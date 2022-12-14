Read full article on original website
NOLA.com
Running back help is on the way for the Saints after a successful waiver claim
A short-handed New Orleans Saints running back room is getting a late-season shot in the arm. The Saints claimed running back Eno Benjamin on waivers Wednesday, adding a third-year back to a mix that includes veterans Alvin Kamara and David Johnson. Benjamin has rushed for 418 yards and three touchdowns...
Yardbarker
NHL discussing extending regular-season schedule to rejuvenate division rivalries
According to a report from Sportico, the NHL is looking for a way to rejuvenate division rivalries throughout the league and has discussed possibly extending its regular season schedule from 82 to 84 games. Nowadays, divisional opponents play one another only three or four times. Per the Sportico report, schedule...
