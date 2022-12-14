HOLYOKE — Older adults in the Holyoke community can now enjoy authentic Latino cuisine at lunchtime through a new senior dining program offered by WestMass ElderCare. WMEC has launched a Latino Elder Dining Service at Taino Restaurant, located at 548 South St. in Holyoke. Through this service, Taino provides a hot, nutritious lunch meal to adults ages 60 and older Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Staples on the menu include authentic Latino offerings such as yuca with garlic and onions, pulled pork, yellow rice with pigeon peas, and beef stew. A voluntary, confidential donation of $2.25 per meal is suggested for program participants.

HOLYOKE, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO