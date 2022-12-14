ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Elms College Appoints Seven New Board of Trustees Members

CHICOPEE — Elms College announced that seven prominent leaders in the region have joined the board of trustees. Kathleen Bernardo is a partner at Bulkley Richardson and leads the Real Estate practice group. Her practice focuses on commercial real-estate matters such as conveyancing, financing, leasing, title matters, and all aspects of complex property transfers, including purchase agreements, easements, liquor-license transfers, special permits, regulatory compliance, zoning and variance issues, 1031 exchange transfers, boundary disputes, public and private conservation restrictions including agricultural preservation restrictions, petitions to partition, and other land-court matters. Her probate practice includes the preparation of wills and trusts, estate and trust administration, equity petitions, guardianships, and conservatorships.
CHICOPEE, MA
WestMass ElderCare Partners with Taino Restaurant to Serve Meals to Seniors

HOLYOKE — Older adults in the Holyoke community can now enjoy authentic Latino cuisine at lunchtime through a new senior dining program offered by WestMass ElderCare. WMEC has launched a Latino Elder Dining Service at Taino Restaurant, located at 548 South St. in Holyoke. Through this service, Taino provides a hot, nutritious lunch meal to adults ages 60 and older Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Staples on the menu include authentic Latino offerings such as yuca with garlic and onions, pulled pork, yellow rice with pigeon peas, and beef stew. A voluntary, confidential donation of $2.25 per meal is suggested for program participants.
HOLYOKE, MA

