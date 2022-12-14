ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

New York Post

Brittney Griner is going to sleep great in her 3,000-square-foot home

Brittney Griner is on her way back to the US, where she owns a 3,000-square-foot property in sunny Arizona. When she gets there, after an evaluation at Brooke Army Medical Center in Texas, the WNBA star’s home will be a far cry from where she was imprisoned – in a Russian penal colony known for harsh conditions. Griner’s property, located in Phoenix, was newly built in 2018 when she purchased it for $475,000, records obtained by The Post show. Features include an open entryway that leads to a den, living and formal dining areas, and a gourmet kitchen with an upgraded granite...
PHOENIX, AZ
iheart.com

Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Reportedly Left A Suicide Note

Stephen 'tWitch' Boss left a suicide note behind when he died earlier this week, according to a report from TMZ. Boss was found dead in a California motel room Tuesday (December 13) from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. The note, left at the scene at the Oak Tree...
CALIFORNIA STATE
iheart.com

Police Body Camera Footage Showing Paul Pelosi Attack Played In Court

Prosecutors played police body camera footage showing the attack on Paul Pelosi during a preliminary hearing for suspect David DePape, 42, on Wednesday (December 14). Paul Pelosi is the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. DePape is accused of breaking into Pelosi's San Francisco home in late October. He told investigators he was looking for Mrs. Pelosi and planned to tie up her husband until she returned from Washington, D.C.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

