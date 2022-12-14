ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Junction, CO

1037theriver.com

Colorado Is Home To Some Large Animals

In Montrose, we are lucky enough to have access to all sorts of wildlife, including some rather large animals. I’ve encountered some of those larger species in my time here, and I’m not just talking about cows or horses. I was driving to Oklahoma many years ago, and...
MONTROSE, CO
95 Rock KKNN

Is It Illegal To Have Junk Cars In Your Yard In Grand Junction?

Is it really okay to store junk cars in your Grand Junction yard?. If you live in a neighborhood where people generally don't have yards that look like a junkyard, you should consider yourself to be fortunate. That is not the case in several Grand Junction neighborhoods where it is not uncommon to have houses with a collection of cars that appear to be nothing but junk.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Crested Butte News

Gunnison area chosen as major wolf reintroduction site for CO

The Gunnison area along Highway 50 between Monarch Pass and Montrose has been chosen by Colorado Parks and Wildlife to be one of two primary areas in which wolves will be reintroduced to Colorado over the next several years. A public hearing on the draft Colorado Wolf Restoration and Management Plan will be held in Gunnison on January 25. The Gunnison Stockgrowers Association said this week they do not have an official comment on the draft plan but will be meeting in early January and expect to take a position before the hearing.
GUNNISON, CO
KJCT8

Elderly Montrose woman rescued from blizzard conditions in Colorado backcountry

A public Hanukkah celebration and menorah lighting will be held later this week for anyone of any faith. GRAPHIC CONTENT WARNING: Civil rights attorneys call for investigation into Colorado Springs Police. Updated: 7 hours ago. Civil rights groups are calling for a criminal investigation into the Colorado Springs Police Department...
MONTROSE, CO
KJCT8

Lingering snow ends this evening, then our cold turns colder for the weekend

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A quick hit of snow on Thursday morning came with a fast-moving disturbance in the upper levels of the atmosphere. Spotty snow has lingered over the higher elevations this afternoon. The last of that snow will fade to an end through about 10 PM, but snow in the valleys will be limited, if anything falls at all.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Snow possible Thursday as deep cold persists

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Wednesday was a little warmer than expected, but we still managed to tie the record for coldest high temperature for the date. The high temperature was 37 degrees. That ties the record coldest high for the date set back in 1922. More Record Cold Highs...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
westernslopenow.com

Mind Springs investigation

The latest details from a state investigation show the Behavioral Health Administration cited Minds Springs with 21 deficiencies at their West Springs Hospital location based on anonymous complaints about the health and safety of children and young adults, according to an email sent to KREX. After an anonymous visit from...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Mesa County inmate found dead in his cell follow up

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - New reaction tonight after we broke the news a Mesa County inmate died while under a medical watch. Mesa County Sheriff’s Office says he was detoxing, and now people close to him are questioning how it happened. Twenty-eight-year-old Sergio Villalobos died alone in his cell under what is described as a medical protocol.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Here’s Where Hungry People Can Get Free Food In Grand Junction

The problem of hunger is not just a third-world issue - hunger is a human problem and it happens everywhere including in Grand Junction, Colorado. According to World Vision, it's estimated that about 10% of the world's population is going to bed hungry. Of course, the degree of hunger, the resources, and the availability of food vary from place to place and that is another matter altogether.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Prescribed burns planned near Delta

MONTROSE, Colo. (KJCT) - If you see smoke near the Gunnison Gorge National Conservation Area this winter, it may be a prescribed burn. The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Uncompahgre Field Office plans to conduct a prescribed burning of piles this winter within the Gunnison Gorge National Conservation Area. The...
DELTA, CO
KJCT8

Inmate death in Mesa County Jail under investigation

GRAPHIC CONTENT WARNING: Civil rights attorneys call for investigation into Colorado Springs Police. Civil rights groups are calling for a criminal investigation into the Colorado Springs Police Department after a 29-year-old veteran was beaten by police. Outdoor recreation brings in over $130 million to Mesa County. Updated: 9 hours ago.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Ever wondered what an outdoor pit toilet costs? For Rifle’s Grand Hogback Trail System, more than $32,000

Nature’s call inherited a new financial meaning last week when Rifle City Council unanimously approved adding a permanent outdoor toilet at its Grand Hogback Trail System. During the Dec. 7 City Council meeting, council member Clint Hostettler moved to approve the $32,192 purchase offer from UBC Precast for a toilet at the Grand Hogback Trailhead.
RIFLE, CO
KJCT8

Finalists selected for Grand Junction Police Chief

PGRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Three finalists have been selected to fill the shoes of former police chief Doug Shoemaker after his departure in August, and the City of Grand Junction says it will give citizens and opportunity to meet the new chief before the selection is made. Curious citizens...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Secretary of State finishes Boebert/Frisch race recount

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Colorado’s Secretary of State Jena Griswold announced Monday evening that the recount of Colorado House District 3 has come to a close. The results of the 2022 Midterm Election are unchanged in Colorado. The recount was mandated by state law. The SoS’s office confirmed...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
westernslopenow.com

Identity of unresponsive jail inmate released

The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office has released the identity of a jail inmate found unresponsive in his cell. Officials say 28-year-old Sergio Villalobos of Grand Junction was found unresponsive in his cell at the Mesa County Detention Center about 11:30 pm Monday. Deputies and nursing staff immediately performed CPR,...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
