Woman off Work With Back Pain Fired After Posting Dancing Videos on TikTok
The employee had reportedly been off work for nearly nine months when the videos were discovered.
Twitter’s rulebook in a nutshell: don’t annoy Elon Musk
The site’s recent actions, such as banning critical journalists, appear to indicate policy is made up on a whim
Amazon Launches TikTok-Style Feed to Push Social Shopping
Instagram is telling creators when and why their posts are ‘shadowbanned’
Instagram’s latest update aims to help creators better understand one of the most frustrating aspects of the app: the dreaded “shadowban.” The app is updating its account status feature to help creators “understand if their account’s content is eligible to be recommended to non-followers.”. With...
Expert Says Prince Harry’s Body Language in Netflix Docuseries Indicates He ‘Never Intends’ to Return to the Royal Family
A body language expert points out the moment Prince Harry seems to indicate he 'never intends to return to the royal family' in the Netflix series Harry and Meghan.
TMZ.com
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Left Suicide Note Alluding to Past Challenges
Stephen "tWitch" Boss left at least one clue as to what his struggles were leading up to his suicide -- it came in a note alluding to challenges he's faced in the past ... TMZ has learned. Law enforcement sources tell us tWitch's note, left at the scene of his...
Huge Berlin aquarium bursts, unleashing flood of devastation
BERLIN (AP) — A huge aquarium in Berlin burst, spilling debris, water and hundreds of tropical fish out of the AquaDom tourist attraction in the heart of the German capital early Friday. Police said parts of the building, which also contains a hotel, cafes and a chocolate store, were damaged as 1 million liters (264,000 gallons) of water poured from the aquarium shortly before 6 a.m. (0500 GMT). Berlin’s fire service said two people were slightly injured. The company that owns the AquaDom, Union Investment Real Estate, said in a statement Friday afternoon that the reasons for the incident were “still unclear.” Mayor Franziska Giffey said the tank had unleashed a “veritable tsunami” of water but the early morning timing had prevented far more injuries.
CHART: All the ways Instagram influencers can make money from the platform and how it's changed in the last year
From subscriptions to NFTs, the Meta-owned platform is testing many ways for creators to make money. But some features have not lasted.
petapixel.com
Instagram May Add Microblogging Feature in a Bid to Replace Twitter
After a year of chasing TikTok’s domination in short-form video, Meta is now reportedly considering building its own version of Twitter within its photo-sharing app, Instagram. The New York Times reports that Meta employees met last month to discuss how to build the next Twitter. According to posts of...
Tech giants, including Facebook, threaten to remove news content from social media platforms
U.S. tech giants, including Facebook owner Meta, are threatening to remove news content from social media platforms after U.S. lawmakers amended a defense bill to include a provision that would help the news media.
UK royals declare peace after race row with charity head
Buckingham Palace on Friday declared a reconciliation between Prince William's godmother and a black British woman who was repeatedly asked where she was "really" from. Fulani and Hussey on Friday held a meeting at Buckingham Palace and said in a joint statement issued by royal officials it was "filled with warmth and understanding".
Futurism
Inspired by Twitter's Struggles, Facebook Considers Making an App Where You Can Post Text. Wait a Second...
In the wake of Twitter's chaotic exchange of power, a number of social media platforms have thrown their hat in the succession ring. And among them, curiously, is, uh — checks notes — Facebook?. In a team meeting last month, members of the struggling Facebook-turned-Meta organization brainstormed ways...
Gizmodo
Amazon, FBI.gov, and 70,000 Other Sites Are Sending Your Data to Elon's Twitter, New Research Says
In October, Elon Musk purchased Twitter for a cool $44 billion dollars. Among a variety of other assets and headaches, the deal came with one resource that’s gone under-explored: a vast data collection network spanning the sites of more than 70,000 Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, non-profits, universities, and more. Given Twitter’s history of security lapses, how safe is all that data?
When Has The Mandela Effect Completely Bodied Your Notion Of Time And Memory?
At least you know it's not just your memory that's shot.
Digital Trends
How to block people on Snapchat
Sometimes to maintain your peace on social media apps you need to block certain users from being able to contact you. On Snapchat, you might need to block a friend or just prevent strangers from contacting you at all. We can show you how to do both and how to unblock people if you change your mind later.
9to5Mac
Reddit announces its Recap 2022 with highlights of how users engaged with the platform
We’re just a few weeks away from the end of 2022, and it’s that time of year when people like to take a look back at everything they’ve done in the past 12 months. And to help people with that, Reddit is announcing today its Recap 2022, which highlights how users have engaged with the community during the year.
americanmilitarynews.com
Twitter had secret blacklists, Elon Musk reveals in new ‘Twitter Files’
Another batch of internal Twitter documents has been released purporting to reveal the social media site secretly put users on blacklists to limit the reach of their content. New Twitter CEO Elon Musk has been releasing the so-called “Twitter Files” through independent journalists, who are reporting the material as proof that Musk’s predecessors politically censored users. Journalist Matt Taibbi released the first part of the “Twitter Files” last weekend.
What to know about the journalists Elon Musk suspended from Twitter this week
Twitter suspended the accounts of several journalists this week, including reporters from the Times, Post, CNN and other outlets.
How to get a YouTube video editor job and how much they earn
It's common for YouTubers to hire editors to help with their videos, both short and long form. Here's how to start earning money as a YouTube editor.
CBS News
