allege in a Wednesday court filing.An indictment filed by U.S. attorneys in Arizona outlines how Sam Bateman, a self-declared prophet who is behind bars while he awaits trial, worked with three adult women he also claims to be his wives to help the girls escape foster care.The document is the latest development in a federal case that has roiled Bateman's small...
ARIZONA STATE
The Independent

Adam Schiff calls Trump’s efforts to overturn the election ‘criminal’ ahead of Jan 6 referrals

California Democratic Representative Adam Schiff has said that Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the election were “criminal” ahead of the January 6 House Select Committee’s expected referrals to the Justice Department. Appearing on CNN’s State of the Union on Sunday morning, the former federal prosecutor was asked by host Jake Tapper if he thinks “the evidence is there that Donald Trump committed ... crimes ... and that the cases are prosecutable, that you could get a conviction?” Mr Schiff replied: “I think that the evidence is there that Donald Trump committed criminal offences in connection with his efforts to...
ILLINOIS STATE
The Independent

McCarthy's race for speaker risks upending House on Day One

In his quest to rise to House speaker, Kevin McCarthy is charging straight into history — potentially becoming the first nominee in 100 years unable to win the job on a first-round floor vote.The increasingly real prospect of a messy floor fight over the speaker’s gavel on Day One of the new Congress on Jan. 3 is worrying House Republicans, who are bracing for the spectacle. They have been meeting endlessly in private at the Capitol trying to resolve the standoff. Taking hold of a perilously slim 222-seat Republican majority in the 435-member House and facing handful of defectors,...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

The Independent

982K+
Followers
316K+
Post
499M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy