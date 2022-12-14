Read full article on original website
Who’s Moving In At Teller Arms In Grand Junction, Colorado?
A new business is moving in at 2401 North Avenue in Grand Junction, Colorado. Who's the new kid?. This will be one of a couple of stores opening in the Grand Valley. They're part of a popular national chain with 148 locations across 28 states. Two Locations Coming to Western...
1037theriver.com
Colorado Is Home To Some Large Animals
In Montrose, we are lucky enough to have access to all sorts of wildlife, including some rather large animals. I’ve encountered some of those larger species in my time here, and I’m not just talking about cows or horses. I was driving to Oklahoma many years ago, and...
Is It Illegal To Have Junk Cars In Your Yard In Grand Junction?
Is it really okay to store junk cars in your Grand Junction yard?. If you live in a neighborhood where people generally don't have yards that look like a junkyard, you should consider yourself to be fortunate. That is not the case in several Grand Junction neighborhoods where it is not uncommon to have houses with a collection of cars that appear to be nothing but junk.
KJCT8
Yearly cost of Grand Junction annual calendar follow up
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A KJCT Working For You follow-up. In July, we told you the City of Grand Junction approved spending over $50,000 of your money on a scenic calendar. Now we’ve got a copy of it and a new price tag. From the Monument to the...
Crested Butte News
Gunnison area chosen as major wolf reintroduction site for CO
The Gunnison area along Highway 50 between Monarch Pass and Montrose has been chosen by Colorado Parks and Wildlife to be one of two primary areas in which wolves will be reintroduced to Colorado over the next several years. A public hearing on the draft Colorado Wolf Restoration and Management Plan will be held in Gunnison on January 25. The Gunnison Stockgrowers Association said this week they do not have an official comment on the draft plan but will be meeting in early January and expect to take a position before the hearing.
KJCT8
Elderly Montrose woman rescued from blizzard conditions in Colorado backcountry
A public Hanukkah celebration and menorah lighting will be held later this week for anyone of any faith. GRAPHIC CONTENT WARNING: Civil rights attorneys call for investigation into Colorado Springs Police. Updated: 7 hours ago. Civil rights groups are calling for a criminal investigation into the Colorado Springs Police Department...
Grand Junction inching closer to issuing cannabis licenses
The city of Grand junction has reviewed 37 completed applications for cannabis licenses, but buying cannabis in the city is still further away than you think.
KJCT8
Lingering snow ends this evening, then our cold turns colder for the weekend
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A quick hit of snow on Thursday morning came with a fast-moving disturbance in the upper levels of the atmosphere. Spotty snow has lingered over the higher elevations this afternoon. The last of that snow will fade to an end through about 10 PM, but snow in the valleys will be limited, if anything falls at all.
KJCT8
Snow possible Thursday as deep cold persists
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Wednesday was a little warmer than expected, but we still managed to tie the record for coldest high temperature for the date. The high temperature was 37 degrees. That ties the record coldest high for the date set back in 1922. More Record Cold Highs...
westernslopenow.com
Mind Springs investigation
The latest details from a state investigation show the Behavioral Health Administration cited Minds Springs with 21 deficiencies at their West Springs Hospital location based on anonymous complaints about the health and safety of children and young adults, according to an email sent to KREX. After an anonymous visit from...
94kix.com
These Are the Slowest Drive-Thrus In Grand Junction Colorado According To You
We choose to use the drive-thru because we want our food fast, but it oftentimes doesn't happen the way we planned it. Remember the J.G. Wentworth that featured people saying "It's my money, and I want it NOW?" That's kind of how it is with fast food. I'm hungry, I'm in a hurry, and I want my food right now.
Experience Colorado’s Wilderness in this Rustic Renovated Silo
Travel websites like Airbnb and VRBO offer unique accommodations that are above and beyond a typical hotel room. In Colorado alone, there are hundreds of rentals to choose from, ranging from rustic treehouses to lavish mega-mansions. Stay the Night in a Charming Colorado Silo. Sleep soundly in this dreamy Airbnb.
KJCT8
Mesa County inmate found dead in his cell follow up
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - New reaction tonight after we broke the news a Mesa County inmate died while under a medical watch. Mesa County Sheriff’s Office says he was detoxing, and now people close to him are questioning how it happened. Twenty-eight-year-old Sergio Villalobos died alone in his cell under what is described as a medical protocol.
Here’s Where Hungry People Can Get Free Food In Grand Junction
The problem of hunger is not just a third-world issue - hunger is a human problem and it happens everywhere including in Grand Junction, Colorado. According to World Vision, it's estimated that about 10% of the world's population is going to bed hungry. Of course, the degree of hunger, the resources, and the availability of food vary from place to place and that is another matter altogether.
KJCT8
Prescribed burns planned near Delta
MONTROSE, Colo. (KJCT) - If you see smoke near the Gunnison Gorge National Conservation Area this winter, it may be a prescribed burn. The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Uncompahgre Field Office plans to conduct a prescribed burning of piles this winter within the Gunnison Gorge National Conservation Area. The...
KJCT8
Inmate death in Mesa County Jail under investigation
GRAPHIC CONTENT WARNING: Civil rights attorneys call for investigation into Colorado Springs Police. Civil rights groups are calling for a criminal investigation into the Colorado Springs Police Department after a 29-year-old veteran was beaten by police. Outdoor recreation brings in over $130 million to Mesa County. Updated: 9 hours ago.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Ever wondered what an outdoor pit toilet costs? For Rifle’s Grand Hogback Trail System, more than $32,000
Nature’s call inherited a new financial meaning last week when Rifle City Council unanimously approved adding a permanent outdoor toilet at its Grand Hogback Trail System. During the Dec. 7 City Council meeting, council member Clint Hostettler moved to approve the $32,192 purchase offer from UBC Precast for a toilet at the Grand Hogback Trailhead.
KJCT8
Finalists selected for Grand Junction Police Chief
PGRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Three finalists have been selected to fill the shoes of former police chief Doug Shoemaker after his departure in August, and the City of Grand Junction says it will give citizens and opportunity to meet the new chief before the selection is made. Curious citizens...
KJCT8
Secretary of State finishes Boebert/Frisch race recount
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Colorado’s Secretary of State Jena Griswold announced Monday evening that the recount of Colorado House District 3 has come to a close. The results of the 2022 Midterm Election are unchanged in Colorado. The recount was mandated by state law. The SoS’s office confirmed...
westernslopenow.com
Identity of unresponsive jail inmate released
The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office has released the identity of a jail inmate found unresponsive in his cell. Officials say 28-year-old Sergio Villalobos of Grand Junction was found unresponsive in his cell at the Mesa County Detention Center about 11:30 pm Monday. Deputies and nursing staff immediately performed CPR,...
99.9 The Point
