Engadget

Instagram is telling creators when and why their posts are ‘shadowbanned’

Instagram’s latest update aims to help creators better understand one of the most frustrating aspects of the app: the dreaded “shadowban.” The app is updating its account status feature to help creators “understand if their account’s content is eligible to be recommended to non-followers.”. With...
TMZ.com

Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Left Suicide Note Alluding to Past Challenges

Stephen "tWitch" Boss left at least one clue as to what his struggles were leading up to his suicide -- it came in a note alluding to challenges he's faced in the past ... TMZ has learned. Law enforcement sources tell us tWitch's note, left at the scene of his...
The Associated Press

Huge Berlin aquarium bursts, unleashing flood of devastation

BERLIN (AP) — A huge aquarium in Berlin burst, spilling debris, water and hundreds of tropical fish out of the AquaDom tourist attraction in the heart of the German capital early Friday. Police said parts of the building, which also contains a hotel, cafes and a chocolate store, were damaged as 1 million liters (264,000 gallons) of water poured from the aquarium shortly before 6 a.m. (0500 GMT). Berlin’s fire service said two people were slightly injured. The company that owns the AquaDom, Union Investment Real Estate, said in a statement Friday afternoon that the reasons for the incident were “still unclear.” Mayor Franziska Giffey said the tank had unleashed a “veritable tsunami” of water but the early morning timing had prevented far more injuries.
petapixel.com

Instagram May Add Microblogging Feature in a Bid to Replace Twitter

After a year of chasing TikTok’s domination in short-form video, Meta is now reportedly considering building its own version of Twitter within its photo-sharing app, Instagram. The New York Times reports that Meta employees met last month to discuss how to build the next Twitter. According to posts of...
AFP

UK royals declare peace after race row with charity head

Buckingham Palace on Friday declared a reconciliation between Prince William's godmother and a black British woman who was repeatedly asked where she was "really" from. Fulani and Hussey on Friday held a meeting at Buckingham Palace and said in a joint statement issued by royal officials it was "filled with warmth and understanding".
Gizmodo

Amazon, FBI.gov, and 70,000 Other Sites Are Sending Your Data to Elon's Twitter, New Research Says

In October, Elon Musk purchased Twitter for a cool $44 billion dollars. Among a variety of other assets and headaches, the deal came with one resource that’s gone under-explored: a vast data collection network spanning the sites of more than 70,000 Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, non-profits, universities, and more. Given Twitter’s history of security lapses, how safe is all that data?
Digital Trends

How to block people on Snapchat

Sometimes to maintain your peace on social media apps you need to block certain users from being able to contact you. On Snapchat, you might need to block a friend or just prevent strangers from contacting you at all. We can show you how to do both and how to unblock people if you change your mind later.
9to5Mac

Reddit announces its Recap 2022 with highlights of how users engaged with the platform

We’re just a few weeks away from the end of 2022, and it’s that time of year when people like to take a look back at everything they’ve done in the past 12 months. And to help people with that, Reddit is announcing today its Recap 2022, which highlights how users have engaged with the community during the year.
americanmilitarynews.com

Twitter had secret blacklists, Elon Musk reveals in new ‘Twitter Files’

Another batch of internal Twitter documents has been released purporting to reveal the social media site secretly put users on blacklists to limit the reach of their content. New Twitter CEO Elon Musk has been releasing the so-called “Twitter Files” through independent journalists, who are reporting the material as proof that Musk’s predecessors politically censored users. Journalist Matt Taibbi released the first part of the “Twitter Files” last weekend.
