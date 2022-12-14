Read full article on original website
First openly transgender woman set to be executed in the U.S. asks for mercy
COLUMBIA, Mo. — The first openly transgender woman set to be executed in the U.S. is asking Missouri’s governor for mercy, citing mental health issues. Lawyers for Amber McLaughlin, now 49, on Monday asked Republican Gov. Mike Parson to spare her. McLaughlin was convicted of killing 45-year-old Beverly...
Brittney Griner is going to sleep great in her 3,000-square-foot home
Brittney Griner is on her way back to the US, where she owns a 3,000-square-foot property in sunny Arizona. When she gets there, after an evaluation at Brooke Army Medical Center in Texas, the WNBA star’s home will be a far cry from where she was imprisoned – in a Russian penal colony known for harsh conditions. Griner’s property, located in Phoenix, was newly built in 2018 when she purchased it for $475,000, records obtained by The Post show. Features include an open entryway that leads to a den, living and formal dining areas, and a gourmet kitchen with an upgraded granite...
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Reportedly Left A Suicide Note
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss left a suicide note behind when he died earlier this week, according to a report from TMZ. Boss was found dead in a California motel room Tuesday (December 13) from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. The note, left at the scene at the Oak Tree...
Police Body Camera Footage Showing Paul Pelosi Attack Played In Court
Prosecutors played police body camera footage showing the attack on Paul Pelosi during a preliminary hearing for suspect David DePape, 42, on Wednesday (December 14). Paul Pelosi is the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. DePape is accused of breaking into Pelosi's San Francisco home in late October. He told investigators he was looking for Mrs. Pelosi and planned to tie up her husband until she returned from Washington, D.C.
'Million Dollar Listing' Returns for Season 14: What Happened to Madison?
Madison Hildebrand hasn't appeared on "Million Dollar Listing" since Season 10 but now the show is back, fans want to know where he is.
Professional musician, semi-retired, searches for peaceful country retreat outside St. Louis
On "American Dream Home" on Fox Business, Cheryl Casone introduces viewers to a man in St. Louis who wanted a peaceful country retreat even amid today's record housing prices and bidding wars.
Four Suspects Posed As FBI Agents Wearing Tactical Gear In D.C. Robbery
Authorities in Washington, D.C, are searching for four armed suspects who posed as FBI agents wearing tactical gear when they broke into a house early Thursday (December 15) morning. Three of the men had guns, while the fourth was wielding a crowbar. The Metropolitan Police Department said that one of...
