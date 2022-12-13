Read full article on original website
Related
Upworthy
Sarah Rector was once the richest Black girl in the USA. And you should know her story.
Editor's note: This article was originally published on April 27, 2021. It has since been updated. Sarah Rector was born in 1902 near the all-black town of Taft. Her parents, mother Rose McQueen, and father, Joseph Rector, were descendants of Africans enslaved by the Muscogee Creek Nation Creek Indians before the Civil War. Rector's parents and their descendants were listed as "freedmen," a term used to refer to formerly enslaved individuals who have since been freed from slavery, usually through the course of law. Therefore, the Rectors were entitled to land allotments as part of the Treaty of 1866 made by the United States with the Five Civilized Tribes. Along with Rector herself, almost 600 Black children (also known as Muscogee Freedmen minors) were granted such allotments. The young Black girl was given 159.14 acres (64 hectares) of land, which made her the richest Black girl in all of America.
BBC
Emancipation movie: The true story of 'Whipped Peter' in Will Smith's new film
A photograph of an enslaved man who survived a whipping that left his body mutilated and scarred helped to reveal the brutality of American slavery. Actor Will Smith stars in Emancipation, a film that recounts the story of "Whipped Peter" and his journey from slave to soldier. Though his skin...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
The Fasting Girls of the Victorian Era: The Story Behind ‘The Wonder’
In Netflix's new period drama The Wonder, an English nurse named Lib Wright (Florence Pugh) arrives in Ireland to attend to Anna O'Donnell (Kíla Lord Cassidy), an 11-year-old girl who claims she has been living on nothing but "manna from heaven"-meaning she hasn't eaten in four months. While The...
‘Armageddon’: Tough Truth in Tender, Funny Film
James Gray’s “Armageddon Time” is a personal look at his upbringing in Flushing, N.Y., around 1980. Awards voters might assume it’s an affectionate remembrance about growing up. They would be wrong. “I never saw this as a coming-of-age story,” he tells Variety. “I saw it as a moment in time of people trapped within a system.” Aside from the personal story, the movie is a subtle study of how American economy and politics changed. And Gray offers some insights rarely portrayed in films. If this sounds like heavy going, filmmaker Gray — no relation, BTW — made sure it’s entertaining: “It’s not...
The Story Behind Will Smith's Scars in Emancipation Is Not Just a Tale From History
It's tempting to see the problem of racist disregard for the human body as a thing of the past, but 2022 has given us proof it endures
Upworthy
Author Neil Gaiman hands a free history lesson to those attacking 'They/Them' pronouns
Editor's note: This article was originally published on December 16, 2021. It has since been updated. For every fantasy author out there being a transphobe, there's another one being inclusive and calling out transphobia. While JK Rowling makes it a point to punch her transphobe card every two months on the bird site, Neil Gaiman is fighting the good fight. He was one of the 1,800 writers who signed an open letter declaring their support for trans and non-binary people in the wake of one of JK Rowling's transphobic rants. This week, Gaiman handed a free English lesson to a person who thought they had hit gold to weaken the argument of people using 'they/them' pronouns, reported God.DailyDot.
Deidra Moore is the New Age Story-teller of African-American History
How she "accidentally" got into teaching and speaking on African American history. Deidra Moore, Author and SpeakerPhoto bywww.DeidraMoore.com. For many of our black and brown children, it seems everyone has an opinion or a particular viewpoint about “who we are,” and “what our lives are worth.” The problem is – that often, the messages are negative and are routinely communicated, in such negative light, in almost every industry across this nation; and the stories are always framed in a way that serve to oppress and handicap people on account of their race.
newbooksnetwork.com
The Matter of Black Living
Autumn Womack is a professor of English and of African American Studies at Princeton University. Her new book, The Matter of Black Living: The Aesthetic Experiment of Racial Data, 1880–1930 (University of Chicago Press, 2022), addresses scholars and readers interested in literary studies, visual culture, and transformative justice in modern America. The book also transcends these areas to speak to readers in science & technology studies, in history of technology, or broadly interested in science justice.
A Book Review: "The Ways of White Folks" by Langston Hughes
My copy of "The Ways of White Folks" by Langston HughesPhoto bySuzy Jacobson Cherry. I picked this surprising book up at a thrift store about a month ago. I thought I’d read one story a day for two weeks. When I read the first story, I had to read the next. I got through almost half the book before realizing how late it was. This happened each time I picked up the book. I finished it in about three days. If wanted to I could have read it in one sitting.
Comments / 0