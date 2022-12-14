ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Churchill County, NV

2news.com

Local organization receives $50,000 grant from USDA to repair homes in Cold Springs

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development Nevada State Director Lucas Ingvoldstad announced Friday that UDSA is partnering with a Nevada nonprofit to support access to affordable housing in Washoe County. “Our investment today illustrates the Biden-Harris Administration’s continued commitment to folks throughout rural Nevada and the places they...
COLD SPRINGS, NV
fernleyreporter.com

Marsh fired as city manager

Fernley city manager Patrick Marsh who was appointed to the post in September, was fired Friday morning. The City declined comment on a reason for the dismissal. Marsh was hired last January as deputy city manager, then was appointed acting city manager following the resignation of Daphne Hooper last May. Marsh was hired as city manager Sept. 13, after being chosen over six other applicants for the job.
FERNLEY, NV
Nevada Current

Lawmakers approve $35m in furlough back pay for state employees

Policy, politics and progressive commentary More than 14,500 state employees will receive up to 48 hours worth of back pay for furloughs they were forced to take last year. Nevada’s Interim Finance Committee, which approves budget decisions when the full legislature is not in session, on Thursday approved $35 million in employee compensation. The funding is coming from the state’s […] The post Lawmakers approve $35m in furlough back pay for state employees appeared first on Nevada Current.
NEVADA STATE
mynews4.com

City of Reno announces new Assistant City Manager

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The City of Reno has named the new Assistant City Manager, Eric Edelstein, the city announced Friday. "I am incredibly excited to add Eric to our team of Assistant City Managers, where he will join Jackie Bryant and JW Hodge," said Reno City Manager Doug Thornley.
RENO, NV
Nevada Appeal

Supervisors approve annual financial report

The Carson City Board of Supervisors unanimously approved the Annual Comprehensive Financial Report, including findings of a required audit, on Thursday. The report was for the last fiscal year, ended June 30. HintonBurdick CPAs and Advisors gave an unmodified or “clean” opinion of the city’s financial statements.
CARSON CITY, NV
travelawaits.com

17 Fantastic Things To Do In Historic Carson City, Nevada

All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. Ready for an adventure? Check out Carson City, Nevada! This vibrant capital city is filled with history and packed with plenty of activities and attractions to keep you busy during your visit. Carson City has something for everyone, from its well-preserved downtown district to its stunning mountain scenery. Plus, with its close proximity to Lake Tahoe and other amazing natural areas, you’ll never run out of things to see and do.
CARSON CITY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Reaction To Possibly Commuting Nevada Death Sentences

Kate Smith Elementary School's AWSitive Robotics Team. earned first place at the Nevada LEGO League Challenge. Reno Mayor: Private Investigator Illegally Stalked Her. Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve said a private investigator illegally put a tracking device on her car. She believes other public figures were also tracked.
RENO, NV
FOX Reno

Future Leaders on Fox 11: Meet Shaw Middle School's Payton Klein

RENO, Nev. (KRXI) — The Washoe County School District is honoring a student each month who goes above and beyond. For our December edition of Future Leaders on Fox 11 — we introduce you to Payton Klein of Shaw Middle School. Her teachers and peers said she's the...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Northern Nevadans ask for help with utility bills

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Imagine opening a utility bill that has increased $70 to $100 or more in one month. One woman emailed us to say the bill is on par with a car payment. Robert Scriven with Salvation Army Social Services says he started seeing an increase in assistance in October.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Community can meet RPD Chief of Police finalists

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Reno is hosting a meet and greet for the two finalists who have applied to become the City’s next Chief of Police. It’s happening Thursday, December 15, at the Neil Road Recreation Center from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Spanish and American Sign Language (ASL) interpreters will be on site to help translate.
RENO, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Tahoe Conservancy pushes forward with acquisition of Motel 6

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The California Tahoe Conservancy Board on Thursday approved actions allowing the Conservancy to continue pursuing acquisition of 31.2 acres of environmentally sensitive land along the Upper Truckee River in South Lake Tahoe. The Board updated its authorization for the Conservancy to pursue the potential...
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA

