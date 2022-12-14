Read full article on original website
Fluence Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FLNC) Topline Grows 76%
Fluence Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FLNC) stock surges 23.31% (As on December 13, 11:27:28 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company posted better than expected results for the fourth quarter of FY 22. Adjusted gross margin of approximately (0.2%) for the year and 3% for the fourth quarter compared to 2.2% for fiscal 2021 and 1% for the third quarter. Strong quarterly order intake of $560 million driven by contract for the world’s largest storage-as-transmission project in Germany with TransnetBW. Total Backlog of $2.2 billion as of September 30, 2022, an increase from total Backlog as of June 30, 2022 of $2.1 billion. the company has ended the quarter with total cash in excess of $500 million.
United Natural Foods Inc (NYSE:UNFI) Posts Mixed Result
United Natural Foods Inc (NYSE:UNFI) stock rose 0.62% (As on December 8, 11:38:35 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company posted mixed result for the first quarter of FY 23. Gross profit in the first quarter of fiscal 2023 increased $54 million, or 5.2%, compared to the first quarter of fiscal 2022. Excluding the non-cash LIFO charge in both periods, gross profit increased $64 million, or 6.1%. The gross profit rate in the first quarter of fiscal 2023 was 14.6% of net sales and included a $21 million LIFO charge. Net income for the first quarter of fiscal 2023 was $66 million compared tonet income for the first quarter of fiscal 2022 of $76 million. Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter of fiscal 2023 was $207 million compared to $200 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2022. During the first quarter of 2023, free cash flow was $(329) million, compared to $(137) million in the first quarter of fiscal 2022. The results for the first quarter of fiscal 2023 reflect net cash used in operating activities of $262 million, driven by expected seasonally higher levels of working capital and the impact of inflation, and payments for capital expenditures of $67 million. As of October 29, 2022, total liquidity was approximately $1.3 billion, consisting of approximately $39 million in cash, plus the ability to borrow an aggregate of approximately $1.25 billion under the Company’s asset-based lending facility. The net debt to adjusted EBITDA leverage ratio was 3.0x as of October 29, 2022. Total outstanding debt, net of cash, increased by $378 million during the first quarter of fiscal 2023 to $2.49 billion primarily driven by investments in working capital.
HealthEquity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) Beats Analysts’ Forecasts
Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) stock rose 2.06% (As on December 7, 11:33:56 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company reported third quarter earnings that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations. Adjusted EBITDA was $73.4 million for the third quarter ended October 31, 2022, an increase of 20% compared to the third quarter ended October 31, 2021. Adjusted EBITDA was 34% of revenue for each of the third quarters ended October 31, 2022 and 2021. HealthEquity reported sales of 170,000 new HSAs in the third quarter ended October 31, 2022, compared to 151,000 in the third quarter ended October 31, 2021. HSAs as of October 31, 2022 were 7.7 million, an increase of 23% year over year, including 529,000 HSAs with investments, an increase of 23% year over year. Total Accounts as of October 31, 2022 were 14.5 million, including 6.8 million other consumer-directed benefits (“CDBs”). Total HSA Assets as of October 31, 2022 were $20.2 billion, an increase of 23% year over year. Total HSA Assets included $13.1 billion of HSA cash and $7.1 billion of HSA investments. Client-held funds, which are deposits held on behalf of the Clients to facilitate administration of the CDBs, and from which the company generate custodial revenue, were $0.8 billion as of October 31, 2022. HealthEquity reported a non-GAAP net income of $32.4 million for the third quarter ended October 31, 2022.
Mamamancini’s Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MMMB) beats analysts’ expectations
Mamamancini’s Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MMMB) stock surges 23.02% (As on December 13, 11:27:29 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company posted better than expected results for the third quarter of FY 23. Gross profit increased to a record $6.6 million, or 25.5% of total revenues, in the third quarter of fiscal 2023, as compared to $2.7 million, or 24.4% of total revenues, in the same year-ago quarter. Gross profit increased in the third quarter back to targeted levels based on normalization of commodity costs, successful pricing actions and strong sales growth. The Company continues to identify procurement and logistics efficiencies and cost savings through stronger buying power created through the acquisitions of T&L and Olive Branch. Net income for the third quarter of fiscal 2023 totaled $1.1 million, as compared to a net loss of $(0.0) million in the same year-ago quarter. Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP term, increased to $2.1 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2023, as compared to $0.3 million in the same year-ago quarter. Cash and cash equivalents as of October 31, 2022 were $3.5 million, as compared to $0.9 million at January 31, 2022. The increase in cash and cash equivalents was driven by $3.0 million in cash flow from operations in the third quarter of fiscal 2023, $1.5 million of which was used to pay down the Company’s credit line.
Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Misses Market’s Expectations
Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF), a global leader in industrial packaging products and services, stock fell 4.13% (As on December 8, 11:36:49 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company posted lower than expected results for the fourth quarter of FY 22. Adjusted EBITDA of $218.7 million, an increase of $7.4 million compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $211.3 million. Net cash provided by operating activities increased by $149.3 million to $286.6 million. Adjusted free cash flow increased by $139.7 million to a single quarter record of $234.5 million. Total debt decreased by $309.5 million to $1,916.1 million. Net debt decreased by $332.0 million to $1,769.0 million. The Company’s leverage ratio decreased to 1.73x from 1.99x sequentially, which is below the targeted leverage ratio range of 2.0x – 2.5x, and from 2.49x in the prior year quarter.
Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO) topline grows 8.6%
Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO) stock rose 0.66% (As on December 7, 11:32:00 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company posted better than expected results for the first quarter of FY 23. The net income for the first quarter decreased to $539.32 million from $555.24 million in the year-ago quarter. Operating profit decreased 4.2% to $723.0 million. The Company’s inventory increased 17.6% over the same period last year, driven by inflation and our growth initiatives. The Company’s inventory increased 17.6% over the same period last year, driven by inflation and our growth initiatives. Net inventory, defined as merchandise inventories less accounts payable, on a per store basis, was negative $249 thousand versus negative $207 thousand last year and negative $240 thousand last quarter. The Company’s inventory increased 17.6% over the same period last year, driven by inflation and our growth initiatives. Net inventory, defined as merchandise inventories less accounts payable, on a per store basis, was negative $249 thousand versus negative $207 thousand last year and negative $240 thousand last quarter. During the quarter ended November 19, 2022, AutoZone opened 28 new stores in the U.S., opened three stores in Mexico and four stores in Brazil. As of November 19, 2022, the Company had 6,196 stores in the U.S., 706 in Mexico and 76 in Brazil for a total store count of 6,978.
Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) beats Wall Street’s expectations
Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) stock surges 17.68% (As on December 7, 11:32:33 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company beats Wall Street’s expectations, as well as guidance suggesting another strong quarter to come. MongoDB is undoubtedly benefiting from cloud adoption, as MongoDB Atlas revenue jumped by 61% from a year earlier, accounting for 63% of the company’s total sales. Subscription revenue rose 47%, to $320.8 million, while services revenue rose 43%, to $12.9 million. The company also boasted of “strong customer growth,” saying it ended the quarter with over 39,100 paying customers. Non-GAAP net income was $18.7 million or $0.23 per share based on 80.4 million diluted weighted-average shares outstanding. This compares to a non-GAAP net income of $2.6 million or $0.03 per share in the year-ago period. As of October 31, 2022, MongoDB had $1.8 billion in cash, cash equivalents, short-term investments and restricted cash. During the three months ended October 31, 2022, MongoDB used $5.7 million of cash from operations, used $1.4 million of cash in capital expenditures and used $1.3 million of cash in principal repayments of finance leases, leading to negative free cash flow of $8.4 million, compared to negative free cash flow of $9.2 million in the year-ago period.
Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) Loss Decreases
Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) stock rose 5.71% (As on December 7, 11:34:27 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company posted better than expected results for the first quarter of FY 23. Subscription and support revenue was $99.1 million, an increase of 25%; services revenue was $55.3 million, an increase of 18%; and license revenue was $41.0 million, a decrease of 2%. As of October 31, 2022, annual recurring revenue, or ARR, was $673 million, compared to $664 million as of July 31, 2022. Non-GAAP loss from operations was $35.9 million for the first quarter of fiscal year 2023, compared with $28.7 million for the same quarter in fiscal year 2022. Non-GAAP net loss was $9.9 million for the first quarter of fiscal year 2023, compared with $18.1 million for the same quarter in fiscal year 2022. The Company had $0.9 billion in cash, cash equivalents, and investments at October 31, 2022, compared to $1.2 billion at July 31, 2022. The Company used $87.4 million in cash from operations during the first quarter of fiscal year 2023.
Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Surpasses Wall Street’s Expectations
Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) stock rose 0.48% (As on December 8, 11:35:36 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company’s fiscal first-quarter results declined but exceeded analysts’ expectations despite macroeconomic headwinds weighing on customers and independent dealers, as the company sees a challenging operating and retail environment for the full year. North American towable RV sales tumbled 41% in the quarter to about $1.32 billion, while motorized RVs in the region advanced 22% to $1.12 billion. European RV sales fell 20% to $504.3 million. Within the North American motorized and European segments, ongoing pricing actions and process improvements helped offset material cost pressures as we continued to make progress in restocking dealer inventory levels. The company’s backlog plunged 59% to $7.42 billion year-on-year, but said overall levels remain “somewhat elevated” versus the pre-pandemic period as demand for the RV lifestyle and products stays strong.
Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) getting sold
Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) stock fell 0.076% (As on December 13, 11:26:12 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company has agreed to be taken private by buyout firm Thoma Bravo in a deal that values the cloud-based business software firm at $8 billion. Coupa shareholders will receive $81 per share under the deal, 30.5% higher than the stock’s closing level on Friday and 77.2% above Nov. 22, when takeover interest in the company was first reported. The transaction, which was approved unanimously by the Coupa Board of Directors, is expected to close in the first half of 2023, subject to customary closing conditions, including approval by Coupa shareholders and the receipt of required regulatory approvals. The transaction is not subject to a financing condition. Upon completion of the transaction, Coupa’s common stock will no longer be listed on any public market. The company will continue to operate under the Coupa name and brand.
Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) posts positive EPS
Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) stock rose 6.67% (As on December 9, 12:33:34 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company posted better than expected results for the third quarter of FY 22. Net income of $2.3 million, including share-based compensation expense of $46.1 million and net margin expanded 160 basis points to 0.1 percent. Adjusted EBITDA was $70.4 million and adjusted EBITDA margin expanded 250 basis points to 2.8 percent. Third quarter gross margin expanded 200 basis points year over year, to 28.4 percent. Approximately half of the year-over-year improvement is the result of favorable comps against third quarter last year when global supply chain disruptions and product cost inflation adversely affected our gross margin. The balance came from continuation of the strong pricing trends that emerged last quarter and greater efficiency in outbound shipping costs, which resulted from bigger basket sizes and the favorable progress the company have made in the supply chain and logistics initiatives. The company has ended the third quarter with 20.5 million active customers. Gross customer additions accelerated 6 percent sequentially and are up 9 percent compared to Q3 2019.
Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) surpasses topline expectations
Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) stock rose 3.10% (As on December 9, 12:34:30 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company posted mixed results for the first quarter of FY 23. Mountain segment net revenue increased $92.4 million, or 84.6%, to $201.7 million for the three months ended October 31, 2022 as compared to the same period in the prior year, primarily driven by our Australian ski areas, which experienced record visitation and favorable snow conditions in the current year following periodic COVID-19 related closures and restrictions in the prior year. Lodging Segment net revenue (excluding payroll cost reimbursements) increased $9.7 million, or 15.1%, to $73.9 million for the three months ended October 31, 2022 as compared to the same period in the prior year, primarily as a result of incremental revenue from the Seven Springs Resorts, as well as fewer COVID-19 related limitations and restrictions as compared to the prior year. Resort net revenue was $279.3 million for the three months ended October 31, 2022, an increase of $104.1 million as compared to Resort net revenue of $175.3 million for the same period in the prior year. Net loss attributable to Vail Resorts, Inc. was $137.0 millionfor the first quarter of fiscal 2023 compared to a net loss attributable to Vail Resorts, Inc. of $139.3 million in the prior year.
Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) Posted Mixed Results
Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) stock rose 6.48% (As on December 7, 11:33:29 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company posted mixed results for the second quarter of FY 23. Inside same-store sales increased 7.9% compared to prior year, and 14.4% on a two-year stack basis, with an inside margin of 39.8%. Total inside gross profit increased 8.9% to $504.5 million compared to the prior year. Same-store fuel gallons were up 0.3% compared to prior year with a fuel margin of 40.5 cents per gallon. Total fuel gross profit increased 22.7% to $284.4 million compared to the prior year. Same-store operating expense excluding credit card fees were up 1.3%, favorably impacted by a 3% reduction in same-store labor hours. At October 31, 2022, the Company had approximately $884 million in available liquidity, consisting of approximately $415 million in cash and cash equivalents on hand and $469 million in undrawn borrowing capacity on existing lines of credit.
Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) posts mixed result
Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) stock rose 0.27% (As on December 9, 12:32:08 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company posted mixed results for the fourth quarter of FY 22. Gross margin of 63% compared with 66% in last year’s fourth quarter. On a non-GAAP basis, gross margin was 65%, down from 67% last year driven primarily by currency. Operating margin of 12% compared with 17% in last year’s fourth quarter. On a non-GAAP basis, operating margin was 22%, down from 25% last year driven primarily by currency. On a non-GAAP basis, operating margin was 22%, down from 25% last year driven primarily by currency. Interest expense of $22.9 million compared with $5.0 million in last year’s fourth quarter driven by a higher average debt balance and higher interest rates. Net debt outstanding at quarter end was $2.6 billion (total debt excluding unamortized debt issuance costs less cash and cash equivalents) down $30.8 million from last quarter. Cash provided by operations of $130.7 million offset by capital expenditures of $94.9 million resulted in free cash flow of $35.8 million.
Brown-Forman Corporation Class B (NYSE:BF.B) Misses Earnings Expectations
Brown-Forman Corporation Class B (NYSE:BF.B) stock fell 0.42% (As on December 8, 11:35:01 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company posted mixed result for the second quarter of FY 23. On an organic basis, net sales were up 16% from the prior-year level. Sales benefited from strong consumer demand for its brands and sustained brand investments. BF.B is benefiting from recent acquisitions, product innovation and strategic relationships. For the second quarter of fiscal 2023, Brown-Forman’s gross profit amounted to $613 million, improving 4% year over year. On an organic basis, the gross profit rose 13%. Meanwhile, the gross margin contracted 330 basis points (bps) to 56%. The gross margin decline can be attributed to the impact of input cost inflation, elevated costs resulting from supply-chain disruptions and adverse currency rates. These were partly negated by a favorable price/mix and the removal of the EU and the U.K. tariffs on American whiskey. The operating income declined 2% year over year to $313 million on a reported basis. The organic operating income increased 8%. The operating margin contracted 360 bps to 28.7% in the fiscal second quarter. The company ended the first half of fiscal 2023 with cash and cash equivalents of $1,087 million and long-term debt of $1,974 million. Its total shareholders’ equity was $3,040 million. As of Oct 31, 2022, BF.B generated $316 million in cash from operating activities.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) Profit Increases
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) stock rose 7.87% (As on December 8, 11:45:14 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) though the company posted lower than expected results for the third quarter of FY 22. Operating income decreased 2.3% to $29.5 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2022 from $30.2 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2021. Operating margin decreased 80 basis points to 7.1% in the third quarter of fiscal 2022 from 7.9% in the third quarter of fiscal 2021 primarily due to the decrease in gross margin due to higher supply chain costs, a slightly lower merchandise margin, and higher selling costs. Adjusted net income, which excludes excess tax benefits related to stock based compensation, increased 4.6% to $23.0 million, in the third quarter of fiscal 2022 from $22.0 million, in the third quarter of fiscal 2021. Adjusted EBITDA increased 4.1% to $39.5 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2022 from $37.9 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2021. Adjusted EBITDA margin decreased 50 basis points to 9.4% in the third quarter of fiscal 2022 from 9.9% in the third quarter of fiscal 2021. The Company’s cash and cash equivalents balance as of the end of the third quarter of fiscal 2022 was $182.1 million compared with $229.7 million as of the end of the third quarter of fiscal 2021. The Company had no borrowings outstanding under its $100 million revolving credit facility and $92.7 million of availability under the facility as of the end of the third quarter of fiscal 2022.
