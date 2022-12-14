Read full article on original website
Another starter hits the portal
About an hour before the first South Carolina Gamecocks football bowl practice, another starter appeared in the NCAA Transfer Portal. Gilber Edmond jumped into the portal on Thursday afternoon. Just moments after news was posted to TheBigSpur, the third-year defensive end posted his announcement. This season, Edmond had 39 tackles,...
Decision Day, Final Prediction: Four-Star RB Aneyas Williams
Today is the day. Hannibal (Mo.) high school four-star running back Aneyas Williams, the No. 185 overall player in America per the composite rankings and No. 240 overall talent per 247Sports, knows where he wants to go to school. The class of 2024 standout will announce his commitment on Friday, Dec. 16 at 6 pm CT / 7 pm ET.
BREAKING: Michigan lands major transfer commitment from another Big Ten school
Friday afternoon, the Michigan football team scored yet another significant pickup in the transfer portal, as Nebraska linebacker Ernest Hausmann announced his commitment to transfer to the Wolverines. Hausmann, who recorded 54 tackles, 2.0 tackles for loss, 1.0 sack and one fumble recovery as a true freshman for the Cornhuskers,...
Who is Alabama going after ahead of National Signing Day? | College Football Recruiting Show
In this segment from the College Football Recruiting Show, Steve Wiltfong discusses Alabama's Crystal Ball picks, DL James Smith, EDGE Qua Russaw, and CB Damari Brown ahead of National Signing Day.
Colorado bringing in Top247 recruits while Alabama, Miami, Texas and LSU work on Top 5 classes
The final weekend leading into the three-day Early Signing Period beginning on Dec. 21 is upon us and some of the nation’s top prospects are taking visits as they shore up their college plans before putting pen to paper. 247Sports takes a look at where some of the biggest...
Jay Harbaugh swings by the school of five-star target on Friday
The Michigan Insider has confirmed safeties coach Jay Harbaugh stopped by Tampa (Fla.) Zephyrhills to check on 2025 five-star safety DJ Pickett on Friday. The Wolverines offered the elite 6-foot-2, 170-pounder back in February and then got him up to campus for a return trip for the Penn State game in October.
Kansas QB commit Kasen Weisman set to visit different Power 5 program
Kansas football commit Kasen Weisman will be visiting another Power 5 program before the start of the dead period and just days away from National Signing Day. On Friday, the quarterback announced he was taking an official visit to Colorado. Head coach Deion Sanders and new offensive coordinator Sean Lewis extended an offer to Weisman on Dec. 8. Weisman will be in Boulder from Dec. 16 to Dec. 18.
Georgia football: Kirby Smart gives update on departing staffer Buster Faulkner
The Georgia Bulldogs found out earlier this week that they would be losing a staffer to one of their biggest rivals when it became clear offensive analyst Buster Faulkner would be the next offensive coordinator at Georgia Tech. One of the big questions with Faulkner's impending departure is when exactly he'll leave Athens, but head coach Kirby Smart made it clear Wednesday that the question is still up in the air.
Jackson State assistant Gary Harrell says it's 'very important" for Deion Sanders to coach in Celebration Bowl
Despite Deion Sanders' status as Colorado's new head coach, Sanders is still coaching Jackson State in the Celebration Bowl against North Carolina Central on Saturday. Sanders was not present for the bowl's press conference last week, with assistant Gary Harrell fielding questions instead. Harrell told reporters Sanders remains committed to finishing what he started at Jackson State.
Five-star QB Iamaleava arrives at Tennessee, reveals likely jersey number
The star of Tennessee's 2023 recruiting class has arrived in Knoxville and is ready to start his college career. Five-star Class of 2023 quarterback Nicholaus Iamaleava, who has been committed to the Vols for almost nine months, made several posts on his Instagram account Thursday showing that he's already in Knoxville and set to begin participating in the Vols' on-campus bowl practices.
Oklahoma football: Bob Stoops praises Caleb Williams after USC, ex-Sooners QB wins Heisman Trophy
Caleb Williams won the Heisman Trophy in his first season with the USC Trojans, but the former five-star recruit got his start last season at Oklahoma, playing under the same head coach in Lincoln Riley. After Riley departed for USC, Williams played in the Sooners’ Alamo Bowl win under former OU coach Bob Stoops. The legendary coach that took note of what Williams did in his Heisman campaign.
Oregon football recruiting: Ducks 5-star QB commit Dante Moore visited UCLA; analyst talks chances of flipping
Oregon quarterback commit Dante Moore wrapped up an official visit to UCLA over the weekend. The five-star prospect from Detroit (Mich.) King High School is one of the most coveted quarterbacks in the 2023 class. Moore ranks as the No. 3 prospect nationally and No. 1 player in the state of Michigan. Moore committed to Oregon in July and the visit to UCLA marked his first trip to a school other than Oregon since his commitment. Steve Wiltfong, 247Sports' director of recruiting, recently joined “The College Football Recruiting Show” to discuss the nature of Moore's commitment to Oregon, and if UCLA has a chance to flip the talented QB prospect.
Signing Day 2022: Top uncommitted recruits and where they're leaning
College football's recruiting calendar is in the final stages for 2023 with the transfer portal and the Early Signing Period keeping coaching staffs and prospective student-athletes busy. There are five five-star prospects in the 2023 cycle per 247Sports who are still uncommitted, and some of those players are nearing decisions.
Chris Petersen explains departure from coaching; ex-Washington, Boise State coach wary of NCAA Transfer Portal
Three years have now passed since Chris Petersen abruptly stepped down as the head football coach at Washington, ending a successful tenure in Seattle that featured multiple Pac-12 titles and one College Football Playoff berth. But all of that winning brought little joy, says Petersen, who recently opened up in greater detail on why he walked away from college football coaching after more than 30 years in the industry. Petersen said he questioned his purpose in coaching after so many years in the sport. Changing times, including the emergence of the NCAA Transfer Portal, also brought challenges Petersen and other experienced coaches did not expect to navigate.
Michigan LB Mike Barrett updates his plans for 2023: ‘I’ve given it a lot of thought’
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — When the Michigan football team beat Ohio State last month, Jim Harbaugh turned to linebacker Michael Barrett during his postgame press conference and made a request: “Hope you come back next year!”. Three weeks later, the fifth-year player has yet to make his decision,...
5-star OL Samson Okunlola set to announce a commitment on Thursday afternoon
The nation’s top uncommitted prospect is set to come off the board on Thursday afternoon with Brockton (Mass.) Thayer Academy five-star offensive lineman Samson Okunlola slated to come off the board. A decision will come around 4:00 p.m. ET during a ceremony at his school where the nation’s No....
What Rick Barnes said about road trip to No. 9 Arizona
Tennessee head basketball coach Rick Barnes met with the media on Thursday afternoon to preview Saturday night's showdown between the sixth-ranked Vols (9-1) and ninth-ranked Arizona Wildcats (9-1). Here's everything Barnes had to say about Saturday night's road trip that tips off at 10:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2. On contrasting...
Looking at the Aggies' departures in the NCAA transfer portal
Texas A&M is going into a big visit weekend for both high school players and prospects from the NCAA transfer portal. The Aggies are going to need help from both ends of the spectrum given the fact that they have now lost a total of 22 scholarship athletes from this past season to the portal since it opened earlier this month. Here's a look back at what's happened in that regard for A&M so far.
Fitzgerald chooses Virginia Tech over Oklahoma, Michigan
Virginia Tech has remained hot on the recruiting trail, picking up its fourth commitment of the week out of the high school ranks with a commitment from Tennessee wide receiver Chance Fitzgerald. The 6-foot 3-inch wide receiver reported almost 40 scholarship offers during the course of his recruitment, choosing Virginia...
BREAKING: Four-star CB Chris Ewald starts off Michigan's 2025 class
The Early Signing Period for 2023 recruits is coming up on Wednesday, but Michigan got their 2025 recruiting class started on Friday with a commitment from Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade Madonna cornerback Chris Ewald. Ewald (6-0, 160 pounds) is a top 75 prospect per 247Sports and a top 40 recruit nationally...
